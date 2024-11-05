9 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At A Korean BBQ Restaurant

You may have driven past the beaconing neon signs announcing Korean barbecue (aka K-BBQ), or perhaps you've even experienced firsthand the collective joys of sitting around an active grill inside one of these establishments. The kaleidoscopic options listed on laminated menus (things can get messy) can be both exciting and intimidating — and will surely require at least a little know-how before you can start ordering. I've learned to master my order and K-BBQ etiquette over the years and I'm here to offer you some pointers to move your needle past novice and to help give you a leg-up at the table.

Advertisement

For another perspective on how to master Korean barbecue and all its moving parts — including live flames, in-table grills, plates of raw meat, rolling carts of banchan — I spoke with Han Hwang, chef and owner of Portland's immensely popular Kim Jong Grillin' and champion of Food Network's third season of "The Great Food Truck Race." As an expert on Korean barbecue within his kitchen, as well as while out-to-dinner with friends, Han admits, "There has never been a time where I'm not cooking at [Korean barbecue]. People will just look at me until I have to grab the scissors or the tongs."