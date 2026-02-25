15 Best Cheap Places To Eat In Las Vegas
Getting away for a vacation — even just a long weekend — has become prohibitively expensive for most people. However, we believe that travel can still be affordable if you're savvy about your choices. Fortunately, even some of the biggest cities in the U.S. have budget-friendly hidden gems. Today, we're going to look at what Las Vegas has to offer.
Even if you have no interest in casinos, Vegas is a true culinary destination, offering almost everything you can think of. While you could visit Las Vegas' most expensive bars and lounges, you don't need to be wealthy to have a memorable trip. We decided to find out where you can get a great meal for around $20 or less, and we were pleasantly surprised by the results.
Although seeking out one of Las Vegas' excellent food trucks is a superb option if you're after an affordable meal, the following restaurants are places where you can get out of the heat and take a seat while you enjoy some delicious food. To make it onto our list, restaurants needed to offer a variety of menu items under or around our price point and prioritize quality as well as affordability. Please note that prices are subject to change and were accurate at the time of writing.
With Love, Always
When we previously uncovered some of the lesser-known restaurants that only Las Vegas locals know about, one of the spots that stood out was a burger joint called With Love, Always. Its ethos is simple: Use quality ingredients to make standout smashburgers for the people of Vegas.
The smashburgers are celebrated by locals who've fallen in love with this place for being a step above other cheap burger joints. The patties are unfailingly delicious, with those signature crispy edges that provide a wonderful texture. Customers also adore the beef tallow fries — served piping hot with just the right amount of crunch — which are perfect for dipping in With Love, Always' house-made "Love Sauce." While the menu is fairly limited, it's impressively affordable. Each of the three burger options costs just $11, and you can add a fries-and-drink combo for an extra $6.
KoMex Fusion
KoMex Fusion grew out of a family-run Mexican grocery store after a regular customer noticed the Korean owners creating tasty-looking crossover dishes for their lunch. After asking if he could buy one, he was sold a sample, and word quickly spread. A few years later, the owners opened a dedicated restaurant, and KoMex Fusion has since received national media coverage and a slew of awards for its distinctive cuisine.
Those in the know call KoMex a special place, and some regulars mention feeling conflicted between wanting the restaurant to remain a well-kept secret, and feeling the need to spread the word about its excellent food. Bulgogi BBQ beef is the star ingredient, and the menu is filled with mashups like burritos layered with bulgogi, Spanish rice, and house slaw, along with enchiladas filled with bulgogi, red sauce, and cheese. There are sliders, tortas, chimichangas, nachos — even a fusion fettuccine. Some claim the bulgogi cheesesteak is the best sandwich they've ever tasted. Prices vary, but most dishes cost less than $15 per plate, with extras like fries costing around $3. Throw in the uniquely delicious house-made sauces, unlimited refills of freshly made lemonade, and attentive customer service, and it's easy to see why people keep going back for more.
(702) 646-1612
633 N Decatur Blvd, Suite H, Las Vegas, Nevada 89107
Yukon Pizza
There are many places in Las Vegas where you can score a seriously delicious pizza, and Yukon Pizza is among the best. It serves wood-fired pies made with the same sourdough starter that the owner's great-great-grandfather used back in 1897 during the Klondike Gold Rush. The starter has been kept alive for more than a century by several generations of the family. It's not often you get to literally taste a piece of history, and you'll often hear Yukon's sourdough crust celebrated as the thing that makes this top-tier pizza.
Beyond Yukon's unique backstory and renowned quality, its pizzas are surprisingly affordable. All of the 14-inch classic pies — including the fan-favorite margherita and pepperoni-laden Y-Train — cost less than $20, and you can add seasoned fries for just $5. While the 14-inch Specialty pies cost a few dollars extra, the 8-inch versions are all under $20. If you're not in the mood for pizza, the wings, sandwiches, and smashburger are just as beloved and all available within our budget.
(702) 509-6691
1130 E Charleston Blvd, Suite 160, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104
Bāng Bar by Momofuku
While there are definitely some celebrity chef-owned restaurants in Las Vegas worth visiting, it's fair to assume you're going to end up spending a pretty penny for the privilege. That's not always the case, though, which brings us to David Chang's Bāng Bar, situated in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
It's the perfect spot for a quick lunch, and some Vegas visitors say that visiting Bāng Bar was the best part of their action-packed day. If you're wondering about the name, "bāng" is the Korean word for bread, which makes sense when you look at the menu and see the signature flatbread wraps and fold-ups. The spicy pork comes highly recommended, although the spicy eggplant filling is loved just as much as the meat options. The fresh flatbreads tie the well-balanced ingredients together, and diners leave pleasantly surprised by the generous portion sizes. With a choice of pork, chicken, beef, or eggplant fillings, a wrap will set you back $14, and a pair of fold-ups costs $13. There's also a $15 rice bowl, and you can add fries (or a side, like the pickled shishito peppers or cheesy truffle rice cakes) and a drink for $8.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com
(702) 698-7000
The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
Arts District Kitchen
One of the most fun things about Las Vegas is that you never know what you're going to encounter around the next corner. It could be Arts District Kitchen, which is tucked away inside Able Baker Brewing. Opened in 2017, the idea was to create a welcoming brewpub that offered great food and craft beer.
