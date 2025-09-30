The Thrifty Depression Era Slugburger Is Still A Southern Favorite
A slugburger may not have the most appetizing name, but for many, these burgers offer nostalgic comfort and a taste that can't be easily replicated. Just as the intriguing water pie and fun-sized Halloween candy helped make the most of ingredients during the Great Depression, so, too, did the slugburger. When meat wasn't cheap, Southern cooks began to add filler ingredients to burger patty recipes to stretch groceries. Soy, flour, and potato flakes were some of these add-ins that were mixed in with ground pork and beef before hamburger patties were fashioned, fried, and plated in between hamburger buns. As far as the name goes, the "slug" refers to the amount that these burgers were sold for: 5 cents. At the time, a nickel was commonly known as a "slug."
Though the history surrounding the development of the slugburger is considered loose, these thrifty burgers are certainly creative. The fried burger patties can be thinner or thicker to bite into, but the filler added to the meat helps create a creamy texture in the center of each patty. After frying, the exterior offers a crunchier surface to bite into. Cooked burgers can be crowned with diced onions, slices of dill pickles, and drizzles of mustard.
No mollusks needed for this menu item
While you may have to travel to specific areas in the United States to find a slugburger printed on a menu, you may also need to look for a different name. Some diners will sell these old-fashioned burger recipes and list them as doughburgers instead. The difference between the two burger types often refers to the meat used in the burger patty, as doughburgers tend to use beef, while slug burgers typically use pork to make the patties (or at least pork and some combination of beef). Either way, there are no actual slugs involved.
For true fans of the burger, Corinth, Mississippi, is the town with which these burgers are most closely linked, with locals claiming that the culinary creation was invented by a man named John Weeks as early as 1917, over a decade before the Depression popularized the meal. In fact, the Southern town has held an annual festival in honor of this burger for nearly four decades. The festive occasion is made complete with live music and a carnival.
Of course, if you want to try to make a slugburger for yourself at home, keep in mind that while original recipes called for dried potato flakes, you may want to use bread crumbs instead of instant mashed potato flakes to add to your mixture of seasoned ground chuck (not to be confused with ground beef). Garnish as you like. Though the recipe may be easy on the budget, the burger certainly doesn't need to be light on flavor.