The 9 Best Restaurants In Bend, Oregon
Bend, Oregon, is as Pacific Northwest as it gets with its swaths of pines, mountains bathed in the alpine glow, and the aquamarine-hued river. The local food scene is just as true to the region's reputation, offering plenty of West Coast comfort foods, farm-to-table ingredients, creative dishes, and plant-forward bites. And with a strong food truck lineup, coffee culture, vegan community, and seafood framework, Bend seems to hit every Cascadian staple on the nose. It's a paradise for just about every sort of diner, whether you're after a great pre-hike breakfast granola or on the hunt for an imaginative sandwich. This range is the magic of Bend: There's just as much for plant-based folks as there is for hard-core meat eaters. It's really hard to beat its restaurant scene in terms of versatility.
So, let's dig into the nine best restaurants in Bend, Oregon. For context, I'm a Pacific Northwest local and have covered various local topics as a travel writer, from iconic Washington State foods to the best places to find fish and chips in the region. Therefore, this story is based on both personal experience and deep research — to fill in the gaps, I turned to the eateries that receive lots of local attention via Reddit, online ratings platforms, and Oregonian publications. When assessing the restaurants, I looked for fresh ingredients, good vibes, and consistently tasty food.
McKay Cottage Restaurant
If you're looking for a cozy eatery, this historic spot is it. Operating within a quaint 1916 home, McKay Cottage Restaurant makes even out-of-towners feel misty-eyed with its nostalgic vibes, cottagecore aesthetic, and comfort food.
Locals love it for breakfast, and, for years, they've deemed it as their favorite restaurant to start the day. I recommend eating outside if the weather allows, so you can bask in the Oregon sun while you chow down on some neighborhood favorites. Expect a fusion of heartwarming fare with that classic freshness that defines Pacific Northwest flavors. Think fruit-topped pancakes, poached eggs with sweet crab, baked goodies, wild huckleberry hashes, piled-high platters of nachos for lunch, and granola made from scratch.
The servings are massive, the selections are diverse, and the marionberry house-made scones are a thing of dreams. The wait time can be pretty lengthy, so keep that in mind before you go. But it's popular for a reason. The entire experience reminds me a lot of bakeries in Iceland and some of the best Icelandic restaurants — feasting on berry-forward treats and wholesome cafe plates while wrapped in house-provided fleece blankets, reads undeniably northern European to me as someone with Nordic heritage. So, come for epic breakfast and lunch plates, and stay for the pristine vibes.
Ariana Restaurant
Seasonal ingredients abound at this high-end Bend restaurant, making it ideal for anyone who wants a taste of the region. The atmosphere is also a major draw and reads refined yet accessible at once — details like a brick fireplace and living room furniture are cozy reminders that while the food is as upscale as it gets, it's served in what was once a residential house. And, since it's only open for dinner and operates Wednesday through Saturday, eating here feels like attending the most refined neighborhood supper party.
Whether you order off the regular or the chef's tasting menu, expect creative and refined dishes that are perfect for special occasions (make sure to book a reservation as early as possible, as it gets busy). The food is thoughtful as it depends on the season and what's at its freshest in the region. For example, in February, Ariana Restaurant is where to get the best oysters in Bend, as they're studded with pickled Asian pear, yuzu granita, and yuzu kosho oil. Whatever you order, expect pops of color, flower garnishes, plating that looks like contemporary art pieces, and landscape-inspired compositions like food served atop pebbles and wooden vessels. The ingredients are sourced from local Oregonian farmers, adding to the experience.
With all of this in mind, perhaps it's no surprise that Ariana Restaurant is for many locals an all-time favorite eatery in town. Reddit users say that it's near perfection, and some are convinced that even Gordon Ramsay himself would love it. Based on seasonal ingredients, artistic details, and intimate setting, we have to agree.
Spork
This is one of those places that I'd recommend to anyone who wants a taste of the magic that was the Pacific Northwest in the early 2000s. Spork has been around since 2009, so it's not just capturing these flavors and the vibe — it is an authentic remnant (and that's coming from someone who experienced it firsthand as a teenager). Though Spork used to peruse the streets in a recognizable airstream, today it lives in a brick-and-mortar building. With a plethora of local awards under its belt, this restaurant is the epitome of a truly locavore Bend eatery that was even praised by The New York Times.
The menu is eclectic, which makes it ideal for those who want variety or are dining in a group. The array of diverse and globally-inspired bites brings together Asian and Latin flavors to create fragrant and spice-forward offerings. The grilled vegetable coconut green curry dazzles with bean sprouts, grilled veggies, jasmine rice, cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds. Bend locals get frequent cravings for this particular dish, with the balanced profile and spicework leading many to deem the curry a must-eat for visitors.
