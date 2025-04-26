Don't Toss Your Prime Rib Bones - Make A Flavorful Soup Instead

Prime rib can be a show-stopping meal — fork and knife optional — especially if the bones are left on for improved taste and visual appeal. And if it feels like a waste to toss those bones in the trash after eating all of the meat, that's because it is. Instead of discarding the bones, we have another suggestion: Use them in your next pot of soup instead.

But don't just take our word for it. This suggestion comes with expert backing from Pierre Albaladejo, the executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California. To achieve the best results possible, Albaladejo says, "Make sure to place the bone in cold stock or water when making your soup." It pays to have the forethought to include the prime rib bones in the pot from the get-go rather than adding them further into the cooking process. "This will extract the most flavor out of the bones," Albaledejo explains.