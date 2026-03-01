The 14 Best Spots For Pastrami In LA

There's an art to building the perfect pastrami sandwich, and the truly great ones have that perfect balance of warm bread, tangy toppings, and — of course — pastrami that's tender, flavorful, and sliced just right. Making pastrami is a major process, and there are a number of places serving up absolutely iconic pastrami sandwiches all across the U.S. We're here to talk about Los Angeles, though, and there are so many spots to pick up such a great sandwich you might argue the city is giving New York a run for its money as the pastrami capital of the country.

That's no easy feat, either. It takes NYC's famous Katz's Deli nearly a month to make its pastrami, so that gives you just some idea as to how much commitment goes into this deliciously cured meat. Who's doing it right on the West Coast?

We're also going to shine the spotlight on some places that might get overshadowed by those big players, too. In order to be called the best, places needed to be highly rated and widely recommended for locals and tourists alike. We looked for those with a reputation of putting out consistently succulent and flavorful pastrami, serving it in traditional and creative ways, and putting as much focus on things like toppings and accompaniments as the meat itself.