14 Best Las Vegas Food Trucks
No other city in the world comes close to the glitz and glamour that greets everyone who steps out onto the Las Vegas Strip, no matter what time of day or night. It's chaotic in the best possible way, and it's also a foodie paradise. Las Vegas might be known for having some of the best buffets in the country, but visitors shouldn't overlook the food truck scene here, either.
And honestly, there are so many great options here that you could definitely skip scrambling to try to secure some of those hard-to-get reservations in favor of just hitting up some food trucks. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even desserts are covered, and there's something to be said for grabbing a seriously delicious meal on the go. You want to make the most of your time in Vegas, after all, and trust us when we say some of the most memorable meals here are found on four wheels.
So, let's talk about the best of the best. In order to bring you our list of must-try food trucks, we started with some personal experience and favorites. We reached out to some Vegas regulars to get their go-tos and scoured social media and reviews for other tried-and-true trucks. In order to make it onto our list, we looked for trucks that are highly praised, take pride in a streamlined menu and creative specialties, and provide consistently great food that rivals any sit-down restaurant. Here's who to try.
Fuku Burger
Fuku Burger has brick-and-mortar locations in the Chinatown and Buffalo neighborhoods, but you'll also see the food truck out and about. It's been a Vegas staple since 2010, and fans who have been heading here for years will tell you that these are no ordinary burgers. Burgers and dogs alike are served with a dash of inspiration from Japanese cuisine, with toppings that include grilled kimchi, teriyaki, katsu sauce, and pickled red ginger. Unique combinations that you're unlikely to see on many menus keep customers coming back and confirming that yes, Fuku Burger is in the running for consistently putting out the best burgers in the city.
Anyone who likes a little bit of a spicy kick will undoubtedly be pleased by the addition of the wasabi mayo, which gets called out in a number of reviews for being the perfect accompaniment to juicy patties and toasted buns. A great burger can be taken to the next level with some great fries, and they're here, too. Pro tip: Try the Jazz Fries, which come extra-crispy with brown gravy and the aptly-named crack sauce.
(702) 217-0758
Endless Pastabilities
Pasta is amazing, and it turns out that there is a way to make it even better: add more garlic bread, and make it portable! Anyone who keeps an eye on social media trends may have seen the star dishes of Endless Pastabilities, as this is the food truck that's serving up pasta in garlic knot bread cones. It's a concept that was so popular that it allowed for the opening of a brick-and-mortar in 2025, and it's easy to see why. Everything is scratch-made: Order your pasta, add chicken or shrimp if you like, and definitely don't skip the focaccia.
The menu is fairly small and straightforward, but honestly, that's a good thing: A menu that's too long is a major red flag when it comes to food trucks. Endless Pastabilities' short menu also means every pasta has its fans. The chicken fettuccine Alfredo wins high praise from the biggest of skeptics, who say that expectations are met and exceeded. The shrimp vodka penne is another favorite, especially with light, flavorful, scratch-made focaccia as the perfect complement to generously portioned pastas and delightfully balanced sauces. For some, it's not just a great food-truck experience; it's the best pasta in the city.
(702) 272-0470
Stripchezze
The folks over at Stripchezze are self-proclaimed cheese-lovers, and it shows. There are a lot of ways you can elevate the humble grilled cheese sandwich into something indulgent, and that's what is going on at Stripchezze. Elevated grilled cheeses are just the start, though: One of the most popular dishes here is the mac and cheese eggrolls — creamy on the inside, crispy on the outside, and served with a sweet chili sauce. You'll also find Parmesan cheese wonton chips served with everything, and the sandwiches themselves get upgraded with creative toppings from Flamin' Hot Cheetos to bourbon bacon. And yes, the cheese is definitely the star of the show here.
A truly great grilled cheese is all about texture, and the sandwiches here come perfectly melted. They're the kind of grilled cheese sandwiches that come with a warning — you'll be craving another immediately — and loyal customers say that this is the truck they keep an eye out for every time they're in Vegas. It's elevated comfort food with a twist, and it's been making people happy for years.
(702) 706-3256
Monti's Smokehouse
BBQ from a food truck? Absolutely, and even customers who admit being a little doubtful that a food truck can pull off something like BBQ say that all of those doubts vanished very, very quickly once they gave this one a try. Monti's Smokehouse boasts that it has the best BBQ in the city, and it's backing that claim up with awards and recognition for both the food truck and the catering side of things. It's been a dependable go-to since 2017, and all the BBQ classics are here. Choose from beef brisket and pulled chicken or opt for St. Louis cut ribs and hot links, but don't forget about the impressive list of sides that includes salads, collard greens, and staples like beans.
It's the pulled pork that gets mentioned a lot as a must-try sort of thing, along with the ultra-fresh cucumber salad that brings a flash of crisp lightness to what might otherwise feel like a heavy meal. Great BBQ needs sides that are every bit as good as the meat, and customers have been raving about the mac and cheese for years.
