The Great Depression Staple With Roots In Native American Cooking

To make Depression-era fried cornmeal mush, a mixture of yellow cornmeal, salt, and water is allowed to sit, as the cornmeal soaks up the water to thicken. Then, the mixture gets transferred into a pot of boiling water, stirring constantly to thicken even more, before being spread into a greased loaf pan. From there, the loaf pan is chilled to harden for several hours or overnight, then sliced into half-inch-thick, toothy strips and pan-fried in butter, oil, or lard.

Crispy, golden brown fried cornmeal mush sports a pancake-adjacent texture. During the Depression era, it was often enjoyed as breakfast, served with a generous drizzle of maple syrup. Fried cornmeal mush was also used as a thrifty way to use up any leftover porridge from the day before. If you own a cast-iron skillet, this centuries-old American dish is a great opportunity to bust it out.

Indeed, culinary ingenuity from whatever is available is an American skillset that traces back to the country's earliest people. Long before the Great Depression, cornmeal was a dietary staple of Native Americans across the nation. Further South, Mesoamericans have been cultivating maize for at least 8,000 years. The crop made its way from Peru to the Pueblo people of the American Southwest around 1200 B.C.E. The Cherokee and Iroquois peoples were growing corn by 1000 C.E. — thousands of years before Europeans dubbed the land "The New World."