Arts District Kitchen doesn't get nearly as much attention as it should, as those who stumble across it are immediately impressed by what's on offer, starting with its generous happy hour pricing. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, you can grab a portion of Nashville hot fries, enchilada chips, or onion rings to munch on while you sip your beer for only $6. The regular menu is affordable, too. The burgers — which include a delightfully crispy buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and a satisfyingly savory BBQ bacon burger — hover around the $14 mark, and you can grab a pair of tacos for around $11. If you happen to be visiting with friends, it's worth taking the opportunity to mix and match, because you're going to want to try a bit of everything.
(702) 479-6355
Able Baker Brewing, 1510 S Main St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
Gordon Ramsay certainly knows how to make extra-crispy fried fish, and it's probably safe to say that his expertise is on full display at the fish and chip shop which bears his name. All of the meals have been well received by diners, who appreciate the thick batter, high-quality fish, flavorful fries, and generous portion sizes. As this is an authentic, quick-service-style "chippy," finding a seat can be a bit hit or miss, so you should be prepared to order takeout. However, it's worth it to try the fish and chips that some say were the most memorable meal of their Las Vegas trip.
A meal box at Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips will set you back around $20, with the more premium protein options — such as cod or lobster — costing a little more than the shrimp, sausage, and fried chicken boxes. However, customers have noted that if you're a fan of lobster, paying for the box upgrade is money well spent. Visitors have also mentioned that it was a huge relief to finally see affordable menu prices in the notoriously expensive city.
gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/fish-and-chips
(702) 322-0529
The LINQ Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
Monta Ramen
There are many different types of ramen, and Las Vegas' Monta Ramen specializes in the deeply flavorful Kurume tonkotsu style. The ramen is traditionally prepared using the "Tsugi-tashi" method, which involves continuously topping up a reduced broth with fresher soup from a separate pot, and plenty of customers report that the resulting dish is almost too good to be believed. The broth is rich, the noodles are perfectly prepared, and the black garlic oil ramen is a standout pick, with its smoky flavor adding immense depth to the silky broth, tender meat, and fresh greens.
Monta Ramen has been a Las Vegas mainstay since 2010. Although some longtime customers note that its prices have increased over the years, it's still an affordable stop. A bowl of ramen will set you back between $12 and $15, and there are a number of different options, including noodles with shoyu and miso broth. The dishes are easily customizable, with extras like kimchi, nori, and extra meat costing between $0.50 and $3.50.
(702) 367-4600
5030 Spring Mountain Rd, Suite 6, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146
Dirt Dog
Hot dogs are perfect when you're on the go, and Dirt Dog is a worthwhile stop if you're zipping around Las Vegas. Besides, a "Dirt Dog" is no ordinary hot dog — it's wrapped entirely in bacon. The sibling founders were inspired by a woman they encountered as children in Downtown LA, selling loaded, bacon-wrapped hot dogs from a flattop grill atop a shopping cart. After their mother forbade them from trying the "dirty" food, the duo bought one in secret and quickly became obsessed with the phenomenal dogs.
Dirt Dog's prices range from $9.25 to $15.75 per "dawg," which may sound expensive, but you wouldn't think that if you tried one. Customers say the flavor is worth the price, and these dogs are so big that some customers buy one to share. Popular picks include the Dirty Chili Dog, slathered in chili that's as messy as it is delicious, and the Elote Dog, topped with corn, cotija, cilantro, bacon bits, and lime mayo. Dirt Dog also sells carne asada, al pastor, and birria tacos, and you can get a set of three for between $12.75 and $14.25 — not a bad deal, all things considered. Some customers recommend ordering a combination of hot dogs, tacos, and loaded fries if you're in a larger group so you can split the food family-style.
Coronado Cafe
Anyone who's visited Las Vegas knows that time starts to lose all meaning there. If you're out and about and find yourself in need of serious sustenance, the Coronado Cafe is worth checking out. It's a 24-hour spot situated in the South Point Casino, and the menu is huge. It's the kind of place that some customers have been frequenting for decades, and Vegas classics like the shrimp cocktail are notable favorites.
Most of the breakfast dishes cost around $15, and there are burger-and-fries combos for about $17. If you're willing to spend a little extra, a prime rib dinner will only set you back $22.95. Some customers note that certain menu items are discounted between midnight and 6 a.m., with one reviewer noting that they paid just $7.45 for the highly recommended steak and eggs. Plus, if you're in town for a holiday like Valentine's Day, the Coronado Cafe commonly offers three-course meal deals for as little as $19 per person.
southpointcasino.com/dining/coronado-cafe
(702) 796-7111
9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, Nevada 89183
Ellis Island BBQ
Barbecue connoisseurs might raise an eyebrow at the idea of finding delicious meat at a Las Vegas casino, but you'll find plenty of happy diners who say Ellis Island BBQ is the real deal. Located inside the Ellis Island Casino and Hotel, this restaurant's smoked meats aren't just budget-friendly — they've actually received awards for being the best in the city.
