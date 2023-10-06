Comforting Keto Beef Stroganoff Recipe

You may have heard of the keto diet, but do you know what it is? Keto is shorthand for "ketogenic" and it refers to a type of diet that is becoming ever more widely adopted for its health benefits and as an aid to weight loss. Keto dieters devise their meal plans to optimize their intake of macronutrients (such as carbohydrates, protein, and fat) to suit the body's needs, which, according to the keto diet, are 70-75% fat, 15-20% protein, and just 5-10% carbohydrates (via Health Magazine).

Demand for recipes which help dieters reach their daily macro goals is increasing to match the growing popularity of the keto diet, and it is with that in mind that Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye devised this version of beef stroganoff, which contains adaptations to reduce the proportions of carbohydrates relative to fat and protein. While a typical beef stroganoff uses flour as a thickener, this is a high-carb, low-fat option; the opposite of what you want for a keto diet. Wheat flour is substituted with almond flour, which has the same thickening effect on the dish while stripping out unwanted carbs in favor of fat and protein.

To complete this delicious dish, we recommend serving it with a side of cauliflower rice, for a low-carb and vitamin-rich accompaniment. With the rich flavors of sirloin steak, mustard, and sour cream, combined with earthy mushrooms and a gentle hint of paprika, you won't even notice the subtle tweaks to this classic comfort dish.