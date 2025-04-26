Don't Toss Your Prime Rib Bones - Make A Flavorful Soup Instead
Prime rib can be a show-stopping meal — fork and knife optional — especially if the bones are left on for improved taste and visual appeal. And if it feels like a waste to toss those bones in the trash after eating all of the meat, that's because it is. Instead of discarding the bones, we have another suggestion: Use them in your next pot of soup instead.
But don't just take our word for it. This suggestion comes with expert backing from Pierre Albaladejo, the executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California. To achieve the best results possible, Albaladejo says, "Make sure to place the bone in cold stock or water when making your soup." It pays to have the forethought to include the prime rib bones in the pot from the get-go rather than adding them further into the cooking process. "This will extract the most flavor out of the bones," Albaledejo explains.
Repurposing prime rib bones for soup is good for your taste buds and the environment
As if helping to create a more flavorful soup wasn't enough reason to repurpose your leftover prime rib bones instead of throwing them out, the practice is also better for the environment. That old saying about using every part of the buffalo can apply to cows as well, and you can do your part to prevent food waste while getting a second tasty meal out of the same prime rib investment, saving you money in the process.
When you're ready to put those bones to work, be sure to follow our tips for making bone broth to get started. But don't stop there — bone broth is incredibly versatile and has many uses. It's a perfect base for making all kinds of other soups and can even be used to improve dishes as varied as mashed potatoes or eggs.