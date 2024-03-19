The 14 Absolute Best Pizza Place In Las Vegas
Pizza. It's a word that evokes something different, and almost entirely positive, for all who hear or read it. Flatbreads, deep-dish, New York-style, Roman pizza — everyone has their preferred preparation and likely a few die-hard opinions as to toppings as well. Where better to enjoy this all-encompassing dish than in appetite-laden Sin City?
Las Vegas is home to an internationally acclaimed food scene that has enough good pizza in it to feed a small army, ranging from small, local favorites, to must-try chains. It also, by nature, has a lot of bad pizza. This unfortunate truth should be no cause for consternation, however, with our list of the best places to find pizza in Las Vegas. These selections come courtesy of a combination of Tasting Table team recommendations, personal taste-testing, and online reviews. So if you find yourself anywhere near the city of sin with a hankering for a slice or whole pie, try these spots for great Vegas pizza.
Naked City Pizza
Don't let the name spook you, Naked City Pizza is your average restaurant. The one exception? It serves superior pizza.
The star of Naked City Pizza's show is the sheet pizzas, which come in Full Size (24 slices), half, and ¼. The Naked City Pizza is a great place to start and features its signature sauce, plus mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, onion, roasted sweet peppers, and green olives. There's the DDD, named for its appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," which comes topped with white garlic sauce, spinach, grandma's meatballs, mozzarella, and ricotta. And if this is all sounding a bit meat-heavy, Naked City Pizza has several veggie sheet pizzas and a large selection of vegan pizzas, as well.
It's worth noting that several options on the shop's menu feature ingredients that veer spicy, per online reviews. Some sing the spice-level's praises, while others say it's inconsistently applied. If you're willing to take the risk, you'll be treated to some fantastic pizza. Naked City has two Vegas locations, one near the Vegas neighborhoods of Paradise and the University District and the other in Blue Diamond. Can't quite make the trip out to the desert? There's also a location in Buffalo, New York.
Pizza Rock
Heading to downtown Vegas? Then make a stop at Pizza Rock, a dream destination for pizza lovers and casual fans alike. With its blazing red sign, it fits right in with the old-world charm of downtown Las Vegas. There are several varieties of pizza offered at Pizza Rock. Challenge yourself to choose between Chicago Cracker Thin, Classic Italian, and Detroit Red Top. There's also a gluten-free selection, American Originals, Grandma, and New York & New Haven. Giant 20-inch pizzas, plus a veggie build-your-own section round out this enormous menu of pizza delicacies.
Reviewers exalt, in particular, the Detroit-style deep dish pizza, which achieves crispy edges but no hardness. The Motorhead pizza is a frequent online recommendation (it's a Red Top, meaning the order of toppings is reversed, with Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Bacon, Sausage, Ricotta, and Basil), but the crown jewel of Pizza Rock's offerings is the Margherita, which won a prestigious pizza award in Naples, Italy in 2007. Pizza Rock only makes 73 of them each day, and they go quickly.
Vegetarian options for pizza are usually existent, if not hackneyed. At Pizza Rock, I was pleasantly surprised: I had the delicious Artichoke Joe, which is a Classic Italian bestowed with mozzarella, artichokes, spinach, garlic, provolone, pepper, and lemon. If you make the trip to Pizza Rock after checking out Fremont, either bring friends or a big appetite — these portions are no joke.
Settebello
There are moments, and slices, that can convince you pizza was never meant to be crafted any way but Neapolitan. Settebello serves those kinds of pies. Though casual and, indeed, old-fashioned, the pizza has earned itself a stellar reputation as some of Vegas' best.
Settebello Vegas, one of four locations in the U.S., is located near the Peccole Ranch area, about 25 minutes from the bustle of The Strip. Founded by a genuine pizza chef from Naples, Maurizio Di Cicco, the pizza here is revered for its authenticity to the Neapolitan tradition. All the pizzas are cooked in the wood-fired oven, and the crust achieves that perfect thin, bubbly texture without any unwanted chewiness.
The Margherita is a perennial favorite and embodies the adage that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. The Neopolitan pizzas incorporate other authentic Italian features, like DOC cheeses and Italian cream. But adherence to the Neapolitan foundation doesn't mean diners can expect boilerplate options. Try Settebello's Pizza Pere Jalapeño, which dazzles with its pear-jalapeño marmalade.
Good Pie
Good pie, indeed. This spot is known for its Brooklyn-style pizza and offers Grandma, Brooklyn, and Detroit styles of slices. The best thing about this spot is that all of the pizzas come highly recommended, and quality in one style of slice doesn't mean that the others go neglected.
Detroit and Grandma-style pizzas tend to be on the thicker side, and both are preparations that Good Pie absolutely nails. The standards — cheese, pepperoni, white pizza — are strong here but look toward the specialties for that extra-special pizza experience. Specialties include Detroit Stuffed Chicken Parm pizza, Triple Pep Detroit-Style, and the Brooklyn Good Hot, with mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, chili flakes, sausage, holla pain yo's, Parmesan, parsley, and Mike's Hot Honey (the hot honey is a fan favorite at Good Pie). The Johnny Be Good is another favorite, and features mozzarella, sauce, fresh garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sausage, Parmesan, and basil. One of the most frequently cited great pizzas here is the Sicilian, which comes in a vegetarian cheese or pepperoni version.
