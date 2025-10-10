The 14 Best Spots For Detroit-Style Pizza Across The US (Outside Of Michigan)
We firmly believe that there's a perfect pizza out there for everyone. Versatility is one of the things that makes pizza beautiful, and if you're the type that subscribes to the theory that more sauce and a thick crust makes a better pizza, Detroit-style might be for you. It might be as close to perfection as we get in our 21st-century world.
While you can definitely make your own version of Detroit-style pizza at home, it's no secret that pizza is usually better at a restaurant — and that's definitely true of these pies. That's because getting that perfect crust and browned cheese requires a high-heat oven, and commercial kitchens just do a better job of it. And don't worry if you don't live anywhere near Detroit or Michigan, because there are some pizzerias that have embraced this ultra-hearty style and spread the love all across the country.
We wanted to know who's doing these knife-and-fork-required pies right, so we started looking for the places that have amassed a huge fan following for Detroit-style pies. We took a few things into consideration here: In order to be considered among the best of the best, we were looking for places that were staying truly authentic to the original style — and getting that oh-so-important crust perfectly right. Creative toppings were a bonus, but the pepperoni had to be on point, and awards were the icing on the cake. Here's who came in on top.
Dtown Pizzeria (West Hollywood, California)
Helmed by Detroit native Ryan Ososky, Dtown Pizzeria is serving up the kind of Detroit-style pizzas that have people heading to social media to post photos of their pies ... even if that's not normally their thing. It easy to see why: In April 2025, Ososky took home the title of Pizza Maker of the Year from Las Vegas' International Pizza Expo. He came out on top over 550 other competitors with a paella-inspired pan pizza, and that creativity is the sort of thing you'll find on the menu at Dtown.
Anyone wanting to treat themselves might opt for the outrageously expensive, award-winning Resolution pie, with shaved Japanese A5 Wagyu and black truffle oil. Don't worry if that's not in the budget, because there are plenty of other pies, with toppings from house-made Italian sausage, bacon jam, and confit tomatoes to vegan pies with plenty of mushrooms and veg. Fans of Detroit-style pizza know that it's all about the crust, and the gluten-free crust here gets a ton of love, too.
Slice & Pie (Multiple locations)
As of this writing, Slice & Pie has two locations in Washington DC — with plans underway to open a third DC spot and one in Bethesda, Maryland. Should there be more? Absolutely, because this place wrapped up 2024 by being named one of the best pizzerias in the world, according to the Italian-based 50 Top Pizza. That's just one more accolade in a long list handed to this pizzeria that's serving New York-style pizzas as well as Detroit-style, and admittedly, the menu option for the latter here is pretty straightforward. Expect two cheeses — mozzarella and provolone — hot honey, and that absolutely divine type of pepperoni called cup and char.
It's no wonder that some people say that the Detroit-style pizza here is so good that it could easily become that one meal you eat every week. The combination of the hot honey and that pepperoni is lauded as perfection, and honestly, when something's that good, there's no need to overcomplicate things. (The garlic knots are a definite bonus.)
Ace's Pizza (Multiple locations)
The Big Apple might be known for its own distinct style of pizza, but one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in New York City gets some serious love for the Detroit-style pies on offer here. Ace's Pizza has three locations — in Brooklyn, in Rockefeller Plaza, and in Long Island City — and a ton of fans who keep coming back for the Detroit-style pizzas that are lauded as some of the best ever. Not only has this place perfected that light, airy, crispy crust that's a must for a truly stellar pizza, but it also gets kudos for creativity.
It might be a single-page menu, but pizzas like the cheeseburger have some seriously devoted fans, and the hot burrata gets a fair share of love, too. Those in-the-know say that a side of garlic butter is a must, and the cheesy garlic bread is the perfect accompaniment. Another thing that gets mentioned a lot is the fact that there's 8-, 10-, and 14-inch options here. Whether you're in the mood for a personal pizza of your own, if you're sharing with a friend, or if you're counting on leftovers, your perfect pizza is here.
Quarter Sheets (Los Angeles, California)
Pizzerias range from hole-in-the-wall to hipster chic, and it's at the latter half of that scale that Quarter Sheets has firmly established itself. This place gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, which notes that yes, you're probably going to have to plan on waiting a bit for one of the Detroit-style pies from this place. It's absolutely worth it, though, and that's not only according to the Michelin Guide, but countless fans who describe these pizzas as being the most delicious, perfect, and incredible pies you could possibly imagine, made real.
