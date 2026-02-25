15 Best Cheap Places To Eat In Las Vegas

Getting away for a vacation — even just a long weekend — has become prohibitively expensive for most people. However, we believe that travel can still be affordable if you're savvy about your choices. Fortunately, even some of the biggest cities in the U.S. have budget-friendly hidden gems. Today, we're going to look at what Las Vegas has to offer.

Even if you have no interest in casinos, Vegas is a true culinary destination, offering almost everything you can think of. While you could visit Las Vegas' most expensive bars and lounges, you don't need to be wealthy to have a memorable trip. We decided to find out where you can get a great meal for around $20 or less, and we were pleasantly surprised by the results.

Although seeking out one of Las Vegas' excellent food trucks is a superb option if you're after an affordable meal, the following restaurants are places where you can get out of the heat and take a seat while you enjoy some delicious food. To make it onto our list, restaurants needed to offer a variety of menu items under or around our price point and prioritize quality as well as affordability. Please note that prices are subject to change and were accurate at the time of writing.