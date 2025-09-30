The Thrifty Depression Era Slugburger Is Still A Southern Favorite

While you may have to travel to specific areas in the United States to find a slugburger printed on a menu, you may also need to look for a different name. Some diners will sell these old-fashioned burger recipes and list them as doughburgers instead. The difference between the two burger types often refers to the meat used in the burger patty, as doughburgers tend to use beef, while slug burgers typically use pork to make the patties (or at least pork and some combination of beef). Either way, there are no actual slugs involved.

For true fans of the burger, Corinth, Mississippi, is the town with which these burgers are most closely linked, with locals claiming that the culinary creation was invented by a man named John Weeks as early as 1917, over a decade before the Depression popularized the meal. In fact, the Southern town has held an annual festival in honor of this burger for nearly four decades. The festive occasion is made complete with live music and a carnival.

Of course, if you want to try to make a slugburger for yourself at home, keep in mind that while original recipes called for dried potato flakes, you may want to use bread crumbs instead of instant mashed potato flakes to add to your mixture of seasoned ground chuck (not to be confused with ground beef). Garnish as you like. Though the recipe may be easy on the budget, the burger certainly doesn't need to be light on flavor.