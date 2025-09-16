The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints In NYC
To say that every one of New York City's boroughs is home to some seriously outstanding pizzerias is a bit of an understatement. The conversation about NYC pizza can cover everything from the great pizza places near Times Square to the best slice shops in Manhattan. And from there, it's only a matter of time before talk turns to weighing the virtues of the city's distinctive pizza style against those from other cities.
While sure, there are some pizza places that have earned Michelin stars for the quality not only of their pies, but their atmosphere, ambience, and creative menus, let's talk about a different kind of place that we'll honestly say is serving up pizza that's every bit as good. We're talking about the little hole-in-the-wall spots, the ones that blend into the background and are easy to miss if you're not in-the-know. These are the pizza joints that are offering outstanding pies to little fanfare, and now is their time to shine.
We put together a list of pizzerias that should definitely be on your radar, and in order to make our list, restaurants needed to be held in high regard by some of the toughest pizza critics around — native New Yorkers. We also looked for places that had earned shout-outs from celebrity chefs and organizations like James Beard, while still holding onto that hole-in-the-wall charm. Here's where you should stop.
Joe's Pizza
Can a New York City institution that's grown into multiple locations still be considered a hole-in-the-wall? Not usually, perhaps, but we're making an exception for Joe's Pizza. Why? Because we wouldn't be able to sleep at night if we didn't. The "Joe" here is Joe Pozzuoli, of course, and when he opened his Greenwich Village pizzeria back in 1975, he established the kind of place that would even be featured as a stop in walking tours of the city. That's not even getting into the number of times Joe's Pizza has been on the big screen — perhaps most notably in "Spider-Man 2" — but ... what about the pizza?
In short, it's incredible. Head to any one of a number of Reddit threads where people are showing off photos of drool-worthy slices, and you'll find a ton of comments that suggest this remains the perfect example of everything a true NY slice is. It's the kind of place that's a must for locals and visitors alike, and Bobby Flay has named this as one of his favorites, too.
Multiple locations
Luigi's Pizza
Luigi's has defined Brooklyn's pizza-scape since it opened in 1973, and today, it's still family-owned and operated. The idea was simple: Fresh ingredients, a tried-and-true signature sauce recipe, the finest olive oil, and a menu that includes all of the classics. Sure, you can get a slice here, but you can also order a grandma pie, a Sicilian, a white or vodka pie, or even a lasagna pie.
Customers say there's a lot to love about Luigi's, starting with the fact that it's pretty much the same as it was when it opened. Stepping in here is to step through a door that takes you right back to 1973, and face-to-face with welcoming owners and staff who clearly love what they do. What they do is turn out picture-perfect pizzas, with crisp crust, melty cheese, and just the right amount of grease.
(718) 499-3857
686 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Totonno's Pizzeria Napolitana
Totonno's has earned a slew of awards and recognition, from the Food Network to the James Beard Foundation and (seemingly) everyone in between. It hasn't been an easy road, though, and at the time of this writing, it's only open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on weekends, and you'll have to take your pie with you. This Coney Island mainstay was ravaged by a fire in 2009, hard-hit during Hurricane Sandy, and a few short years later, it was one of many restaurants forced to rethink priorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the family-owned business went up for sale in 2024, the owners stressed they were looking for a buyer who would honor their family's legacy. It is, after all, what made Totonno's such a favorite: Take an old-school brick oven and decades of making each pie with the same exceptional dough, fresh cheese, sauce, olive oil, and pecorino, and it's no wonder customers say it's the kind of pizza that's elevated head and shoulders above others for quality and care.
(718) 372-8606
1524 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Louie & Ernie's Pizza
First opening its doors in 1947, Louie & Ernie's is still located in an unassuming brick building in the Bronx. It's changed hands since those early days, but the commitment to quality remains the same — and so say a ton of loyal customers. There's a good chance you may have seen some of them sporting the pizzeria's merch or appearing on morning television shows and spreading joy via pizza, but visiting this spot in person is best.
Because so is the pizza, which plenty of customers say isn't just the best in the Bronx, but the best in New York City. It's the kind of place that even those from out-of-state make it a point to visit, and it's lauded as putting out a pie that shows — in the best way possible — just what makes New York-style pizza so unique. Pro tip: Pick up a calzone, too, even if you save it for later.
(718) 829-6230
1300 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461
Best Pizza
Naming your restaurant Best Pizza — especially when you're in New York City — takes some serious confidence, but fans say this place lives up to the hype. With two locations in Brooklyn and another in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Best Pizza gets a ton of love not only from locals, but from stars like Action Bronson and Epic's Antonio "LA" Reid.