The crust is on point and so are the burnt cheese edges. The tomato sauce is outstanding, everything layered on top is perfectly balanced, and it's the pizza to take to a party to guarantee you're the talk of the night. There's some serious pepperoni perfection going on here, and the only problem might be choosing what to try. Some customers suggest that, while you're there, you might as well buy a few pizzas — you're not going to be disappointed.
Boxcar Pizza (Portland, Oregon)
Portland's Boxcar Pizza is doing things a little differently, and while it's putting out some seriously delicious Detroit-style pizzas, it's using a sourdough crust for an extra-flavorful base. It's also vegan, and when we here at Tasting Table compiled some of the best places to get vegan pizzas in the country, it was on there. But let's be clear: This place isn't just trumpeting the fact that it offers vegan pizzas; the mission statement here is about incredible flavors first.
And it seriously delivers, managing to get those crispy, cheesy edges that are a must for Detroit-style pies. It's the kind of place that counts non-vegans among its fans, too. Melty vegan cheese comes out absolute perfection, and creative toppings? There are those, too: Take the Steaky Breaky Heart with pickled red onions, vegan steak, and a cilantro lime aioli, or the Map Change, with vegan Buffalo fried chicken and bleu cheese. It's no wonder this is called a game-changer in the world of vegan pizzas.
Red Dwarf (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Choices for food in Las Vegas are seemingly endless, and yes, there are a lot of hidden gem restaurants that only Vegas locals know about. That brings us to Red Dwarf, which is much more than a pizzeria. This place is a whole vibe: Think darkly lit and slightly devil-themed tiki-meets-punk bar, with the kind of Detroit-style pizzas that count Detroit natives among the serious fans. Some say it's the best pizza in the city without a doubt, having perfected that crispy-on-the-outside, soft-in-the-center crust and cheese with a spicy tomato sauce. And the selection of beers on tap is a serious bonus.
What's not to love about this place? Along with top-tier pizzas, there's live music, game nights, seasonal cocktails, and there are even burlesque nights. The garlic bread is pretty perfect, and even though it's a bit out of the way for anyone staying on the Strip, it's worth it.
Five Squared Pizza (Multiple locations)
Anyone who happens to be in Chicago when the craving for a Detroit-style pizza hits can head to any one of Five Squared Pizza's three locations for a pie that's every bit as delicious as one you'd find in the Motor City. The setup here is a little different: The kitchen on North Halsted Street is serving take-and-bake pizzas, while customers can opt for the dine-in option at Off Color Brewing and Midwest Coast Brewing. Either way, the pizzas are a total win.
The menu is pretty straightforward, with classics like pepperoni and the meat-filled carnivore, along with creative offerings like the vegetarian spinach and artichoke pizza and the burrata caprese. They all have fans, with customers loving the fact that, no matter what your tastes, there's something for everyone. Devout thin-crust lovers have been won over to Detroit-style by these pizzas, the specialty pies need to be tried to be believed, and yes, the crust is pretty perfect, too.
Providence Pizza (Multiple locations)
Providence Pizza has a few locations: There's one in Oklahoma City, and others in Grandview and Kansas City, Missouri. There's more than just Detroit-style pizza here, with New York- and Sicilian-style on the menu, too. Trying to do so many different types of pizza might make it seem like nothing is getting the attention it deserves, but even as customers claim this place has the best New York-style slices around, they're also giving out praise for delicious Sicilian pies.
And as for the Detroit-style? That's an appropriately thick pizza with just the right amount of char and a sauce that brings a little kick of sweetness to the plate, with some saying it's the best outside of Detroit, hands down. It's got some devoted fans that make it clear they're happy to make the drive out of state for this place, and the garlic knots make this the total package.
Motor City Pizza (Lewisville, Texas)
Texas and Michigan may be on opposite sides of the country, but as far as pizza goes, both states boast outstanding Detroit-style pies. Calling a pizzeria Motor City Pizza means there's some seriously high expectations here, and customers say it's meeting and surpassing any and all of those expectations. Some say that it has to be tried to be fully appreciated, and we get that.
Even those who have traditionally avoided Detroit-style pizzas in favor of styles with thinner crusts say that this is the place that changed their minds, with others confirming that it's the crust that stands out here as that ideal combination of flavorful, firm, and pillowy. Fan favorites include the Detroiter — with brick cheese, pepperoni, and sauce — as well as the Texas Sweet Heat with pepperoncini, pepperoni, hot honey, and candied jalapeños.
Bricks Corner (Salt Lake City, Utah)
Bricks Corner had a really, really rough start in life: The restaurant was born into that turbulent time that was the spring of 2020, finally opening its doors in December of the same year. Opening with the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic still casting their long shadow over everything was a major risk, but it's paying off: This place has earned a slew of awards for having some of the best pizza in the state, and customers definitely agree.
