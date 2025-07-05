The Groundbreaking Rise Of TV Dinners From The 1950s To Today

Finally, the Swanson company, which was already well known for frozen pot pies, invented what we traditionally think of when we think of TV dinners — a tray with compartments for each food group — in 1953. Although there is debate over who exactly within the Swanson team can claim credit for the idea. Was it Gerry Thomas who claims to have had the idea for the original partitioned aluminum trays when the company had 260 tons of turkey left over from Thanksgiving? Was it Betty Cronin, Swanson's bacteriologist at the time who led research on how to properly heat everything at the same time? Or was it the Swanson brothers themselves, Gilbert and Clarke, who came up with the whole thing? No matter who, Swanson's first full year of production came in 1954, since when, the rise, fall, and rebound of TV Dinners has been driven by trends and consumer behavior throughout the decades.

The mass production of TV dinners coincided with more inventions and cultural phenomena. For instance, in 1950 only 9% of U.S. households had a television, however, by 1955, that number grew to more than 65%, and reached nearly 90% by 1960. Additionally, the television tray was first advertised in 1952. And, finally, more married women were entering the workforce, leaving less time for meal prep at home. In the 1940s, women were employed in war industries while postwar, 35% of all women were in the workforce. By 1950, 47% of employed women were married.

It was the perfect recipe for TV dinners to thrive. Swanson sold more than 10 million units in its first full year of production and 25 million the year after. The dinners were packaged in boxes that looked like mini televisions and targeted women who worked outside the home. Dinner in less than 25 minutes for 98 cents? Sold. Soon, it wasn't just Swanson selling TV Dinners; Banquet Foods, Morton Frozen Foods, and Stouffer's introduced their takes on the iconic tray meals. And while Swanson was purchased by the Campbell Soup Company in 1955, the Swanson name remained.