At the head of Best Pizza is Frank Pinello, who fans might know from "The Pizza Show." He traveled all over to try all kinds of pizza, and many say that his dedication to the craft is laudable. Go to the shop and you might see him there, and don't worry, customers say that Pinello is just as cool as they'd thought he always seemed on the screen. And the pizza is legit. It's good, straightforward pizza, and if you have just a single grandma slice in NYC, make it this one.
Multiple locations
Louie's Pizzeria & Restaurant
When it comes time for Reddit users to chime in on their favorite pizza places, there are always a ton of opinions. Occasionally, you'll see people adding Louie's to the conversation, with the caveat that this place might be the best kept secret in the city. There's no website and no real social media presence, but there are outstanding pizzas — particularly the grandma slice.
The owners get mentioned just as often, with customers saying that they welcome everyone in a way that makes strangers feel like they're family, and that's important. You'll see the word "heroes" thrown around a lot here, too, and that's usually in connection to a 2022 incident where those owners — Louie and Cazim Suljovic — were both stabbed multiple times after stepping in to stop multiple muggers who attacked a woman in front of their store. This place is celebrated for leading by selfless example as much as it is for the grandma pie, the buffalo chicken, and the margherita pizzas.
(718) 440-9346
81-34 Baxter Ave, Ste 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373
Mano's Pizzeria
Being a pizza-lover means you have an opinion on that pizza place that's your special slice of heaven. Customers who say they've spent time visiting NYC pizzerias circle back to name Mano's as the best, with some saying that while it might be easy to overlook this neighborhood favorite, you absolutely shouldn't. What's good? Everything, customers say, giving shout-outs to pizzas that have a spicy vodka sauce or a pop of pesto. But it's the dough here that sets this place apart.
The crust can make or break a pizza, and no matter how good the toppings are, the crust has to matter, too. Pizzas here are made with dough that's fermented for five days, giving the crust a texture that keeps customers going back — and posting rave reviews. Photos posted to social media and Reddit are widely celebrated as pizza perfection, and those who are lucky enough to live nearby confirm that it's as good as it looks.
(718) 418-1112
62-98 Forest Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385
NY Pizza Suprema
When we here at Tasting Table did our roundup of the best slice shops in Manhattan, you'd better believe that NY Pizza Suprema was on the list. We're not the only ones who love it, and Reddit users consistently call this place out as serving up slices that are exactly what NYC pizza should be. Since 1964, NY Pizza Suprema has been run with an eye toward quality, and if you're wondering how good the pizza is, there's perhaps no better indication of that than the fact that until 1988, there was only one option for slices: cheese.
Things have changed since those days, of course, but customers still count this place as among the best of the best. Many chalk it up to the dedication to using only the best ingredients, and that's something that's traced back to founder Salvatore Riggio. He settled in New York after moving there from his native Italy. His NY Pizza Suprema has been such a beloved staple of the city's food scene that, in 2019, it was one of five pizzerias featured in Ellis Island's "A Slice of History — Pizza in America" exhibition.
(212) 594-8939
413 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Sal & Carmine Pizza
If you were to ask someone to sketch a picture of a hole-in-the-wall pizza shop in New York City, they'd probably draw Sal & Carmine Pizza. There's the black-fronted building, the neon sign in the small front window, and the table and chairs out on the sidewalk — and although you can't exactly capture scent in a photo, it's the sort of place that you know just smells of the freshest pies imaginable. Unassuming as it may be, this place is in the Pizza Hall of Fame for a reason.
Brothers Sal and Carmine Malanga opened the shop after emigrating from Italy in the 1950s, and the family is still carrying on their commitment to stellar pizza today. It's proof that when pizza's done right, it doesn't need a ton of toppings to be delicious, and one of the favorites is still the regular cheese pie. It's the kind of pizza that has customers finishing every last bite — even if they're those people that typically leave the crust — and if you do opt for toppings, customers say you'll get a perfectly balanced pie.
(212) 663-7651
2671 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Elegante Pizzeria
Accolades from industry experts are always exciting, but at the end of the day, it's the customers that are a restaurant's lifeblood. We'd argue that getting accolades from them is even better, and in May 2025, Elegante was dubbed the winner of a fun "Star Wars"-themed Pizza Wars event that included a lot of customers visiting a lot of area pizzerias and voting for their favorite sci-fi pie.
Since 1979, Elegante has been a local favorite — and those in-the-know frequently name-drop this place into conversations about the best pizzas around. It's not just the pizza that has customers coming back, either: Some give this place a shout-out for the meatball rolls, while others say that it's the made-to-order mentality here that sets these pies apart. Consistency is also key, and customers that say they've been loyal for years swear these pies are always on point.
