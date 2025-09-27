The Old-School Meatball Dish That Relied On One Uncooked Ingredient

Old-school recipes often have the reputation of being hearty ways to stretch food during times when ingredients were much more expensive — but that doesn't mean they aren't delicious. Food necessity can be the mother of invention, and people of lesser means in the past needed to come up with affordable dishes they didn't mind eating over and over. Even famous dishes like French cassoulet, that might be considered fancy now, originated as peasant food that was stitched together from the cheapest ingredients available. And in that lineage of old-school budget recipes, another that holds up really well to this day are porcupine meatballs.

The unusual name for porcupine meatballs comes from its use of uncooked rice, which pokes out of the meatball mixture like spines. Recipes for porcupine meatballs date back to the early 20th century, but it became much more of a food fixture during the Great Depression, when rice was an even cheaper way to stretch meatballs, a food already designed to give people the most bang for their buck with ground meat. The frugality of the dish didn't lose its appeal after the Depression, and in the post World War 2 period, American households looking to feed big families with relatively easy, crowd-pleasing recipes could still turn to the dish. It even got a double-dose of modern convenience by incorporating canned tomato soup into the recipe in place of tomato sauce. And while it's not a staple anymore, porcupine meatballs' appeal is still just as apparent.