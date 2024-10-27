The Subtle Difference Between White Vs Yellow Corn

When you're browsing through the corn bin at the grocery store, you might find yourself wondering if there is any real difference between white and yellow corn. While both types of corn are popular ingredients in various dishes, you might be curious about their distinct characteristics. The real answer is a lot simpler than you might think.

Mark Mueller, a fourth-generation farmer and board member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association speaking to Simply Recipes, points out that the main distinction between white and yellow corn is the color of the kernels. That's it. Any differences in taste, he adds, are linked to the specific variety of corn rather than its color.

People often choose between the two based on personal familiarity or regional preference. For example, in Mexico, 90% of corn grown is white, whereas in the United States, the majority of the corn available in stores is a yellow hybrid, created by combining different varieties to enhance qualities like flavor and yield.

However, not all corn is hybrid. Some older, traditional types have been cultivated for many generations without the use of selective breeding, and you can still find these at farmers markets and stores. Both white and yellow corn can be sweet, so ultimately it's all about using what you like best.