(718) 745-9715
6922 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Chrissy's Pizza
Many of the hole-in-the-wall pizza places we've been talking about have been around forever and sell pies both whole and by the slice. Chrissy's is a little different, in that it's only full pies for sale here, and it's a fairly new addition to the NY pizza scene ... relatively speaking, of course. After running for a few years as a pop-up restaurant, it wasn't until 2024 that Chris Hansell's Chrissy's announced that it was moving into a permanent home.
And it was a huge deal: Pizzas were as limited as they were delicious, leading to a much-hyped new pizza place that customers say absolutely delivers. The sauce is perfectly flavorful, the crust is as thin and crispy as it should be, and it's worth the wait for a pie fresh out of the oven. As for the vibe, there's a reason it looks like an old-school place with few seats and vintage decor: Hansell's pizzeria is an homage to his late father, and he designed his restaurant with past father-and-son trips to other classic hole-in-the-wall pizza joints in mind.
142 Nassau Ave, Greenpoint, NY 11222
Di Fara Pizza
There were a lot of restaurants that Anthony Bourdain loved, and that's not surprising — he traveled the world for years, after all. For all that traveling, he was vocal about his unconditional love for New York City, and when it came to pizza, Di Fara was a favorite. It's been the go-to for a lot of people since 1965, and today, when Reddit users post photos, the discussion that it kicks off features folks reminiscing about the pools of olive oil, the charred crust, the cheese with the perfect stretch, and the fresh basil.
Founder Domenico DeMarco died in 2022, and when his death was covered by The New York Times, the outlet explained part of the reason for Di Fara's success: a devotion to traditional Italian methods. Customers continue to take to review sites to remember DeMarco's work behind the counter, saying that watching pizzas being made was nothing short of pure artistry, and the pizza that finally comes out — after an inevitable wait — lives up to the hype.
(718) 258-1367
1424 Ave J, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Bleecker Street Pizza
Since opening in 2004, Bleecker Street Pizza has won a slew of awards and honors. Popular choices include the cheese and pepperoni options, of course, but there's also the Nonna Maria pizza with mozzarella, marinara, Parmesan, and basil. If you think that sounds heavenly, you're not alone in thinking that: It's the general consensus among Reddit users whenever someone posts photos that leave the rest of us to only look hungrily at our screens.
When visitors are leaving NYC, and the realization starts to sink in that they're leaving the pizza behind, too, some say that this was the place they went for one last slice. It's the kind of lunch that some travelers get more than once on their trip, and given how many great places there are in the city for pizza, that says a lot. The invariably fresh pies, the toppings, and the friendly welcome make this a must-visit.
(212) 924-4466
69 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
Rizzo's Fine Pizza
Rizzo's has been around for a long time — so long, in fact, that there are entire generations of New Yorkers who don't remember a time before it. It opened in 1959, and variety is the name of the game here. Mix-and-match toppings, slices, rounds, and squares, it's all here and it's all delicious. You don't need to take our word for it, though. This place is in the Pizza Hall of Fame, where it's lauded for longevity in the face of stiff competition, a decades-long commitment to perfect pizzas, and signature Sicilian slices.
There's an art to getting the absolute best crust for a Sicilian-style pizza, and the decades of experience behind Rizzo's pies shines through. It's a stellar pie in a warm and welcoming shop, and plenty of customers say that the only thing better than getting a pizza here is getting a pizza and cannoli.
(718) 721-9862
30-13 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103
Ace's Pizza
When we here at Tasting Table did our roundup of the absolute best pizza shops in Brooklyn, Ace's Pizza not only made the list, but the title image. And honestly, it's a little bit of a controversial take, because Ace's specializes in Detroit-style pizza. Would you think of going to NYC for some outstanding Detroit pizza? Probably not. Should you? Absolutely. And it's no wonder that after originally opening in Williamsburg in 2021, Ace's has expanded to a couple more locations in Rockefeller Center and Long Island City.
These pizzas get serious rave reviews from customers who not only love the pizza, but also say it can hold its own against the best New York-style pies in the city. The bonus is the place itself, with an '80s-inspired retro feel where you can opt for playing some classic video games or board games while you wait. There's a right way to eat Detroit-style pizza, and it turns out that part of it is apparently heading to New York City.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list, restaurants needed to meet our criteria — and that started with embracing that hole-in-the-wall vibe that involves things like an understated, blink-and-you'll-miss-it entrance, neon lights and well-weathered signs, little seating inside, and yes, we absolutely looked for a table and some chairs on the sidewalk outside. We also looked for places that had gotten national attention for their pies, that were longtime local favorites with generations of customers, and recommendations from both native New Yorkers and visitors.
The pizza had to be fresh, delicious, and consistent, and we didn't restrict our search to only those specializing in New York-style pizza. We also interpreted "best" in a few different ways: Not only were we looking for great pizza, but we were looking for friendly staff, a welcoming atmosphere, and pizzerias that had become invaluable within the communities they serve.