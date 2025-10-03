7 US Restaurants Where A Robot Will Serve Your Meal

In recent years, a revolution has been under way that has taken place unnoticed: the rise of robot waiters. What was a novelty a few years ago seen at tech shows and sci-fi concept restaurants is now appearing in ordinary restaurants throughout the United States. Equipped with sensors, trays, and even sometimes animated "faces," robot servers cruise from table to table delivering food and drinks with a speed and consistency that are difficult for human servers to match. While they're not replacing old-fashioned waiters entirely, they're a common sight in some types of establishments.

East Asian restaurants have been among the pioneers to introduce robotic servers. Sushi bars, hot pot establishments, and dim sum parlors have welcomed robotic servers as an efficient device as well as a marketing draw. In high-volume dining areas, the machines can relieve human staff, traveling back and forth with dishes so servers can focus on individuals. This blended system combines the human touch of hospitality with the precision of machinery.

Among the lures, of course, is novelty. Shoppers enjoy the display of a robot approaching their table, maybe accompanied by a beam of bright music or scripted phrases. Facebook posts of robot servers tend to turn viral and get restaurants free publicity if they wish to be heard in a crowded marketplace. As the technology becomes more affordable and more customized to demand, it is likely restaurant after restaurant will experiment with robot waiters, turning a one-time futuristic fantasy into a mundane part of dining out.