Solamente
This incredible Vegas pizzeria is one of the best on this list, commanding the endorsements of members of the Tasting Table team, high reviews on online booking platforms, and return customers galore. The crust and dough are a defining factor in Solamente's pizza profile, going so far as to make its slogan "Trust in Crust." The special Italian dough is fermented for a minimum of two days before hitting the oven.
Solamente's menu features mistakes in the best way possible. Try the Mistaken Margarita, which comes with mozzarella and parmigiano reggiano cooked and topped with pureed tomato, pesto, and olive oil. Or try The Perfect Mistake if you like honey-whipped ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, puréed tomato, pesto, and olive oil. There are two vegan options (The Garden and Pizza Marinara) and a taste of Rome courtesy of the Cacio e Pepe pizza. The adventurous can try the Daniel Gigi, which comes topped with horseradish butter, truffle pate, several cheeses, olive oil, and prosciutto. Whichever you choose, just make sure to get there before your favorite slice sells out.
Grimaldi's
If you find yourself in Paradise or on the Las Vegas Strip and are craving a piece of New York-style pizza, Grimaldi's is a good go-to. The chain has locations across the country but originated in Brooklyn's scenic neighborhood of Dumbo. The "secret recipe" dough, made in-house, helps keep the crust thin and crisp, yet strong enough to hold the toppings of your heart's desires.
The Don comes highly recommended from online reviewers, and will certainly satisfy meat lovers in search of a slice. It's topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and meatballs. For those with dietary restrictions, there is a cauliflower crust pizza available and a gluten-free crust. And a personal recommendation for my fellow vegetarians out there: The Garden Pesto Pizza comes with artichoke, red onion, and ricotta, and makes for a delicious pitstop while wandering through the Palazzo and Venetian. But with four locations in the Las Vegas area, Grimaldi's will thankfully never be too far when hunger strikes.
Secret Pizza
Tucked away in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, you'd hardly know you were passing one of the city's best places for pizza. It's no secret, though, that this chic hole-in-the-wall knows its New York-style stuff.
Following a discreet hallway lined with album covers of Las Vegas legends like Frank Sinatra, you'll find Secret Pizza, which serves pies made-to-order, whole or by the slice. The price point is certainly higher than joints located off The Strip, with a single slice costing upwards of $6.50, but that's the whole point: Secret Pizza is a part of the Cosmopolitan ecosystem, and typical (often worse) Strip food will cost you a whole lot more. The offerings here are straightforward, with white or red sauce and typical toppings. This in no way detracts from how delicious the thin-crust slices are, especially after a long day spent hitting the town. Having tried the standard slice of cheese, I can attest to both its taste value and relative financial value compared to other Strip-based eateries.
Monzu Italian Oven + Bar
Monzu Italian Over + Bar is about a 15-minute drive from The Strip. This comprehensive Italian eatery serves many dishes, but one of Monzu's brightest spots is its pizza. According to the Monzu website, its dough can attribute its singularity to the starter, one strain of which incorporates apricots from a local farm and another hails from Ischia, an island off Naples, Italy.
The pizza at Monzu features Italian specialties not found on your average menu, like scamorza cheese, Biellese pepperoni, and 'Nduja, a spicy and spreadable salami from Calabria. Notable on the menu is the Vegas Meets Italy, a pizza topped with scamorza, ricotta, pistachio, heirloom tomato, arugula, prosciutto, and date cream. The most highly reviewed is the Apricot pizza, which features the daring combination of apricot jam, bacon, goat cheese, pine nuts, and arugula. You heard it from me first: The Mortadella pizza is never a mistake. It comes dressed with taleggio cheese, mozzarella, mortadella (of course), pistachio pesto, and basil. If you're looking for an off-the-Strip palate cleanse or simply find yourself in the area, Monzu Italian Oven + Bar makes a strong case for a stop.
ØØ Pie & Pub
Neo-Neapolitan is the name of the game at ØØ Pie & Pub (also referred to as Double Zero Pie and Pub), located just off The Strip. The idea of this chic space is to transport diners to a pizza shop in Tokyo. Though the decor and ambiance are winning, the pizza stands on its own, too.
But what is neo-Neapolitan pizza? Essentially, it utilizes the same basic formula as Neapolitan pizza, but without any strictness in adhering to tradition. The Short Rib pizza on the ØØ menu is definitely a departure from the classics (which ØØ Pie & Pub does offer), coming topped with short rib, fior di latte fumella, orange chimichurri, chives, mandarin crisps, tangerine oil, Parmesan, and pistachios. The Funghi, a pie laden with garlic-buttered mushrooms, has captured the hearts of reviewers online, offering vegetarians a hearty and delicious option. ØØ Pie & Pub also occasionally hosts special events like takeovers from outside chefs who infuse different cultures' flavors and other atypical pizza overtures to the restaurant's menu.
