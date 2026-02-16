The 14 Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Spots In The US
Various factors drive diner preference for all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) restaurants. These establishments generally offer good value for money, a convivial experience for families and groups, and the chance to mix and match items as per one's preference, as well as sample new items. Though AYCE rules differ from one venue to another, there are a few core requirements to consider at sushi-forward spots, specifically, such as a convenient, easy-to-find location; a diverse and fresh selection of sashimi, nigiri, temaki, and other types of sushi; a hassle-free ordering process; and the availability of signature items and Japanese drinks. You'd also want to avoid stale buffets, lest you experience digestive complications, as well as locations with rice-dominant rolls, dubious hygiene standards, or poorly trained staff.
We've already compiled some of the largest buffets across the U.S., the top-rated seafood buffets, and the best sushi in every state. The following, however, is a curated selection of the nation's top AYCE sushi spots, spanning various cities, concepts, and budgets. Each one of these brands is known for its reasonable prices and commitment to excellence in both ingredient selection and service. Plus, in the case of small chains, we've made sure to only highlight the branch or branches with the highest star rating from online reviewers.
UZU Revolving Sushi (Rockville, MD)
A satisfying AYCE sushi experience doesn't have to involve long, messy, and noisy buffet lines. With this in mind, UZU, in Rockville, has thrived by offering a revolving sushi bar, an A.I.-controlled bullet-train delivery, and fun tableside service robots for its a la carte and three AYCE tiers. Guests can indulge in a variety of high-quality sushi rolls and handrolls, including yellowtail scallion, eel avocado, shrimp tempura, sweet shrimp with ikura and wasabi, and Wagyu yukke.
UZU's clients have left glowing reviews about the fast, attentive, courteous, and friendly staff members, who maintain their professionalism even during peak hours. They've also consistently praised the fresh, well-seasoned seafood as well as the intimate and spotless space, noting that the deals are good value for money and the location is suitable for both date night and casual get-togethers.
(240) 669-8684
1701 Rockville Pike A6, Rockville, MD 20852
Kale's Hale (Honolulu, HI)
Located in Honolulu's Kalihi neighborhood, Kale's Hale is a chef-owned, yakiniku-inspired spot (i.e., a type of Japanese restaurant where the tables are equipped with a fired-up grill) that blends Asian and Hawaiian cuisines. This highly acclaimed spot has been featured on Hawaii News Now, Aloha State Daily, and KHON2. It proposes AYCE sushi only on Wednesdays, with special deals on drinks.
Praised for its attentive and welcoming waitstaff as well as its elevated Hawaiian flavors, Kale's Hale keeps diners coming back with its classic and reinvented dishes prepared from fresh, locally sourced fish and ingredients. Here are a few standout rolls to consider: lobster and steak, gout with crab and pork belly, spicy tuna, and shrimp tempura.
(808) 600-5777
1339 N School St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Sushi One Spot (Corona, CA)
Situated in a commercial area in vibrant Corona, Sushi One Spot is frequently visited for its exquisite tasting menu and affordable AYCE deals. The latter includes creative rolls with perfectly cooked rice, delicious ice cream, and a kids' menu, which can be washed down with organic green tea or Ramune, a classic Japanese soft drink.
Customers are generally impressed with the ample, free parking space, the clean and welcoming interior, and the prompt service. The kitchen's wide selection can accommodate groups with different palates and dietary needs, ranging from deep-fried tofu to Cajun tuna sashimi, salmon skin handroll, and stir-fried beef bulgogi roll.
The rolls in question have been especially noted for their generous amount of fish compared to the rice layer. That's always a key indicator of top-tier AYCE dining and great value for money.
(951) 256-1496
2276 Griffin Way #108, Corona, CA 92879
Umi Hotpot Sushi and Seafood Buffet (City of Industry, CA)
Umi, a word that means "sea" or "ocean" in Japanese, is the name of a casual, seafood-forward establishment that has various locations across the U.S. The City of Industry branch is especially praised on various platforms for its clean, bright, and roomy space, comfortable seats, and aesthetic, flavorful rolls. It's the type of spot with fast table clearing and endless drink refills despite being perpetually busy, be it on weekdays or weekends.
Feast on an extensive selection of both traditional and modern Asian dishes, including a ramen bar and the freshest sushi and sashimi. There's even mackerel, squid, surf clam, and octopus nigiri — all enticing additions to any unlimited formula.
Tip: Umi is a spacious venue. As an AYCE restaurant that can accommodate more than 250 guests, it's particularly suitable for families and corporate lunches.
