Comforting Keto Beef Stroganoff Recipe
You may have heard of the keto diet, but do you know what it is? Keto is shorthand for "ketogenic" and it refers to a type of diet that is becoming ever more widely adopted for its health benefits and as an aid to weight loss. Keto dieters devise their meal plans to optimize their intake of macronutrients (such as carbohydrates, protein, and fat) to suit the body's needs, which, according to the keto diet, are 70-75% fat, 15-20% protein, and just 5-10% carbohydrates (via Health Magazine).
Demand for recipes which help dieters reach their daily macro goals is increasing to match the growing popularity of the keto diet, and it is with that in mind that Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye devised this version of beef stroganoff, which contains adaptations to reduce the proportions of carbohydrates relative to fat and protein. While a typical beef stroganoff uses flour as a thickener, this is a high-carb, low-fat option; the opposite of what you want for a keto diet. Wheat flour is substituted with almond flour, which has the same thickening effect on the dish while stripping out unwanted carbs in favor of fat and protein.
To complete this delicious dish, we recommend serving it with a side of cauliflower rice, for a low-carb and vitamin-rich accompaniment. With the rich flavors of sirloin steak, mustard, and sour cream, combined with earthy mushrooms and a gentle hint of paprika, you won't even notice the subtle tweaks to this classic comfort dish.
Gather the ingredients for this comforting keto beef stroganoff recipe
To begin this comforting keto beef stroganoff recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want olive oil, sirloin steak, and salt and pepper to prepare the beef. You will also need butter, an onion, mushrooms, garlic, almond flour, ground paprika, cream cheese, Dijon mustard, sour cream, beef stock, and Worcestershire sauce.
Step 1: Fry the beef
Heat a large skillet pan to a medium-high heat. Season the beef well with salt and pepper, and fry in the oil for a few minutes until browned all over, then remove from the pan.
Step 2: Sauté the vegetables
Add the butter to the pan along with the sliced onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until the onions and mushrooms have softened.
Step 3: Add the dry ingredients
Add the almond flour and the paprika to the pan and stir it in, thoroughly coating the onions and mushrooms.
Step 4: Add the stock
Add the beef stock to the pan and stir everything together, then allow the mixture to cook and thicken for a few minutes.
Step 5: Add the final ingredients
Add the Dijon mustard, the sour cream, the cream cheese, and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce to the pan, stir it in and allow everything to heat through.
Step 6: Add the beef and serve
Once the sauce has thickened, return the beef to the pan for a few minutes to warm through, then serve immediately with your chosen keto side dish.
What cut of beef is best for keto beef stroganoff?
There really is no such thing as a bad cut of meat, only a badly used cut of meat. Different types of meat suit different types of preparation and cooking, and it is important to make the right choice for your recipes. Beef shin or shank is mouthwateringly delicious when it has been cooked slow and low for a few hours in the oven, but will end up tough and chewy if used in a dish such as this one.
The ideal cuts of beef for this dish will be any that are already tender and don't need to be cooked for too long, as pan-frying is a quick and hot cooking method. Additionally, it is important to use cuts of meat that are boneless. For this keto beef stroganoff recipe, sirloin steak has been chosen as a preferred cut of meat, and it is cut into thin strips and then pan-fried. Other kinds of steak such as fillet steak can also be used for this recipe and will result in the most tender and succulent meat for your comforting beef stroganoff.
How do you thicken the keto beef stroganoff sauce?
Typically, wheat or corn-based flours are used in the kitchen as thickening agents for all kinds of dishes. However, due to the ketogenic diet being centered around low-carb and high-fat foods, which help to keep the body in a state of ketosis, common grain-based ingredients such as wheat and corn are not allowed, due to their high-carb, low-fat nutritional value.
Luckily, there are several ingredients available that work well as keto-friendly thickening substitutes, and that aren't too hard to find in the supermarkets these days. The first of these is almond flour, which is great for thickening sauces, and has additional nutritional benefits such as vitamin E and magnesium, making it a great option for any keto recipe. It also doesn't have a particularly strong taste, making it preferable to other options such as coconut flour. Xanthan gum is another great alternative to make sure your sauces and soups aren't too watery; with net zero carbs, this ingredient is a popular substitution for keto dishes and is also a pantry staple for those following a gluten-free diet.
How can you serve and store this dish?
Cauliflower rice or cauliflower mash are both simple and classic keto side dishes that make great, healthy, and flavorful substitutions for rice or potato mash. However, if you are a bit sick of cauliflower as the go-to, one-size-fits-all keto accompaniment, you could always serve this comforting beef stroganoff with roast broccoli, or even roast radishes. Keto-friendly and highly nutritious, oven-roasted radishes make a great alternative to roast potatoes, with a similar texture and a not too dissimilar flavor.
This keto beef stroganoff is at its best when served freshly cooked. However, it can also be stored in the fridge in an airtight container and carefully reheated before eating; it keeps well for 3 to 4 days. This recipe is also suitable for home freezing; make sure to allow the dish to cool completely before transferring to a container that is suitable for freezing. Store in the freezer for up to three months and allow it to defrost fully in the fridge before heating and consuming.
Prep Time:
Cook Time: 25m
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1½ pounds sirloin steak, thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 onion, sliced
- ½ pound mushrooms, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons almond flour
- ½ teaspoon ground paprika
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 ¾ cups beef stock
- A dash or two of Worcestershire sauce
Directions
- Heat a large skillet pan to medium-high heat. Season the beef well with salt and pepper, fry in the oil for a few minutes until browned all over, then remove from the pan.
- Add the butter to the pan along with the sliced onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until the onions and mushrooms have softened.
- Add the almond flour and the paprika to the pan and stir it in, thoroughly coating the onions and mushrooms.
- Add the beef stock to the pan and stir everything together, then allow the mixture to cook and thicken for a few minutes.
- Add the Dijon mustard, sour cream, cream cheese, and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce to the pan, stir it in and allow everything to heat through.
- Once the sauce has thickened, return the beef to the pan for a few minutes to warm through, then serve immediately with your chosen keto side dish.