Verrazano Pizza
This pizzeria has mastered all the qualities of the great New York-style pizza, serving the hungry residents of Las Vegas since 1978. Citing perfect crust and a spot-on toppings ratio, online reviews for Verrazano Pizza, located off Rainbow in the Pittman area of Vegas, are through the roof. Many claim it is the single best pizza in Las Vegas, and plenty of East Coast transplants confirm the authenticity of its New York slices.
The options here aren't necessarily abundant, but that doesn't detract from their quality. You can find a Meat Lovers, Veggie, Margarita, and White Pizza, as well as the Verrazano Spec (pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, and onions) and the Tropic Thunder (pork belly, pineapple, onion, and BBQ sauce). Customers can, of course, build their own, and add toppings like capicola, peppercini, and ricotta. There are also calzones for the pizza-adjacent devotees and a myriad of appetizers. The Vegas stalwart may have been around for 40 years, but its almost daily influx of stellar reviews confirms that Verrazano hasn't lost a step.
Yukon Pizza
Here's a Vegas pizza joint with a fascinating backstory. Using his great-great-grandpa Gilbert's yeast culture, which Gilbert acquired while braving the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s, Alex White started, and now runs, Yukon Pizza.
The cornerstone of Yukon Pizza is this heirloom sourdough starter, which provides the base for a number of tantalizing pizzas. Its Margherita, with San Marzano tomatoes, is an unimpeachable classic. But the specialties are also worth consideration: There's a sausage and kale pizza, You had me at garlic, which features garlic about 100 ways, and the Wise Guy with house-made sausage, roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions, New York sauce, basil, mozzarella, and provolone.
The origins of Yukon Pizza may pre-date the modern pizzeria and the modern palette, but that heritage doesn't reflect itself in the flavors or sentiments of its offerings. The shop hawks a full selection of vegan pizzas, including Beyond the Kale, and the Meatless Lovers.
Red Dwarf
What do you get when you combine tiki-inspired cocktails, Detroit-style pizza, and live music? You get the Red Dwarf, one of the best places for pizza in Las Vegas.
The humble exterior of the Red Dwarf may not scream "gourmand destination," but the acclaim from locals and visitors alike should be enough to inspire you to brave the building's devilish red facade (or you can place an order off of the pizza delivery app, Slice). Under the "Most Popular" section of Red Dwarf's Slice page, the restaurant makes its position known with the Pineapple Does Belong on Pizza, which comes with the titular fruit, brown sugar glazed ham, and jalapeños. The white pizza also gets especially noted in online reviews and comes with a garlic cream white sauce, mushrooms, and peppers. The Meatsa Meatsa pizza again features brown sugar glazed ham, plus ham and old-school cup & char pepperoni. So saddle up to Red Dwarf for some tiki cocktails, rock 'n roll, and some excellent Detroit-style pizza, some of the best in the Las Vegas area.
Evel Pie
Feasting on pizza has never been so thrilling. Evel Pie is a staple of the downtown Las Vegas pizza scene and is notable for its kitschy '70s theming that pays homage to the GOAT of daredevilry, Evel Knievel.
You can get pizza by the slice or whole at Evel Pie. By-the-slice options include the Cheesy Rider, Chicken Ranch, Extreme Pepperoni (featuring Evel's sauce), and the Hog Heaven, with Evel's BBQ sauce, smoked mozzarella, pulled pork, man candy bacon, and red onions. For a cool $50, you can try THE REAPER, which comes with a death-defying combination of hot willy sauce, reaper sauce, chili flake-marinated mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo, and habaneros, served on fire. Nobody said eating pizza has to be a leisurely activity. But because Evel was a nice guy, there's also a gluten-free option, tons of vegan slices, and plenty of pizzas that don't require risking life and limb to enjoy.
Giordano's
In a pizza landscape largely dominated by New York and Detroit styles, Giordano's delivers some exceptional pizza in the fashion of the Windy City. The deep dish here is, in a word, exquisite. The long wait for Giordano's Chicago-style deep dish was worth it and then some. The blank canvas of the deep dish crust welcomes any number of toppings from the large selection, or you can choose from the specialties, like the Fresh Spinach deep dish (I recommend for vegetarian deep dish fans), Bacon BBQ Chicken, and the Chicago Classic Deep Dish, with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Giordano's also offers a pan pizza with a Parm crust, a "tavern-style" thin crust, and a variety of other Italian dishes. But the reason people seek out Giordano's in Las Vegas' Grand Bazaar shops, or in any of the other locations across the country, is the heart-stopping Chicago-style pizza.
Methodology
Pizza is one of those dishes that has outgrown itself. It also, therefore, takes many forms, shapes, and even flavors. Determining what makes a pizza good usually comes down to a combination of those two factors, flavor and texture, and all the accompanying attributes specific to different styles. Due to this complexity, creating this list was in large part a team effort, with recommendations sourced from the Tasting Table team. Factors such as taste, innovation, and price all played a hand in the selections.
Popularity, too, played a role in helping me identify potential pizza shops to include, leading us to include spots on the Las Vegas Strip that locals may tend to avoid. This list was born from these factors, combined with online reviews and my personal insight as to a handful of Vegas pizzerias.