The Retired '90s Beer That Fans Still Can't Let Go

Beer drinkers of the '90s had that dog in them – Red Dog, that is. Among the discontinued, old-school beers that everyone used to drink, many of those gone-but-not-forgotten brews belong to the Molson Coors portfolio (we still miss you, Hamm's Special Light). Red Dog was released in 1994 and discontinued in 2021 — retired for the same reason it was first inspired — and, all these years later, fans want it back.

Today's modern craft beer boom was preceded by a smaller, initial uptick in craft beer sales during the early '90s. Light, low-cost lagers were giving way to higher-quality craft beers with more robust flavor profiles, and Red Dog was Miller Brewing Company's answer to the "craft" trend. Despite what its name might suggest, Red Dog wasn't a red ale (although, competitor Coors' Killian Irish Red was already a fixture in the era when the Dog made its grand entrance). Red Dog arrived crisp, refreshing, and golden-hued, an approachable, full-flavored lager with a medium body and standard 4.8% ABV. Mellow, grassy, and grainy, Red Dog artfully straddled the chasm between the lighter lagers fans already knew and the fuller hops of a craft beer, without being particularly bitter or inaccessible. Cans could still be crushed en masse — and, to that end, Red Dog was sold in 30-packs. However, arguably more memorable than the beer itself was Red Dog's iconic branding.