Jeff Mauro Can't Get Enough Of The Pastrami Sandwich At Langer's In Los Angeles - Exclusive

Do you have a favorite sandwich? The one you automatically go to as soon as you walk up to the deli counter or make sure is always part of that picnic lunch? For some, it's an Italian sub; for others, it's a corned beef sandwich. But for celebrity chef, Jeff Mauro, it's pastrami. He's such a fan, in fact, that he told Tasting Table in an interview that pastrami on rye with mustard would be his "death meal."

We weren't surprised to hear that a sandwich would be part of the Sandwich King's final meal. When it comes to classic deli sandwiches, pastrami is right at the top of the list. Even though the pastrami sandwich originated in New York City Jewish delis, today it can be found at sandwich shops across the country, and Mauro has probably tried them all. But since he was visiting Los Angeles for the first Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, we were curious about where he goes to get a pastrami sandwich when he visits Southern California. "I already had it, yesterday," he answers enthusiastically. "Langer's."

Founded in June of 1947 by Al and Jean Langer, this delicatessen, which originally only had 12 seats inside, has survived the 1992 LA Riots, at least 10 recessions, has won two James Beard awards, and is considered an L.A. institution. But those noteworthy feats aren't what keep patrons coming back day after day. It's the pastrami sandwich.