(702) 762-4698
Kona Kope Hale
If you've ever wondered what makes Hawaii's Kona coffee stand out from other types, the answer is a little complicated. Hawaii's uniquely rich volcanic soil and sunny climate are ideal for growing Kona coffee beans, which are hand-picked and prized for making a coffee that has a sweet yet citrusy flavor. The Kona Kope Hale coffee truck prides itself on serving 100% pure Kona coffees as well as other drinks, pastries, and sweet treats, with plenty of downright picturesque, social media-worthy options on the menu.
Creativity is on full display here, with customers calling out favorite drinks like the lychee melon Arnold Palmer, and dragon blood tea, lauding icy cold drinks for beating the heat. When the weather turns chilly, there's still plenty on the menu, with hot chai tea recommended for a warm-you-from-the-inside pick-me-up. There's also high praise for the kind of friendly, welcoming service that makes your entire day a little bit brighter, and keeps regulars on the lookout for this happy truck.
(702) 506-8420
Southern Taste Seafood
There's no telling when things are going to change in a big way, and sometimes, social media proves that it can be used for the powers of good. Back in 2023, Gary Shanks and his Southern Taste Seafood food truck were reviewed by TikTok influencer Keith Lee, who tried and raved about the truck's burgers and fries. (Lee has a shellfish allergy, and Shanks promised a meal carefully prepared to be shellfish-free with no cross-contamination.) His post catapulted the truck into the spotlight, and now, it's a highly rated hotspot for the kind of seafood that pleases those looking for some serious New Orleans flavors.
Star dishes include the shrimp po'boy, catfish, and the gumbo, which is celebrated for being full of delicious, flavorful chunks of seafood and sausages. It's the kind of experience that has happy customers continuing to spread the word, and promising to return again and again. Be sure to finish things off with a refreshing lemonade, and the Cajun fries are a win, too.
facebook.com/p/Southern-Taste-Seafood-100065033493200
(702) 807-0472
Simply Pure by Chef Stacey Dougan
Chef Stacey Dougan has been a tireless champion for promoting vegan dishes and raw foods for decades, working in restaurants, as a personal chef, and opening her own businesses — including a plant-based food store. Now, she's behind the Simply Pure food truck, which is serving up plant-based dishes like jackfruit Philly cheesesteaks, baked mac and cheese, and some seriously outstanding salads.
One of the most popular dishes is the Mama Mia lasagna. Made with plant-based Italian sausage and cheeses, it's the kind of entree that often gets called the best vegan lasagna around. You definitely don't have to be vegan to appreciate the menu that's on offer here, though, as there's something for everyone, and everything's delicious enough to please, no matter what your preferences are. In fact, some say that it's a standout option that delivers some of the city's best vegan food, with fresh-pressed juices that round out the entire experience.
(702) 810-5641
The Cookie Bar
The Cookie Bar food truck is impossible to miss: It's bright pink, and there's a lot going on inside, too. Creative desserts have earned this truck a lot of buzzy press, and there's no telling what sweet treats you'll find on the menu. There are signature standards like chocolate macadamia, snickerdoodles, and chocolate chip pecan cookies, but what makes this one a standout are the weekly specials, seasonal offerings, and the alcohol-infused cookies.
Yes, you read that right. The Tipsy Red Velvet is made with wedding cake vodka, while anyone who leans toward chocolate treats can try a Guinness-infused brownie. Another stellar option is the Chocolate Mojito, overloaded with richness from several different kinds of chocolate and mint vodka. Non-alcoholic cookies are just as thoughtfully created, with unique flavors like the Ube Velvet, the Birthday Cake cookie, and the gluten-free take on Rice Krispies treats, the Twisted Krispy. The hot chocolate is a favorite during the cooler winter months, and the ever-changing roster of flavors means you'll always find something new.
(702) 335-9307
Good Bad Delicious
Just what's on the menu at Good Bad Delicious varies, but if you imagine locally sourced, seasonal ingredients that get turned into dishes inspired by street food from around the world, you're on the right track. You might find things like pizzas, fish tacos and taco bowls, egg rolls, gyros, and a variety of burgers on the menu, and not only does the food here get rave reviews, but it has customers ordering extra to take home for another meal.
The pizzas are a solid and consistent win, with fun and creative toppings like elote, or peach and prosciutto. Loaded feta fries show up on the menu fairly often and come highly recommended, and there are usually vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, too. Small bites here are delightful: You might find bacon-wrapped dates, falafel, Moroccan cauliflower bites, stuffed mushrooms, loaded hummus, and there are usually some fun burgers and chicken sandwiches on offer, too.
(702) 202-1447
Vitos Tacos
The restaurant business is a tough one, and Vitos Tacos is notable for taking off in a big way: In addition to a food truck, there are four brick-and-mortar locations around Las Vegas. Given that the restaurant got off the ground in 2020, the wildly impressive, fast growth speaks to its popularity. If you're wondering what keeps people coming back, it's the fact that these are no ordinary tacos being served here. It's the birria that makes this one a fan favorite, no matter where you catch up to them.