(909) 970-8999
18061 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
Akino (Flushing, New York City, NY)
Akino, meaning "rising sun," is the name of a popular AYCE sushi restaurant with two popular branches in NYC: Elmhurst and Flushing. Conveniently located on 39th Avenue, the latter spot is particularly celebrated for its bright, minimalist, and modern vibe, fresh raw selection, and flavorful specialty rolls.
Locals have also pointed out on various platforms that, unlike other unlimited offerings in the city, this restaurant's rolls boast noticeably more seafood than rice. What's more, the two-hour dining limit is more than sufficient to eat your fill of those tantalizing signature rolls, accompanied by Thai iced tea, lychee apple rose tea, or a fruity Japanese soda.
(718) 210-2331
133-42 39th Ave Ste 103, Flushing, NY 11354
Sumo Sushi and Grill AYCE (Seattle and Kent, WA)
Sumo Sushi and Grill, which proposes exquisite, affordable, made-to-order AYCE, has eight locations in the U.S., but Seattle and Kent are especially recommended by online reviewers. You can order up to 15 items every 15 minutes from an extensive selection of sushi, sashimi, handrolls, teppanyaki options, and seasonal dishes. Plus, there are new items to try every month, and you're encouraged to ask the efficient and friendly staff about them.
With its fresh ingredients, creative items, cozy vibe, and generous portions, Sumo is easily one of the nation's most acclaimed AYCE spots. It's also been deemed especially cost-effective for sashimi lovers. Tip: Get on the waitlist to avoid being turned away.
Multiple locations
Sushi Taku Rotary STR (Chicago, IL)
A subsidiary of the Sushi Taku group, STR has grown into one of the most renowned AYCE sushi spots in Chicago. Conveniently located near Lincoln Park, this restaurant is constantly praised for its consistent quality, reasonable prices, welcoming and efficient service, ultra-fresh seafood, and generally filling portions.
The menu is packed with tempting options for all palates. You can start with a seaweed salad or appetizers like shrimp and asparagus yakitori, fried oysters, and crab rangoon, then move on to a rice, poke, or ramen bowl. Others would rather skip these items in order to get their fill of the 18 signature rolls. As for the desserts offered, they include green tea cheesecake, strawberry mochi, and crème brûlée. Note that STR doesn't take reservations, so make sure to join the waitlist on Yelp.
(773) 799-8149
935 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
888 Sushi and Robata (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas is renowned worldwide for its abundant and diverse all-you-can-eat culinary scene. Located only five minutes from the Strip, 888 Sushi and Robata, for one, offers free parking and more than 200 standard, signature, and premium items, from sushi to grilled meat skewers. The signature tier, for instance, includes Kobe beef carpaccio, fresh oyster, yuzu yellowtail, lobster roll, New Zealand king salmon nigiri, and black garlic sesame pork.
With its acclaimed consistency in both food and service quality as well as its generous portions, it's no wonder 888 has turned into such a popular spot for groups and birthday celebrations. As a heads up, there can be as long as a two-hour wait on busy days. Therefore, getting on the waitlist is highly recommended for table seating.
(702) 780-5442
4480 Paradise Rd #900, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Sakana (Las Vegas, NV)
Sakana, which means both "fish" and "food served with alcoholic beverages," is the flagship restaurant of Dragon Factory, a prolific group that offers five different AYCE sushi venues in Sin City. Voted one of the Top Places to Eat for 2025 on Yelp Las Vegas, this place is perpetually busy. Its unlimited packages are offered daily starting at 11 a.m., albeit with a 90-minute dining time limit.
Whether due to the lively atmosphere enhanced with pleasant background music, extensive offerings, daily specials, or signature rolls, Sakana draws couples, families, and friendly groups alike. Its growing customer base has praised the restaurant for offering great value through a diverse and high-quality menu, which includes several vegetarian options, not to mention the prompt, courteous, and helpful waitstaff.
So, if you're not in the mood for a buffet line when visiting Las Vegas, consider this made-to-order AYCE spot instead. It boasts plentiful options and tantalizing flavors.
(725) 258-6684
3949 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Kingdom Sushi (Fort Lauderdale and Windermere, FL)
Established in Orlando in 2019, Kingdom Sushi is a small but growing chain with seven locations across Florida. It boasts a diverse selection, notably fresh sashimi, and reasonable prices. The generous AYCE menu is far from plain, spanning ceviche and miso soups, chicken yakisoba noodles, grilled salmon temaki, tuna tataki, dulce de leche roll, and banana fritters.
What really sets these dining spots apart is the variety of discounts they offer. For birthday parties of four, for instance, the guest of honor can enjoy regular AYCE for free. Children under 10 eat for free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while corporate gatherings of 10 or more receive 15% off. Active and retired military personnel get a discount of 20%.