From fried shrimp tacos glistening in salsa verde to cucumber salad and noodle plates, Spork's creations are so good that diners, unable to wait between visits, famously try to recreate the recipes at home. If you're looking for some of the kindest service and best meals in Bend, don't miss this local favorite.
Tacos Pihuamo
Okay, so this is a food truck, but as any fellow Pacific Northwesterner will tell you, we count those as restaurants around here – food trucks have long defined the region's food scene and fit into our culture of outdoor dining and hiking-friendly bites on the go. Even in the sea of Oregonian food trucks, Tacos Pihuamo stands out, slinging pockets of goodness that could challenge even the best on the West Coast, from Los Angeles joints to the top Seattle taco spots. Locals consider this family-run establishment to be the best taco joint in Bend, and say that the tacos are just as good as those in taco capitals like Mexico City, while Bend-based outlets call it the best food truck in town.
Regulars praise the warm service and the consistently phenomenal tacos, while local publications highlight short wait times and flavors. The name borrowed from a Mexican state in Jalisco should be a clue, as should the family recipes that shape the menu.
The tacos here are made with homemade tortillas, sprinkled with cilantro and onion, and accompanied by fresh lime and radish — it's a wonderland for taco purists. Make sure to get your fill of the homemade salsa lineup, including avocado, verde, red, and habañero. This wide spectrum is a dream for taco fanatics who want to shake it up, or, like me, put at least three sauces on each taco. Order yours with cooling limeade and a side of rice and beans.
Bosa
Bosa is one of the best Italian restaurants in Bend, serving French and Italian fare inside an old bakery. Fresh vegetables, homemade pasta, local mushrooms, sustainable seafood, and seasonal ingredients are all plated in rustic, colorful compositions, creating a homey yet elevated dining experience.
Additions like burrata, pistachios, and charred lemons make frequent appearances — but it's not all Mediterranean. The menu incorporates local ingredients to create an inventive fusion between the Pacific Northwest and the Mediterranean. The menu, therefore, is an inspiring and stunning tribute to Cascadia through a Franco-Italian perspective — think Oregon Dungeness crab paired with saba and local mushrooms blanketed in mascarpone (this mushroom gnocchi dish is an obsession for locals). The wine list walks the same line, providing blends from the Pacific Northwest, France, and Italy.
The vibe is just as inviting, sitting somewhere between a neighborhood supper spot and an upscale date night restaurant. Enjoy gorgeous Italian tilework, luxurious wood floors, and plenty of light as you chow down on eats that have won Bosa plenty of local accolades and recognition. Come with a big appetite or company to split main dishes, as the portions are generous. I recommend starting with warm Mediterranean olives, which are marinated in citrus zest, roasted garlic, and herbs, and add house-made focaccia into the medley. The grilled broccolini and Italian-style greens are the perfect accompaniments to the showstopping main course: Whole grilled branzino served with whipped potatoes, olive and herb ravigote, and grilled lemon.
Dandy's Drive-In
Founded in 1968, Dandy's brings all the vintage vibes, from the roller-skating servers to the whipped cream-topped dessert drinks. The drive-in is decidedly Pacific Northwest, featuring rock walls and dark wood frames that bring to mind vintage houses from the 1970s. And, when it comes to the menu, the fact that locals consider this spot to be the best place to hit up after a day spent in the mountains should tell you something.
Everything is stick-to-your-ribs hearty, simple, and tasty. Pick from beef or chicken burgers, BLTs, fish or ham sandwiches, grilled cheese, fries, tater tots, onion rings, milkshakes, and floats. Many locals consider Dandy's to be the best place in town to get a milkshake, especially applauding the flavor-mixing option. I recommend blackberry flavor, but if you want to mix, try coconut marshmallow, strawberry cake batter, or coconut banana for something luxurious, playful, or tropical, respectively. If a float is more your speed, you can't go wrong with classic root beer.
Regional publications and locals rave about the onion rings at Dandy's, calling them the best not just in Bend, but of all time. Those are a must-try, especially with Dandy's sauce that's a lot like fry sauce, a classic Utah food. The burgers are famously good, and if you don't eat beef, get the fish deluxe that comes with a cod patty on a potato bun with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and the house sauce. There's nothing bad on the menu, so feel free to order a few things and split them.
