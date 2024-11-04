The 3 Types Of Cornmeal You Should Know Before Shopping

Buttery yellow kernels of corn account for a number of foods we consume every day. The vegetable (sometimes classified as a grain, or even a fruit) is in everything from corn syrup in sweets, crushed corn in whiskey, to one of our personal favorites, cornmeal. The ingredient adds a sweet, earthy flavor to any dessert, but before you just grab any kind, you need to know the difference between the three main types of cornmeal.

Cornmeal is often the foundation of a delicious treat, but if a recipe is unclear which kind of cornmeal you should buy, you may end up with blue cornbread or white corn muffins. Yellow, blue, and white cornmeal all serve various purposes, but they're produced in a similar way. Cornmeal comes from drying out corn kernels and crushing them down with a grindstone or steel roller. The machine you use to process the kernels partly determines the texture of the meal, which is why you'll see coarse, medium, and fine grains dotting the grocery store aisle.

A grindstone typically yields roughly-textured cornmeal while a steel roller gives it a smoother and finer texture. However, you can always produce cornmeal with your desired texture using a blender, seed grinder, or coffee grinder. Whether you make it on your own or spring for the store-bought type, make sure to read ahead to know the difference between yellow, blue, and white cornmeal.

