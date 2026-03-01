The 14 Best Spots For Pastrami In LA
There's an art to building the perfect pastrami sandwich, and the truly great ones have that perfect balance of warm bread, tangy toppings, and — of course — pastrami that's tender, flavorful, and sliced just right. Making pastrami is a major process, and there are a number of places serving up absolutely iconic pastrami sandwiches all across the U.S. We're here to talk about Los Angeles, though, and there are so many spots to pick up such a great sandwich you might argue the city is giving New York a run for its money as the pastrami capital of the country.
That's no easy feat, either. It takes NYC's famous Katz's Deli nearly a month to make its pastrami, so that gives you just some idea as to how much commitment goes into this deliciously cured meat. Who's doing it right on the West Coast?
We're also going to shine the spotlight on some places that might get overshadowed by those big players, too. In order to be called the best, places needed to be highly rated and widely recommended for locals and tourists alike. We looked for those with a reputation of putting out consistently succulent and flavorful pastrami, serving it in traditional and creative ways, and putting as much focus on things like toppings and accompaniments as the meat itself.
Langer's Delicatessen
We're pretty sure that if Langer's didn't get a shout-out as having the best pastrami in the city of Los Angeles, there would be some sort of massive, cosmic disruption that would ripple across the universe. Even the Michelin Guide notes that Langer's sugar-cured pastrami is a must-try, and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro also hasn't been shy about sharing his love for Langer's.
The famous #19 has taken on an almost mythic quality, with its handmade, double-baked rye bread, high-quality Swiss cheese, carefully balanced coleslaw, and of course, pastrami that comes from Burbank's RC Provision. Some of the details have remained a carefully guarded secret, but Langer's has been open about the fact that it's particular about sourcing meat that has just the right amount of fat, and only serving sandwiches after the pastrami has been steamed a little extra, hand-sliced, and carefully assembled. It's a lot of work for a sandwich, but the result is one that many call the best in the city. The #19 is lauded for each perfectly balanced bite, anchored by pastrami that's ultra-tender, deliciously juicy, and full of the kind of flavor that's only elevated by the coleslaw and dressing. 10/10, no notes.
(213) 483-8050
704 South Alvarado, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Brent's Deli
Head to Brent's Deli in either Westlake Village or Northridge, order the pastrami sandwich, and you'll know why this place has been bringing home the awards and accolades for years. Brent's Deli was around for a while before Ron Peskin bought it in 1967, but it's his hard work and dedication to making each and every sandwich perfect that have turned this place into the icon it is today. There are plenty of options for pastrami here: order it on a sandwich with corned beef, turkey, or chopped liver, get a side of au jus, or go for the most popular, a black pastrami reuben.
It's easy to doubt a place lives up to the hype, but plenty confirm that Brent's does. Generously portioned sandwiches come with wonderfully soft, twice-baked rye bread, and each thin slice of pastrami has just the right amount of marbling. It's worth driving for, and some say that if they needed to choose their last meal on earth, it would be Brent's pastrami.
Multiple locations
Daughter's Deli
It makes a lot of sense that Daughter's Deli is serving outstanding pastrami. It's helmed by Trisha Langer, and yes, she's the granddaughter of the founder of Langer's Deli. She apprenticed alongside her father in the family's world-renowned deli, and it's clear how important family traditions are. The menu includes pastrami sandwiches with names like Papa, while other deli favorites are similarly named after family members — like the Uncle Marvin and the Turkey Nana.
And plenty of customers note that those traditions are making it to the plate, too. Juicy, thin-sliced pastrami is piled high on sandwiches made with melt-in-your-mouth rye, the coleslaw is tangy and rich, and it's so full of flavor that you might want to consider asking for light dressing. Some even go as far as to argue it's a sandwich that rivals what Katz's is serving in NYC, and praise doesn't get much higher.
(310) 652-6552
8555 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Canter's Deli
There are some delis in Los Angeles that never disappoint, and Canter's is one of them. Since it opened in 1931, it's sold a whopping seven million pounds of pastrami ... give or take. It's still one of the best old-school dining spots in LA, and one of the great things about this place is that if the craving for a pastrami sandwich hits in the middle of the night, you're covered — it's open for take-out 24 hours a day. That alone is enough to keep us coming back, but we also have to add that plenty of people nominate Canter's as having the kind of pastrami that gets a "best-ever" title and say that it rivals even Katz's gold standard.
There are a few things that make this a standout pastrami stop, starting with the fact that sandwiches here are a little different. The coleslaw is a little less sweet than many places make it, and there are a variety of mustards to choose from. Sauerkraut is a legitimately lauded option as well, and swapping out a standard rye for pumpernickel is a must-try. As for the pastrami itself, it's the kind of high-quality, generously portioned, and extraordinarily fork-tender meat that puts this deli on the map for visitors from all over the world.
