14 Best Las Vegas Food Trucks

No other city in the world comes close to the glitz and glamour that greets everyone who steps out onto the Las Vegas Strip, no matter what time of day or night. It's chaotic in the best possible way, and it's also a foodie paradise. Las Vegas might be known for having some of the best buffets in the country, but visitors shouldn't overlook the food truck scene here, either.

And honestly, there are so many great options here that you could definitely skip scrambling to try to secure some of those hard-to-get reservations in favor of just hitting up some food trucks. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even desserts are covered, and there's something to be said for grabbing a seriously delicious meal on the go. You want to make the most of your time in Vegas, after all, and trust us when we say some of the most memorable meals here are found on four wheels.

So, let's talk about the best of the best. In order to bring you our list of must-try food trucks, we started with some personal experience and favorites. We reached out to some Vegas regulars to get their go-tos and scoured social media and reviews for other tried-and-true trucks. In order to make it onto our list, we looked for trucks that are highly praised, take pride in a streamlined menu and creative specialties, and provide consistently great food that rivals any sit-down restaurant. Here's who to try.