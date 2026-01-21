9 Under $10 Fast Food Meals That Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck
Going out to eat has gotten more and more expensive in the past few years — along with rent, health insurance, childcare, and a ton of other necessities and luxuries. That means that if you're like a lot of people, then you probably have less money to drop at restaurants. You may have gone out to eat at a nice sit-down restaurant on a somewhat frequent basis in the past, but now, even fast food seems exorbitantly expensive for what you're getting. Of course, cooking at home is the best way to cut food costs, but what about those times when you either can't or don't want to cook? That's when fast food meal deals can come in handy.
We've compiled a list of some of the best fast food meal deals on the market right now, so you can get more bang for your buck. Whether you're going out for a fast food meal to treat yourself or just to get yourself fed after a long day, these deals are absolutely worth checking out. Prices listed in this article vary by location and were accurate at the time of writing.
Burger King Two Cheeseburger Meal
There are times when you may be so hungry that you want not one but two burgers from a fast food restaurant. But at a lot of joints, this is likely to double the amount of money you spend, often putting you well over the $10 mark. That's why we're fans of Burger King's Two Cheeseburger Meal. Sure, the cheeseburgers at Burger King may not be the biggest, meatiest burgers around, but the fact that you get two of them makes this an excellent deal. The meal comes with a side of fries and a drink of your choice.
And the best part? At some Burger King locations, no matter which size meal you order, it's still under $10. You'll save a couple of bucks if you opt for the small size, of course, but you can go big and order the large for more fries and a bigger drink and still stay under that $10 mark.
Little Caesars Classic Pepperoni
In the mood for pizza, but don't want to spend a ton of money on delivery? We've been there before. At these moments, you may assume that your best bet is snagging a frozen pizza from the grocery store and heating it up in the oven yourself. But let's be honest — a lot of frozen pizzas aren't very good, and they're not ideal when you're out and don't have access to an oven. Luckily, you can get a pepperoni pizza from Little Caesars for barely more money than you'd spend on a frozen pizza.
This pizza isn't anything super interesting or groundbreaking — it's crust, sauce, cheese, and some crispy pepperoni on top. At $8.99, it's a fantastic deal, whether you're buying for the whole family or plan on eating the whole pizza yourself (hey, we don't judge around here). Is this going to be the best pepperoni pizza you've ever tried? Maybe not. But at this price point, every bite is that much more delicious.
Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag
Wendy's is a great option if you're craving more than one single entree in your meal. Simply pick up the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Biggie Bag. The deal is similar to the McDonald's one we listed above, but this one feels like a slight step up in terms of quality. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger — one of Wendy's best burgers — that this meal deal comes with is adorned with all the fresh toppings you'd expect on a more expensive burger, along with a decent-sized portion of bacon. That gives the sandwich some extra crisp and flavor, and we're here for it. You'll also get a four-piece chicken nugget pack (along with your choice of dipping sauce), junior fries, and a drink.
Even though you're getting a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger instead of the full-size version, this meal is especially filling thanks to the inclusion of those chicken nuggets. At our local Wendy's, this meal is available for $6.
Taco Bell Discovery Luxe Box
It's no secret that Taco Bell is an excellent fast food restaurant to visit if you want to get a lot of food without spending a ton of money. Mix and match different items so you experience a few different flavors all in one go. But one of our favorite meal deals from the brand is the Discovery Luxe Box, which is available at our Taco Bell for $9.99, right under that $10 mark.
If you choose this option, you'll get two Slow-Roasted Cheesy Dipping Burritos (yes, those already come with the dipping sauce), a Chalupa Supreme (which is nicely sized all on its own), and Cinnamon Twists. Add a drink to your meal for an added fee. The fact that this meal contains two entrees plus a dessert means that it's one of the better meal deals on this list if you want to feel full and satisfied after you eat. Don't forget to order your favorite Taco Bell sauces on the side.