The Fort Lauderdale and Windermere branches are especially noted for their warm, family-friendly vibe, impeccable service, and multilingual personnel. The Fort Lauderdale location opened in 2025, around the same time that the premium AYCE deal was launched across all branches. As for the Windermere branch, it was launched in 2024 simultaneously with the rollout of the Kaitai experience — a fish-cutting show to be enjoyed alongside the feast.
Multiple locations
Amazonia Nikkei (Miami Lakes, FL)
Located within the Main Street Miami Lakes Shopping Center, Amazonia Nikkei features a cozy and romantic vibe that blends warm lighting and relaxing music, making it particularly suited for date night or a special occasion. It offers Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine alongside intricate cocktails. Not only was this venue voted Best New Restaurant in the 2024 Best of Miami New Times Awards, but The Miami Laker has also praised its elegant, emerald-and-gold setting, bustling street views, fresh hand-pressed sushi, and exquisite desserts.
That said, Amazonia Nikkei only offers AYCE sushi on Mondays, between 6 and 10 p.m., though the dining limit is thankfully two hours. Overall, those unlimited plates are deemed generous and good value for money, with innovative and bold flavor combinations.
Consider sampling signature pieces such as spicy shrimp with Peruvian pepper cream, Wagyu teriyaki, and scallops with truffle butter. Beyond the food and libations, the ample parking, tranquil ambiance, and attentive, welcoming, and knowledgeable team have cemented Amazonia Nikkei's reputation as one of the top sushi destinations within the Miami metropolitan area.
(305) 323-0573
6704 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Sushi Masa (Beaumont, TX)
Established in 2010, Sushi Masa is a chain with 12 locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida that offers sushi, sashimi, hibachi, soups, and salads. The Beaumont branch is highly rated, boasting some of the best deals and the freshest and most flavorful sushi in the city, if not the region. Rave reviews have been pouring in on various platforms, highlighting the attentive and friendly personnel, cozy, ample space, and consistent, premium-grade seafood.
As for the made-to-order AYCE, it starts as early as 11 a.m. and includes sashimi, nigiri, and dessert. Or, you could simply opt for this spot's most-ordered items, which include the snow krab roll as well as noodles and fried rice with options like shrimp, pineapple, and steak.
(409) 225-5969
4185 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
Sushi Oishii (Vienna, VA)
Hailed as one of the top and coziest AYCE sushi spots in Northern Virginia, Sushi Oishii is located in the heart of Vienna and is almost always packed, even on weekdays. Diners who have opted for the house's tempting made-to-order AYCE, which includes hibachi, nigiri, and sashimi like eel, sweet shrimp, and scallop, have particularly noted the well-seasoned and adequately textured sushi rice, substantial rolls, and prices that align well with the fresh ingredients and the fast and efficient service.
This is the kind of family-favorite restaurant where the kitchen doesn't skimp on the sashimi slices and the staff is welcoming to newcomers and regulars alike. You might be tempted by standout menu items like the spicy seafood soup, mango salmon sushi, pork dumplings, or sweet potato roll. Otherwise, the chef's selection features ample choices, too, from the Golden Dragon roll, which includes shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, and eel, to the soft shell crab-forward Spider Roll.
(571) 407-7364
234 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
Kumo Sushi (Peachtree Corners, GA)
Peachtree Corners, a Georgia city with a diverse dining scene, is home to Kumo Sushi, one of the most acclaimed AYCE sushi spots within the Atlanta metropolitan area. Exuding a refined but relaxed and hospitable vibe, this establishment is suitable for families and groups of friends and is noted for its diverse offerings, artful presentations, and comfortable seating. It also prides itself on offering premium seafood and locally sourced vegetables as well as a full-service bar with meticulously crafted cocktails, premium house sake, fruit-flavored soju (the Korean equivalent of sake), and Japanese beer.
Kumo (a word that means both "cloud" and "spider" in Japanese) proposes three AYCE tiers that cover sashimi, ramen, soup, salad, signature rolls, hibachi, and A5 Wagyu. Diners have especially raved about the well-balanced flavors, consistently fresh salmon nigiri and tuna sashimi, unique choice of appetizers, and signature rolls.
(770) 802-8855
6050 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 500, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Methodology
Our list of the best all-you-can-eat sushi spots across the United States is built on quality, reputation, accessibility, popularity, and value. We've combined encouraging social media insights on platforms such as Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with a minimum rating of 4.6 stars on Google.
We also prioritized essential factors such as a seamless ordering process, consistently fresh ingredients, fast, knowledgeable service, a satisfactory fish-to-rice ratio, attractive deals, intriguing specialty rolls, a convenient location, and a spotless space. As such, we refined the selection to the top establishments (including the highest-rated branch within the same chain) that have mastered the art of different types of sushi in a welcoming, pleasant, and comfortable setting.