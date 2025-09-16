The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Joints In NYC

To say that every one of New York City's boroughs is home to some seriously outstanding pizzerias is a bit of an understatement. The conversation about NYC pizza can cover everything from the great pizza places near Times Square to the best slice shops in Manhattan. And from there, it's only a matter of time before talk turns to weighing the virtues of the city's distinctive pizza style against those from other cities.

While sure, there are some pizza places that have earned Michelin stars for the quality not only of their pies, but their atmosphere, ambience, and creative menus, let's talk about a different kind of place that we'll honestly say is serving up pizza that's every bit as good. We're talking about the little hole-in-the-wall spots, the ones that blend into the background and are easy to miss if you're not in-the-know. These are the pizza joints that are offering outstanding pies to little fanfare, and now is their time to shine.

We put together a list of pizzerias that should definitely be on your radar, and in order to make our list, restaurants needed to be held in high regard by some of the toughest pizza critics around — native New Yorkers. We also looked for places that had earned shout-outs from celebrity chefs and organizations like James Beard, while still holding onto that hole-in-the-wall charm. Here's where you should stop.