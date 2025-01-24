12 Facts You Didn't Know About Conveyor Belt Sushi

Japan is home to many types of fast food. However, if you want seafood for an affordable price, look no further than conveyor belt sushi, or as it's called in The Land of the Rising Sun, "kaiten zushi." The inventive all-you-can-eat concept was introduced in the 1950s and has since grown to become one of the country's most popular restaurant types. It's a simple, yet ingenious idea; sushi is delivered to patrons on an endless rotating belt and they pay based on how many plates they pile up. The quality isn't Jiro Ono-level, but the affordability and interactive elements make it a unique experience.

Today, thousands of conveyor belt sushi restaurants exist in Japan and hundreds worldwide. It's a culinary phenomenon that even snooty sushi lovers enjoy. Limitless sushi and low prices only scratch the surface of the conveyor belt restaurant experience, though. From its origin to its etiquette and innovative technology, there are a lot of fun facts you likely don't know about one of Japan's favorite fast foods.