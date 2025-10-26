These Old-School Grocery Staples Are Popular Again Thanks To Inflation

Our weekly grocery shop is setting us back more than ever before, with the prices of everyday staples like meat, eggs, and oil having skyrocketed in recent years. According to the USDA, the cost of at-home food increased by over 23% between 2020 and 2024, so it's no wonder that many of us have started making changes to our shopping habits. Those who once opted for the convenience of premade foods and splashed out on prime cuts of meat are now being a little more frugal at the grocery store, instead reaching for budget-friendly options. And for some foods that were once overlooked as everyday purchases, this has led to a noticeable resurgence in their popularity.

Jump back a generation or two, and convenient pantry staples with long shelf lives were all the rage — think powdered versions of fresh foods, canned meats, and just about anything pickled. Many fresh foods were having their moment, too, from rendered animal fats to unconventional cuts of meat. However, for a long time, it seemed that many of these once-sought-after products had fallen off the radar. That was, until groceries fell victim to some serious price hikes. Now, many of these forgotten foods have become far more appealing, and that's thanks to their affordability.

From sweet baking ingredients to hearty grains, these old-school grocery items absolutely deserve a place in the modern culinary landscape. And they're a whole lot kinder on your wallet than many other products you'll find on the shelves today.