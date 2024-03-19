Do Canned Sardines Actually Contain Bones?

Tinned seafood is having its moment, introducing more and more options for tasty and accessible marine snacks. A delicious way to improve cooking, it's the sustainable food that's worthy of a corner in the pantry. Of course, to make the most of the product, it's helpful to know what's inside the tin. For example, with small whole fish like sardines, are the bones worth bothering about?

It turns out that you shouldn't fret about a choking hazard. While some canned sardines do contain bones, they're soft and edible. They might not even be discernible when chewed, but they can up the calcium content in the process. Plus, there are skinless and boneless tins available for sale, which alleviate any textural hindrances. So, feel free to try any of the best uses for canned sardines, like pasta and sandwiches, worry-free. And, remember to purchase a reputable sardine brand to make the most out of the small-fish-centric meal.