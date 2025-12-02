These Depression-Era Meals Are Popular Again With Budget-Conscious Cooks

There's a well-worn saying that "tough times don't last, but tough people do." That could be the motto of the " Greatest Generation," who survived the Great Depression and then the ensuing war years. It's always hard times for someone, somewhere, but during the 1930s, few families weren't impacted in one way or another.

But no matter how rough things are, everyone needs to eat. So the Depression era brought out all the frugality and creativity cooks could muster, drawing on whichever ingredients could be bought cheaply and in bulk. Some meals drew on old family traditions, while others leaned into the still-new manufactured foods that hit the market in the early parts of the last century. Big companies even got into the game, creating inexpensive, shelf-stable products like Kraft's iconic blue-box macaroni and cheese, which provided an easy meal for very little money.

Cash-strapped home cooks have been rediscovering Depression-era dishes ever since the shortages and inconveniences of the COVID era. With the recent rise in food costs and unemployment, and the unpredictable economy, this kind of frugality is looking better all the time. So stock your pantry with inexpensive old-school groceries, and take a look at these Depression-era favorites that are regaining popularity.