Kanji Ramen Noodle & Izakaya
This is one of the best hidden gem restaurants in Bend, according to locals. Many claim that it puts even the trendiest and most popular ramen spots to shame, stating that the ramen here is the best they've had anywhere, and it's not to be missed.
Specifically praised by locals is the black garlic tonkotsu shoyu ramen, which features a umami-packed pork and black garlic broth topped with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, corn, egg, pork, and green onions. It's savory, earthy, salty, buttery, rich, and well-spiced. If you like meat, it's pretty unbeatable thanks to its complexity. There are many options for those who don't eat meat, such as vegetable ramen that comes with bok choy and a creamy broth, while the rest of the vegetable ingredients are the same. There are also many side dishes that are just as good, including the seaweed salad, sesame dressing-doused house salad, and Tornado Potato, a fried potato spiral coated in a salty, slightly sweet seasoning powder.
The service is quick, the people who work here are kind, and the entire experience is thoughtful to the core. The portions are huge. If you like ramen, you don't want to skip this Bend restaurant.
Farmer's Deli
Pacific Northwest sandwiches are a beloved local staple as they are easy to take on hikes, and they can be stuffed with various locally grown goodies. Also, they play right into the region's bread finesse and, as they are super-customizable, they fit in the area's creative narrative. I know I'm not the only Cascadian who, upon being asked their favorite food, will immediately and without hesitation blurt out, "Sandwiches!" It's this landscape within which Farmer's Deli, a food truck sandwich shop, operates.
Local publications praise it as one of Bend's best digs to snag breakfast or lunch thanks to the locally-sourced ingredients, fresh bread, and seasonal focus. And it makes sense – the man behind the operation works closely with the Bend Farmer's Market. This is also a go-to spot for anyone with food allergies as various dietary restrictions can be handled. It's squeaky clean, and you can always let the staff know about any dietary requests or needs.
If you're here for breakfast, locals recommend breakfast burrito, but breakfast sandwiches tower high with Oregon goodies like Tillamook cheese and Sparrow Bakery English muffin halves. The ridiculously flavorful tomato soup also gets frequent shout-outs from regulars and visitors who call it the stuff of dreams. However, it's the wholesome lunchtime sandwiches that steal the show. I recommend the famous Mt. Washington grilled cheese, which comes with Walla Walla onions and Washington apples for a classically Cascadian bite. But the BLT with avocado substituted for bacon is a mouth-watering treat, particularly because of heirloom tomatoes and maple aioli.
Toasty
Toasty is a vegan restaurants ideal for those craving something a little different. Regardless of your dietary preferences, the locally famous crunchwraps and nachos are sure to impress. The crunchwrap specifically is what got Toasty on many people's radar, and now, the business has plenty of accolades and awards to boot. And it just happens to be another Bend food truck, housed inside a spruced-up canned ham trailer — you can find this one at the Podski food truck lineup.
Though the menu ranges from burritos to bowls to quesadillas, the crunchwraps and the nachos receive the most attention from online reviewers and locals. The nachos are considered some of the best in all of Bend, even when compared to regular, omnivore nachos. In fact, they've risen to the level of staple foods for some. Though there are a few nacho options to choose from at Toasty, order the super-loaded rendition. With plant-based beef, cashew queso, beans, onion, corn chips, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime crema, and salsa, it's a medley that's just really hard to beat. I recommend adding avocado for extra creaminess.
The nacho crunchwrap is similar, featuring folded layers of the veggie beef, beans, plant-based cheddar, cashew queso, onion, avocado, tomato, tostada, lettuce, lime crema, and hot sauce. It's more portable and spicier, so it's the best pick for those on the go or those who want something a little less messy. Just make sure to ask for extra lime crema for dunking.
Methodology
As a local Pacific Northwesterner, I'm familiar with the Oregon food scene and Bend. So, this story is based on personal experience and input from locals. To narrow down the best restaurants, I did extensive research into local publications' coverage, Reddit threads led by locals, and online reviews on sites like Yelp, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor. I also consulted Happy Cow, where applicable.
When assessing the eateries, I looked for fresh ingredients, good vibes, and consistently delicious dishes. I also aimed to highlight restaurants across various culinary traditions to ensure representation. I was especially looking for restaurants that serve seasonal menus, work with local purveyors, sell regional items, create atmosphere true to the Pacific Northwest (for example, a permanent food truck or renovated house-turned-eatery with a big garden), and have offerings that can accommodate both meat eaters and vegans. These aspects are really appreciated in the Cascadian region, and each of these spots play into at least a few of them.