Fan favorites include the Sweet Salty Pig, with applewood bacon, burnt-end pork shoulder, and caramelized onions, and seriously, is it any wonder customers love it? Creativity is on full display at this place, with pizza toppings including house-made Italian sausage, slow-braised beef, grilled Spam, and there's even a pie with garlic confit, roasted vegetables, and crispy Brussels sprouts. The crust is perfect, the cheese is the right sort of tangy, and whether you order a simple pie where the crust is allowed to shine or a complicated flavor bomb, it's guaranteed to be a win.
Emmy Squared Pizza (Multiple locations)
Emmy Squared Pizza has a ton of locations across the East Coast, and if you've seen these spots and given them a pass for being a chain, you shouldn't. This place got its start in Brooklyn back in 2016, and from those very early days, it was lauded as being one of the city's best new pizzerias — and that's high praise in a city known for pizza.
Since then, it's seen some seriously outstanding growth. Take a look at what it's serving, and you'll see why — and you'll also see why this is one of the places that's credited with helping along the ever-increasing popularity of Detroit-style pizza. New York-centric Reddit threads still laud this place as putting out some of the best Detroit-style pizza around, and we're giving it high points for creativity, too. At the time of this writing, specialty menu items include pizzas with ricotta and truffle cream, as well as daeji bacon, house-made sausage, and Cleveland Kitchen kimchi, which just might change your mind about what a chain pizza place can be.
Blue Pan (Multiple locations)
When we here at Tasting Table shared our picks for the best pizza places in Denver, Blue Pan was definitely on the list. Although there are also New York- and tavern-style pizzas on the menu here, this place is known for the Detroit pies — and it's gotten a lot of attention for elevating the profile of this perhaps lesser-known and lesser-appreciated style into something that's since gone national. There are locations in Denver and Golden, Colorado, as well as a food truck that's allowing Blue Pan to spread joy far and wide. And plenty of loyal fans say that's just what's happening.
For those who like options, there's always something different on the menu here — there's an ever-changing Pizza of the Month. Plenty of customers have their favorites, though, including the rather cheekily named Brooklyn Bridge. Think delectable crust, cup and char pepperoni, Italian sausage, and yes, you can customize to your heart's content.
Spark Pizza (Redmond, Washington)
There are a lot of different ways to judge success, and we'd like to add this one to the list for restaurants: When Reddit users head to the forums to ask about the best pizza in the city and specify that they're looking for recommendations besides your place, that's an indication you're monopolizing the conversation. There are a lot of places to go for great pizza in Seattle, and Spark Pizza is definitely up there.
Regularly named not only the best in the city but also among the best pizzerias in the country, Spark takes pizza seriously and partners with a number of local growers to source ultra-fresh ingredients, including things like in-season mushrooms, hand-made mozzarella, and vegetables grown just six miles from the restaurant. It's no wonder customers laud this spot as having the best Detroit-style pizza around: All those fresh ingredients served on an outstanding crust with perfectly crunchy, crispy edges is worth waiting in line for.
SoDough Square (Multiple locations)
SoDough Square has three locations between Orlando and Winter Park, Florida, and it's worth mentioning that there's a warning on the website. Hours can vary, and the standing recommendation is that, if you want a pizza, you should probably get there early, as this spot often sells out before the day's over. And it's easy to see why: House-made sauce and hand-shredded cheese are piled onto pizzas baked in legit, Michigan-sourced blue steel pans, and the result is the kind of pizza that makes thin-crust fans start rethinking their life choices ... at least when it comes to pizza.
It's also winning fans among Detroit natives who are thrilled to have found this place that's offering a true taste of home, while others suggest SoDough is so good that the small chain needs to go national. With stretchy cheese, crispy crusts, and the kind of aroma that's seriously mouthwatering, this place lives up to all the recommendations and all the hype.
Methodology
There are a lot of great pizza places putting out some seriously delicious Detroit-style pies, but in order to come up with our list of the best of the best, we did a few things — starting with heading to Reddit to get some out-of-state recommendations from Detroit natives. When it came time to look at individual places, we were looking for those that were highly rated, but in order to be the best, we had a few other things in mind, too.
We wanted to see that perfect Detroit-style crust, that edge-to-edge cheese and crispiness, as well as some seriously high-quality ingredients. We also considered creativity, availability of vegetarian and gluten-free options (as well as pizzas suitable for those with other dietary restrictions), a commitment to local sourcing and seasonal specialties, and — of course — awards and accolades.