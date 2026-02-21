6 Once-Popular Lunches That You Don't See Much Anymore

Unlike in parts of Europe, where a midday meal is often followed by a nap, lunch in the U.S. has historically just been something to tide you over before getting back to work. We all gravitate toward certain foods, and skimming through any vintage cookbook will clue you into the constantly evolving culinary movements.

With each decade comes new American food trends, influenced by agriculture, shaped by immigrants, and impacted by economic downturns, nationwide rationing, and wavering import laws. It took a while to kick the eating habits of the Great Depression, when certain foods brought comfort to Americans during an incredibly taxing time. Hearty Depression-era meals were established out of necessity, but they quickly became nourishing favorites throughout the remainder of the 20th century. These dishes were once lunchtime stalwarts until economies shifted and palates changed.

You may recoil at the thought of these throwback dishes, but midday Sweetgreen salad bowls and fast food value meals weren't always an option. Several of these creations disappeared because consumer preferences evolved, prices fluctuated, or something better came along. Some of these meals are regional fare, and your grandparents may still indulge in one or two on occasion, but for the most part, the following lunch specials have vanished.