(323) 651-2030
419 North Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Dan's Super Subs
While you can pick up a pastrami reuben, a pastrami-and-coleslaw, or a pastrami and roast beef sandwich at Dan's Super Subs, there's something unique on the menu, too. Our featured image is the LA Street Pastrami, and yes, there's pastrami on there. There's also provolone, bacon, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeños, and it's all slathered with house-made Baja sauce, mustard, and mayo. You'll hear it mentioned in conversations about the best sandwiches in the city, with a little bit of a caveat — this is one seriously spicy bite.
The LA Street Pastrami has been getting accolades for years, and it's the kind of sandwich that has customers saying it's so good, they just can't br ing themselves to order anything else. It comes with extra-soft bread, the freshest toppings, and as for the pastrami itself, it's recognized as being incredibly lean, and you can count on getting a generous portion. To say it's full of flavor is something of an understatement, and those in the know suggest adding a layer of chips. It also says a lot that you'll hear a lot about how staff know the names of their regulars and clearly love serving the kind of sandwiches that make it into your dreams.
(818) 225-8880
22446 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Factor's Famous Deli
Factor's Famous Deli prides itself on being the kind of welcoming, friendly place that becomes the heart and soul of a community, and honestly, that's exactly what this world needs more of. It's been around since 1948, and it's still serving hand-cut, slow-cooked pastrami. One of the things we can appreciate about this place is the choices. If you prefer thinner-sliced pastrami, they'll cut it on the meat slicer for you, and there are traditional sandwich options here. However, you can also satisfy your pastrami cravings at breakfast, and order it alongside your choice of eggs, in a turkey and pastrami scramble, on a breakfast sandwich, in an omelet, or on eggs Benedict.
The pastrami here has been a solid win for a long time, especially going the thick, hand-cut route. It's so flawlessly tender that thick slices absolutely work, and so flavorsome that you don't even really need the mustard — although some still recommended it. Factor's is celebrated for high-quality ingredients, always fresh, double-baked rye bread, generous portions of pastrami, and maintaining that friendly, welcoming atmosphere that the founders had originally intended to create.
(310) 278-9175
9420 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastside Italian Deli
The Eastside Italian Deli has been around since 1929, and it's still serving one of the hands-down best meatball subs in the country. It makes sense, then, that you'll find a pastrami sub here that's a little different. Order the roast beef and pastrami combo or go for the version that's slathered in tomato sauce and served with peppers and provolone. The DA special is a carnivorous feast of pastrami, roast beef, sausage, and meatballs, and there are a few choices for cold sandwiches, too.
It's that hot roast beef and pastrami — the #7 — that's been a customer favorite for a long time, with heaping helpings of meat and an incredible smokiness added by the pastrami. The saucy version gets rave reviews, too, for being a legitimately incredible combination with pastrami so good that it might just ruin other places for you. And yes, these subs are just as messy as they sound, but there's a workaround: Order the plate instead of the sub, and you'll get all the pieces to put together yourself. Hate soggy bread? This neighborhood hotspot has you covered.
(213) 250-2464
1013 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Busy Bee Market
Busy Bee Market is the kind of place that gets called a hidden gem, but those who discover the pastrami here say that nothing else can compare. Sandwich of your dreams? Pastrami of the divine? Those in the loop say that this place absolutely delivers, particularly because a sub here gets elevated by soft rolls that can still handle the generous portions of meaty goodness.
If you're not in the San Pedro area, it's the kind of pastrami that customers say is worth driving for, and some offer a pro tip: Ask for a side of pastrami broth for dipping. The pastrami is juicy, savory, and delightfully seasoned, and the peppers are an appreciated addition. There will probably be lines at this popular place, but things move fast, and it's worth the wait for sandwiches that impress even those who might be on the fence about pastrami.
instagram.com/sanpedro_busybeemarket
(310) 832-8660
2413 S Walker Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731
The Oinkster
The Oinkster walks that line between fast food and a sit-down restaurant, priding itself on serving great food at a reasonable price point. The magicians in the kitchen are curing their own pastrami in-house, a process that uses a proprietary spice blend and takes them about two weeks. Smoking over applewood-fueled heat completes the process, and if that sounds like the sort of thing you'd like to get some extra of, we have good news: You can buy it by the pound.
And yes, the pastrami lives up to any expectations, too. Huge portions of smoky, seasoned meat are incredibly robust, and opting for the Oinkster Pastrami sandwich with caramelized onions, Swiss, and red cabbage is sure to please, as it's lauded for being a unique take on a traditional classic. Sandwiches overflowing with meat can be a challenge if they're not done right, but given that the pastrami here is so wonderfully supple and moist, it's a treat rather than a chore.