KFC Famous Bowl Combo
The KFC Famous Bowl Combo comes with chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, and gravy, with a sprinkling of cheese on top to finish it off. At our local KFC, this combo was available for under $9 at the time of writing. Looking at the combo bowl, you may assume that it's not as good a deal as some of the other options on this list since you're really only getting one menu item in addition to a drink.
But hear us out: If you want to feel full, this might be one of your best meal deal options under $10. That's because you're getting a large serving of the KFC mashed potatoes in this dish, which will help keep you full for longer. Add in the generous portion of chicken, with its exterior crisp that creates a nice textural contrast with those potatoes, and you basically have an entree and a side dish right there. Corn and gravy may not add much in the way of bulk, but they certainly help bring the dish's flavor together.
Popeyes 3-Piece Classic Chicken Signature Combo
When you're feeling seriously hungry, one piece of chicken probably isn't going to fill you up, even if you go for a larger cut like a breast. For a more substantial meal, three pieces of chicken are ideal. Luckily, you can grab a 3-Piece Classic Chicken Signature Combo at Popeyes. You'll get to select the chicken pieces you prefer (dark meat, white meat, or both), along with a side dish. Some of the side dish options include red beans and rice, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, or homestyle mac and cheese. On top of that, you also get a biscuit and a drink. Don't forget to add some sauce on the side, especially if you get a dippable side dish.
Since you're basically getting two side dishes with this meal (and considering that the biscuits at Popeyes are dense), we think this meal is an excellent deal. At our Popeyes, this meal comes out to $9.99.
Dairy Queen $7 Meal Deal
You may not really think of Dairy Queen as the first place you'd go when you're craving a whole meal instead of a simple sweet treat, but it actually has a $7 Meal Deal that offers a decent bang for your buck, and it's somewhat customizable. First, you get to decide what your main entree is — choose between chicken strips or a cheeseburger. You'll also get fries and a drink. This is a pretty standard combo if you stop there, but DQ also gives you your choice of sundae.
Considering that most fast food meal deals don't include a dessert, we think this option from Dairy Queen is one of the better options on this list if you're someone who has a sweet tooth. And at $7, it's definitely one of the more affordable fast food meal deals out there.
Domino's $9.99 Specialty Pizzas
Here's another pizza deal that makes getting dinner on the table easier than ever. The $9.99 Speciality Pizza deal at Domino's allows you to choose from a surprisingly large selection of different pizzas. Just want a simple pepperoni? Domino's has you covered. But there are other options, like Philly Cheese Steak, Pacific Veggie, and Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch, so there is something for everyone.
These pizzas are somewhat large, so they can easily feed two to four adults, depending on how many slices each person wants. Keep in mind that even though this deal is $9.99, delivery will cost extra (and you're still expected to tip your driver if you opt for delivery). Therefore, if you want to keep things as inexpensive as possible, it's best to go pick up the pizza yourself.
Del Taco $9 Ameri-Mex El Big Box
So hungry you think you could easily eat a whole half pound of food? Then make your way to Del Taco, where you can get an Ameri-Mex El Big Box for $9. We love that this meal offers both American and Mexican-inspired dishes to sate all of your cravings. First, it comes with a Double Del Cheeseburger, which isn't a tiny burger like you'll find on some value menus. You'll also get a bean and cheese burrito, snack-sized taco, crinkle fries, and a drink.
You're basically getting two main courses and two side dishes (with the taco counting as one of those sides). For $9, that's a ton of food. So, when you can't decide whether you want burgers or tacos and wish you could eat all of your favorites in one go, Del Taco might be the place to go.
Methodology
We selected the best deals at several popular chain restaurants, mainly based on food quantity. We found the most filling options (like a whole pizza, for example) or more items than you would expect in a typical fast food meal; this could be a meal deal that featured an extra entree, side dish, or dessert as opposed to a standard fast food meal with a single entree along with a side and a drink. These items all came in at under $10, although some are well under that price point.