Birria has a distinct flavor imparted by a unique blend of seasonings and spices, and Vitos gets a lot of love for its interpretation. Those in the know say that if you're looking for something with a little extra kick of heat, you should order birria tacos Vitos' Style. It's frequently name-dropped as one of the best places for birria in the city, thanks in large part to not only the flavorful meats, but the consomme for dipping and house-made salsas and cheese sauce.
Signora Pizza
Wood-fired pizza just tastes better than pizza done in an ordinary oven, and Signora Pizza is committed to serving up some of the best. The food truck is almost ridiculously impressive on its own, as it's made from a shipping container that was turned into a mobile kitchen — with a wood-fired oven, of course. The whole enterprise is helmed by Floriana Pastore, an eight-time World Pizza Champion. With that in mind, it makes sense that the pizzas here are anything but ordinary. One of the specialties on the regular menu is traditional wallet pizzas, a favorite that dates back to 18th-century Naples, and gets its name from having a distinctive folded shape.
Depending on when you go, it's entirely possible that they'll be sold out of wallet pizzas, but those who do get them report they're downright delicious. A perfectly cheesy, hot, saucy interior is wrapped in sourdough crust that's been fermented for 36 hours before being cooked in the wood-fired oven. It has the sort of flavors that transport some right back to Italy, but don't worry if you miss out on them. The Margherita pizza has its fair share of fans, too.
(702) 945-5126
Cousins Maine Lobster
Nevada might not be the first place you think of when you think of seafood, but Cousins Maine Lobster set about changing that in a big way. If the name sounds familiar, it should: It's one of the biggest success stories in "Shark Tank" history. As you might expect, the food truck menu is heavy on the classics. Pick up a Maine or Connecticut-style lobster roll, add lobster bisque or clam chowder, or get a little adventurous with a lobster tail and tots meal, or lobster quesadilla.
And let's talk about the elephant in the room: Lobster dishes always look delicious in the pictures, but we've all been disappointed when the actual items don't live up to the images at all. That's not the case here, with reviewers shocked to find that they're served lobster tacos that look exactly like they do in the advertisements. Interestingly, it's those lobster tacos that get a lot of love from customers, who commend the truck on serving up huge chunks of meat and flavorful pico de gallo. It's helped cement the truck's place in regular lunchtime rotations.
cousinsmainelobster.com/locations/las-vegas-nv
(702) 420-2008
Truk N Yaki
Truk N Yaki has been around since 2013, and it's been serving up a menu of Japanese-inspired dishes to rave reviews. Think of a menu that includes things like Japanese ribeye burritos, surf-and-turf burritos with soy sauce and sake, hibachi plates, street tacos, and combo plates with an assortment of meats right off the grill. The truck prides itself on sourcing only the freshest ingredients for real-deal hibachi, delivering generous portions of tasty food incredibly quickly.
The burritos have been a consistent favorite, with perfectly seasoned meats, generous portions, and hot sauce that's so good, it has some customers wishing for more. Did you ever have hot sauce so good that you had the urge to just bathe your entire burrito in it? That's the vibe you'll find at this place. It has others returning several days in a row, some make a weekly pilgrimage, and some label this one as the best in the city, full stop. It might be easy to focus on the meats as the main dishes here, but even the chicken fried rice gets a shout-out in reviews.
(702) 929-6054
303 In The Cut
If you're out and about late at night and find yourself in the mood for something extra spicy, 303 In The Cut advertises itself as the place to be for a hearty, gourmet-level meal. Green chiles are the special ingredient here, starring in dishes like a green chile burrito and on smothered green chile fries. Vegas visitors who make stopping here a priority report they walk away glad that they did ... and slightly sad to know they're going to be returning to a state far away that doesn't have anything that comes close to this truck.
The cheesesteak gets celebrated as one of the best around, but it's that green chile burrito that really shines. Cover it in sour cream and cheese sauce, then consider asking for extra green chile sauce, because it's the kind of stuff that seriously impresses. Fries on the side are made with the truck's proprietary seasoning mix and round out the meal nicely, while house-made sauces and delicious cheesecake have first-timers and loyal fans alike elevating this one into a must-try experience.
(702) 786-7278
Methodology
In order to create our round-up of some of the best food trucks in Las Vegas, we started with some personal experiences and favorites, and sought out some advice from family and friends who are Vegas regulars. We also took into account reviews and ratings from customers, recommendations from Vegas locals made across various social media sites, and awards.
In addition to making sure we recommended a variety of food and cuisines to hopefully have something here for everyone, we also looked for specific things. We chose trucks that had rotating menus with regular specials and tried-and-true favorites, and that offered creative dishes you're unlikely to find anywhere else. We also looked for customers' experiences in things like dietary restrictions, menu changes, and fast, friendly service. Finally, we included restaurants with brick-and-mortar locations as long as they continued to operate their food trucks.