One Of The Best Ways To Enjoy Prime Rib Doesn't Involve A Fork And Knife

You have gorged on a mouthwatering hunk of slow-roasted prime rib during a holiday dinner, and you inevitably have leftovers, especially since a whole prime rib can weigh up to a hefty 16 pounds. Even if you have cooked a two- or three-rib roast for a smaller group, you will likely have some meat left on those bones. Prime rib, of course, doesn't come cheap, so you might as well use what's left to make another hearty meal: prime rib soup. Rest assured, it's not all that different from preparing a batch of John F. Kennedy's favorite beef soup or even a Taiwanese beef noodle soup. As with many other soups, this dish starts with a broth or stock made from bones.

Hopefully, you haven't tossed out the prime rib bones with those tasty beefy bits still clinging on. You will want to extract as much flavor as possible from them, so slice off and cube any large pieces of meat, lay the bones on a sheet pan, and roast them in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven until they're browned and caramelized. Deglaze the pan with a little water or perhaps red wine before adding the juices and bones to a stockpot, along with a mirepoix of chopped vegetables. Bring the whole thing to a simmer for a couple of hours, then remove the bones. While you could enjoy the bone broth as is, those tender nuggets of meat on the sidelines are key to a finished prime rib soup.