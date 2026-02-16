The 14 Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Spots In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Various factors drive diner preference for all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) restaurants. These establishments generally offer good value for money, a convivial experience for families and groups, and the chance to mix and match items as per one's preference, as well as sample new items. Though AYCE rules differ from one venue to another, there are a few core requirements to consider at sushi-forward spots, specifically, such as a convenient, easy-to-find location; a diverse and fresh selection of sashimi, nigiri, temaki, and other types of sushi; a hassle-free ordering process; and the availability of signature items and Japanese drinks. You'd also want to avoid stale buffets, lest you experience digestive complications, as well as locations with rice-dominant rolls, dubious hygiene standards, or poorly trained staff.

We've already compiled some of the largest buffets across the U.S., the top-rated seafood buffets, and the best sushi in every state. The following, however, is a curated selection of the nation's top AYCE sushi spots, spanning various cities, concepts, and budgets. Each one of these brands is known for its reasonable prices and commitment to excellence in both ingredient selection and service. Plus, in the case of small chains, we've made sure to only highlight the branch or branches with the highest star rating from online reviewers.