Admittedly, the menu is limited to chicken, ribs, or a combination of the two, but the dishes get a lot of love for being both affordable and delicious. The prices range from $18 for a half chicken to $22 for a full rack of ribs, and the portions are extremely generous. Each entrée is served with corn, coleslaw, garlic bread, and baked beans, and customers have noted that one is easily big enough to share between two people. Plus, the restaurant's prices are discounted for Players Club cardholders making use of the casino.
ellisislandcasino.com/ellis-island-bbq
(702) 733-8901
4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
Red Dwarf
Imagine an old-school tiki bar frequented by a biker gang that happily invites the punk and grunge kids to grab a seat at the bar. Throw in some of the best Detroit-style pizza outside of Michigan, and you've got a general idea of the vibe at Red Dwarf.
This hole-in-the-wall dive bar gets credited with serving some of the best pizza in Las Vegas. Not only is the pizza delicious — some customers insist that it's award-worthy — but a whole pie will only cost you $19. And there's no way to go wrong with your order. The stock pizza options are somewhat limited, but you can order a plain cheese pizza for $14 and add your own toppings for $2 a piece — try the brown sugar ham for a kick of meaty sweetness.
(702) 640-0496
1305 Vegas Valley Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169
BabyStacks Cafe
BabyStacks Cafe has been around since 2010, serving a menu filled with all kinds of scratch-made breakfast items. If you're a firm believer in having dessert for breakfast, this place offers a ton of deliciously decadent pancake options, including red velvet, orange creamsicle, rocky road, and cookies and cream.
The German chocolate pancakes are a favorite, and some reviewers recommend sharing multiple stacks so you can try more than one flavor — a brilliant approach to breakfast. The ube pancakes also get their fair share of love, and the cinnabun pancakes have folks planning their return visit. A short stack of three pancakes costs around $10, while a full stack of six is about $15. The savory options, like omelets and Benedicts, are just as tasty and affordable, but it's the pancakes that get the rave reviews.
Haute Doggery
Haute Doggery takes your favorite old-school hot dogs and gives them a modern, upscale makeover. The menu might seem expensive at first glance, with hot dogs ranging from $8 to $16. Choose wisely, however, and you'll receive a dog loaded with extras like hash browns, mac and cheese, french fries, avocado, and sauerkraut.
Items like the Chicago-inspired Windy City Dog have happy customers praising this place for its high-quality frankfurters and fresh ingredients that come together for an outstanding meal. Give the mac and cheese dog a try, and you won't regret it. The vegan options are also strongly recommended, and the tasty Vegan Dog comes with a plant-based frank, hummus, sauerkraut, pico de gallo, and yellow mustard.
(702) 430-4435
The LINQ Promenade, 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, #L-30, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
Gritz Cafe
Gritz Cafe has won a ton of awards for everything from the food to the atmosphere. It's the kind of spot you walk into and feel like you've just stepped into everyone's favorite neighborhood restaurant, where everyone knows your name. The soul food coming out of the kitchen is just as warm and welcoming.
Plates come with a variety of meats, sides, and cornbread or a biscuit, and they range in price from $17 to $24. Bowls and baskets are just as affordably priced, and you can choose from items like shrimp, sausage, and bacon. The catfish, chicken wings, and grits receive particularly high praise for being perfectly cooked-to-order. There's also a sweet potato waffle that's to die for, with a spiciness that goes great with those delicious catfish fillets.
(702) 255-4748
1911 Stella Lake St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106
Le Thai
Le Thai's Downtown location offers a sit-down experience, but if you're looking for something to eat on the go, there's a takeout-oriented space on Charleston Boulevard. Both offer a menu full of options for budget-conscious diners wanting to try something extraordinary.
Stir-fry dishes like ga pow and pad prik king will set you back $16 or $18, depending on your choice of protein, but you can also take advantage of the weekday lunch specials and pay just $13.50. Alternatively, the short rib fried rice — lauded for its perfect balance of spices and flavorful rice — will make you rethink every other fried rice dish you've tried, and it costs just $18. The curries get just as much praise and cost less than $18, and reviewers agree that every dish has a quality that far exceeds its price.
Methodology
To make it onto our list, restaurants needed to offer menus that allow diners to build a full meal for around $20 or less. Besides serving delicious, scratch-made dishes, we sought places that also provide generous portion sizes, high-quality ingredients, and deals or discounts that lower prices even more.
Ultimately, each of the above restaurants offers a dining experience that doesn't leave customers feeling like they're settling for a budget meal. We wanted a wide range of opinions, so we looked at customer feedback in a number of places. That included heading to Reddit to get opinions and recommendations from locals and tourists alike, as well as review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp.