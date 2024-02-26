Corned Beef Vs Roast Beef: The Differences You Should Know

Corned beef and roast beef are both beloved sandwich staples and make for hearty meals. These juicy pieces of meat can be sliced thin or thick, served hot or cold, and work with a variety of toppings and sides. But despite the fact that they tick so many of the same boxes, they are fundamentally different, and each has applications whereby they shine.

If corned beef makes you think of a deli, you're not alone. It has a secure place in the pantheon of deli meats, where it is often served hot, sliced to order, and presented with delicious austerity on caraway-studded rye bread with a smear of piquant mustard. If, however, corned beef makes you think of St. Patrick's Day, you're still in good company. Though not commonly eaten in Ireland for the sake of celebration, corned beef has become a classic to serve on the holiday in the U.S.

Roast beef conjures up thoughts of jolly old England, a land that loves a good Sunday roast. Served medium-rare with plenty of jus and a bracing bit of horseradish, roast beef crowns many a family gathering. What's more, the same roast can be shaved and piled onto sandwiches the next day for a meaty lunch.

Where then do they stray from each other? It's not just a matter of the cut of beef used, but rather it goes down to the methods used to prepare each and how the flavor is impacted and transformed.