How Italy's Love Of Polenta Actually Caused Severe Illness Centuries Ago

There's nothing like golden, grainy polenta. Made from boiled cornmeal, it's simple to prepare and requires few ingredients. Thanks to its versatility, it can be topped with fish, venison, or wild boar, and can be incorporated into batters from pancakes to biscuits and pie crust. But, at one time, this mild comfort food was once neither mild nor comforting. 1800s' Polenta-Mania left hundreds of Northern Italians sick, and the disease wasn't meat- or dairy-related. The culprit was none other than the corn — and perhaps polenta's versatility itself.

Corn has always been a big deal in Venetian agriculture, traded since at least the 1500s. But, during the 1600s, polenta was especially popular in Piedmont, Veneto, and Lombardy, and in these regions, polenta-dominance forced out other crops like millet, wheat, and rye, which required longer cultivation cycles and frankly just weren't in demand like polenta. Folks wanted what they wanted.

To say that 18th-century Northern Italians loved polenta wouldn't be wrong, but it also wouldn't be the complete picture. They chowed down on polenta largely because they had to — especially in agrarian regions of Italy which relied on corn as a staple crop. The problem was that foodies in Northern Italy chowed down on so much polenta that they started developing pellagra en masse. A hospital in Legnano admitted 124 pellagra sufferers between 1784 and 1787. Caused by severe niacin (vitamin B3) deficiency, the condition led to rashes, diarrhea, dementia, and ultimately death.