For The Absolute Best Pork Burgers, You Need A Good Binder

Have you ever stopped at a fast food joint and asked yourself why pork burgers aren't as ubiquitous as the all-beef patty? Or maybe you have wanted to make pork burgers at home but were afraid to approach them like you would other burgers. The good news is that pork burgers are indeed a thing, and they are safe to cook and delicious to boot. However, making pork patties requires a few easy extra ingredients, including a good binder.

Both beef and pork are considered lean meats, and ounce for ounce they have about the same amount of protein, with the amount in beef being only slightly higher. Beef also has more saturated fat than pork, but the ratios of saturated and unsaturated fats are distributed more evenly in beef. This is why when pork cooks, it emits more juice and fat than beef. So, while it may seem counterintuitive, cooking a pork burger requires binder to hold all the juices — as well as the flavors — inside the patty.

The two most common ingredients in a binder are eggs and bread crumbs. The egg is used to hold the mixture together, while the bread crumbs are there to sop up the fat and juices and keep them in the pork patty. Using a binder also presents a great opportunity to add seasonings and punch up the flavor of the pork burger. Herbs and spices bind with the egg and bread crumbs to create a burst of flavor, like in this recipe for a homemade sausage burger with peppers and onions.