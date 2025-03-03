Make The Most Of Leftover Prime Rib With One Classic Pasta Dish

Prime rib is a decadent, tender, and wonderfully flavorful cut of steak that you'll definitely see on fine dining steakhouse menus accompanied by an umami-rich au jus. Of course, we also have recipes for slow roasted prime rib and a much quicker instant pot prime rib to try at home. As a massive cut, prime rib will yield enough meat for a crowd, and then some. So when you find yourself with leftover prime rib, make the most of it by transforming it into beef stroganoff.

Prime rib will begin to dry out in the fridge, and heating it up in the microwave will further cook it which may dry it out or toughen the meat. A creamy beef stroganoff sauce will rehydrate it and infuse it with additional savory and dairy-rich flavors. While sirloin is the classic cut of choice for beef stroganoff, prime rib is considerably more flavorful, so the stroganoff sauce and prime rib will mutually benefit from the swap. Plus, it's very simple to repurpose leftover prime rib into beef stroganoff; you simply cut the prime rib into thin 1 to 2-inch long slices fresh out of the fridge, adding it to the sauce at the very end of its cooking period. Once you've simmered the roux-based sauce until thick and added the mushrooms, you can finally stir the prime rib to simmer for another 2 to 3 minutes before serving over a bed of pasta. We like these Manischewitz wide egg noodles.