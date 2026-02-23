The 9 Best Restaurants In Bend, Oregon

Seasonal ingredients abound at this high-end Bend restaurant, making it ideal for anyone who wants a taste of the region. The atmosphere is also a major draw and reads refined yet accessible at once — details like a brick fireplace and living room furniture are cozy reminders that while the food is as upscale as it gets, it's served in what was once a residential house. And, since it's only open for dinner and operates Wednesday through Saturday, eating here feels like attending the most refined neighborhood supper party.

Whether you order off the regular or the chef's tasting menu, expect creative and refined dishes that are perfect for special occasions (make sure to book a reservation as early as possible, as it gets busy). The food is thoughtful as it depends on the season and what's at its freshest in the region. For example, in February, Ariana Restaurant is where to get the best oysters in Bend, as they're studded with pickled Asian pear, yuzu granita, and yuzu kosho oil. Whatever you order, expect pops of color, flower garnishes, plating that looks like contemporary art pieces, and landscape-inspired compositions like food served atop pebbles and wooden vessels. The ingredients are sourced from local Oregonian farmers, adding to the experience.

With all of this in mind, perhaps it's no surprise that Ariana Restaurant is for many locals an all-time favorite eatery in town. Reddit users say that it's near perfection, and some are convinced that even Gordon Ramsay himself would love it. Based on seasonal ingredients, artistic details, and intimate setting, we have to agree.

arianarestaurantbend.com

(541) 330-5539

1304 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97703