One Of The Best Ways To Enjoy Prime Rib Doesn't Involve A Fork And Knife
You have gorged on a mouthwatering hunk of slow-roasted prime rib during a holiday dinner, and you inevitably have leftovers, especially since a whole prime rib can weigh up to a hefty 16 pounds. Even if you have cooked a two- or three-rib roast for a smaller group, you will likely have some meat left on those bones. Prime rib, of course, doesn't come cheap, so you might as well use what's left to make another hearty meal: prime rib soup. Rest assured, it's not all that different from preparing a batch of John F. Kennedy's favorite beef soup or even a Taiwanese beef noodle soup. As with many other soups, this dish starts with a broth or stock made from bones.
Hopefully, you haven't tossed out the prime rib bones with those tasty beefy bits still clinging on. You will want to extract as much flavor as possible from them, so slice off and cube any large pieces of meat, lay the bones on a sheet pan, and roast them in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven until they're browned and caramelized. Deglaze the pan with a little water or perhaps red wine before adding the juices and bones to a stockpot, along with a mirepoix of chopped vegetables. Bring the whole thing to a simmer for a couple of hours, then remove the bones. While you could enjoy the bone broth as is, those tender nuggets of meat on the sidelines are key to a finished prime rib soup.
Fresh veggies are the key to prime rib soup
Fresh vegetables will make a big difference in the deliciousness of your prime rib soup, but in a pinch, frozen vegetables can be used instead. The flavor of the bone broth will improve if you allow it to cool and refrigerate overnight, after which the congealed fat hardened on the top of the container can be easily spooned off. However, if you don't want to endure a two-step process, set the broth aside and sauté whatever vegetables you like — carrots, celery, potatoes — until they are softened. Then, add them to the stockpot with the broth and, if desired, the beef stock as well.
Simmer the soup for about 30 minutes before adding the cubed prime rib meat, then simmer longer until it is heated through. If you feel adventurous, you can add in some pasta before putting the beef in and let it cook until al dente. Serve the prime rib soup with a delicious crusty bread, such as a French baguette or perhaps ciabatta bread.
A note about prime rib: It's not the same as USDA Prime beef. There are nine primal cuts of beef, and prime rib is cut from the cow's rib primal, behind the chuck and above the belly. USDA Prime, however, refers to beef that has been graded based on fat marbling and the age of the cattle. While prime rib can be graded as a prime cut of meat, it's not uncommon to see a prime rib roast graded as choice as well.