(323) 255-6465
2005 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
The Hat
Anyone who's tried to get creative at home knows that there's a lengthy downside to making your own pastrami. It's a process that takes days, so it might seem that it doesn't exactly lend itself to a fast-food sort of restaurant. The Hat changes the game. Originally opening in 1951, there are now a dozen locations in the LA area. The menu is dominated by pastrami, and the OG sandwich, the pastrami dip, is still there. There are some unique options, though, like the pastrami burger, the covered pastrami chili cheese fries, and, in case you're craving more, you can order sides of it.
Should you? Yes, because fans of The Hat say that the pastrami is out of this world. It's the one that some say they judge all other pastrami against, and it's been that way for decades. It's a little different than what some might be used to, shaved ultra-thin to the point it comes with a little textured curl. It's perfect on those chili cheese fries, which are celebrated for being so massive that it's the best "worst" decision of your life to try to take on an order by yourself. The pastrami dip remains a favorite, starring meat that's smoky, peppery, and piping hot, with au jus that's so good, you're not going to want to leave a drop.
Multiple locations
Johnny's Pastrami West Adams
Pastrami is, of course, on the menu at Johnny's, and you can even buy it by the pound. You might find that you want to, and you can also order burnt ends. If you're wondering whether or not you should, the answer is a resounding affirmative. The pastrami burger is a giant creation that's sure to please, as it's often called the best in the state and has people driving just to pick up a sandwich.
Extra-crispy fries come alongside sandwiches laden with ultra-thick slices of pastrami so soft that they're falling apart, and while some do note that they feel it's pricey, that's justified by the quality of what you're getting. It's sometimes compared to Katz's, with hunks of delicious meat and the option to order one of the house-made sodas (try the tamarind and mint).
(323) 840-3048
4327 West Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
George's Burger Stand
George's Burger Stand changed hands back in 2018, and with that came some promises that the menu would be overhauled to include all fresh meats and house-made sauces. Pastrami is sliced to order, and choices include a pastrami burger, sandwich, and both chili cheese dogs and chili cheese fries can also be given a pastrami makeover.
The burgers are highly recommended for having beef patties that are just as tasty as pastrami. Portion sizes reflect the pricing, and the sandwiches are a favorite, too. Some have found the pastrami here to be such a hit that they make the trek from as far away as San Diego, as it's a sandwich that's tasty, perfectly proportioned, and with just the right amount of fat, it's delightfully juice-laden. Don't skip the house sauces, they're the real deal.
(323) 268-3965
2311 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Philippe The Original
Although it might be most famous for being involved in the decades-old dispute over who actually invented the French dip, there's pastrami on the menu here that shouldn't be overlooked. It's brilliant, particularly when paired with the blue cheese (although Swiss is the official recommendation).
Order a double-dipped pastrami, and you'll get a sandwich that is exactly as messy as you'd expect and hope for it to be. It's packed full of flavor, and if you're debating about which of the dips to order (or don't want to miss out on the beef), take it from the pros: ask a friend to join you, and get a few different varieties to split. The pastrami might not be the first thing that comes to mind at Philippe, but it's legit, just the right amount of salty, pleasantly juicy, and definitely pull-apart soft. It's the favorite of the dips for some, once they skip their usual beef order and give it a try, and it also works really well with the cheddar, too.
(213) 628- 3781
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Night + Market
If you're looking for pastrami that goes way beyond the usual sandwiches, look no further than Night + Market. Here, you'll find a pastrami pad kee mao, and it's a spicy mix of rice noodles, bell peppers, peppercorns, basil, Thai chilis, and, of course, pastrami. This place gets rave reviews for dishes across the menu, but those who try this pastrami-heavy noodle dish say that it's a definite favorite — as long as you're looking for something on the spicy side. (If you're wondering, ask the staff to explain just how spicy it is, as customers note they're incredibly accommodating.)
The saltiness and the char of the pastrami are the perfect counterpoint to the spiciness of the dish, and the combination of textures and flavors has some saying that it was their favorite dish of the year. Others note that the pastrami definitely adds a whole new layer to an already complex meal, and it's the thing that keeps some coming back again and again.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Pastrami may have taken over New York City, but there are a ton of places serving legit pastrami on the West Coast, too. In order to be considered among the best, places needed to meet our criteria. We looked for those spots that were highly recommended and kept locals returning again and again, and there had to be more than just great pastrami there.
While we did take into account a wide range of views (sourced from places like Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Google, as well as personal experience), we also looked specifically for mentions of pastrami that was tasty, tender, and juicy without being greasy. The best are also serving pastrami in both traditional sandwiches and with unique, creative twists, and they're scratch-making things like sauces and coleslaw. Breads needed to be on point, and every component needed to elevate the pastrami rather than overshadow it.