The 14 Best Spots For Detroit-Style Pizza Across The US (Outside Of Michigan)

We firmly believe that there's a perfect pizza out there for everyone. Versatility is one of the things that makes pizza beautiful, and if you're the type that subscribes to the theory that more sauce and a thick crust makes a better pizza, Detroit-style might be for you. It might be as close to perfection as we get in our 21st-century world.

While you can definitely make your own version of Detroit-style pizza at home, it's no secret that pizza is usually better at a restaurant — and that's definitely true of these pies. That's because getting that perfect crust and browned cheese requires a high-heat oven, and commercial kitchens just do a better job of it. And don't worry if you don't live anywhere near Detroit or Michigan, because there are some pizzerias that have embraced this ultra-hearty style and spread the love all across the country.

We wanted to know who's doing these knife-and-fork-required pies right, so we started looking for the places that have amassed a huge fan following for Detroit-style pies. We took a few things into consideration here: In order to be considered among the best of the best, we were looking for places that were staying truly authentic to the original style — and getting that oh-so-important crust perfectly right. Creative toppings were a bonus, but the pepperoni had to be on point, and awards were the icing on the cake. Here's who came in on top.