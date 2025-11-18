The Absolute Best Sushi You Can Get In Every State
From coast to coast, sushi has grown beyond a foreign novelty in the U.S. into a regional expression. In each state, skilled chefs, suppliers, and curators converge to create sushi that's Japanese in technique whilst catering to regional sensibilities. Even in areas where raw fish is less likely to catch on as a delicacy — like inland cities and landlocked states – sushi bars (with or without red flags) and omakase counters flourish.
United by a dedication to sourcing, knife work, and the subtle marriage of rice, fish, and seasoning, many of the restaurants represented here are critical darlings, local loves, or recipients of formal culinary recognition. Here's where to find the best sushi in each state.
Alabama: Samurai Japan
Samurai Japan is the best in a state where sushi has yet to make serious inroads. The menu is a wide and solid sushi selection of a la carte sashimi (well cut hokkigai, for example) and specialty rolls, along with Japanese staples like chicken katsu. The recipient of a "Best Food" accolade in 2021 from a local awards circle, it's the kind of everyday sushi local fans rely on.
(205) 978-7775
700 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
Alaska: Sushi & Sushi
Anchorage's Sushi & Sushi (typically titled "Sushi & Sushi Restaurant") carries forward Anchorage's earliest sushi tradition by discovering common ground between Japanese artistry, and Alaskan seafood wealth. It doesn't receive giant national awards or press, but it consistently receives waves of positive reviews from locals and visitors alike. Its longevity and rootedness in local taste render it more memorable in the frontier state.
(907) 333-9999
639 W International Airport Rd, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Harumi Sushi & Sake
Harumi Sushi & Sake's purple rice, used in a limited roster of rolls, provides visual flair and a somewhat varied texture to nigiri and hand rolls. Harumi has been featured as "Best Sushi" in the local Phoenix New Times publication. The menu is about a dozen pieces (plus hand rolls), one of Phoenix's more thoughtful chef-driven sushi bargains. Sushi in a desert city doesn't need to be flashy to be wonderful; Harumi demonstrates that, rather, it just needs to be done with some creativity.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Junto Sushi
Aided by James Beard Award recognition for chef Masa Hamaya, Junto Sushi in Bentonville features an upscale omakase counter experience of seasonal nigiri, sashimi, and bite-sized cooked interludes. Bar seating puts customers close to the chef's hands, inviting discussion and rapport in each slice. Though Junto is relatively new, it has already been feted by local "Best of" guides in Northwest Arkansas.
(479) 345-5005
229 S Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Sushi Gen
Founded in 1980, Sushi Gen in Los Angeles is known for consistency, flawless nigiri, and a modest yet cozy atmosphere. Its owner, Toshiaki Toyoshima, was lauded by the Japanese Consulate General in Los Angeles for representing Japanese culture in sushi. At Sushi Gen, there's no forced hybridization — instead, the power is in restraint: tuna, uni, and seasonal fish presented simply and impeccably.
(213) 617-0552
422 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Kawa Ni
Denver's Kawa Ni is now a destination for sushi and Japanese cuisine with robust press coverage, having previously been recognized by the Michelin Guide Colorado. Kawa Ni fuses sushi with dishes of izakaya influence, creative combinations, and lively but urban atmosphere. In the culinary context of Colorado (frequently defined by steaks or farm-to-table) Kawa Ni elevates sushi to a destination rather than a side hobby in the state.
(303) 455-2984
1900 W 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Sushi Otaru
New Haven's Sushi Otaru has established itself in Connecticut culinary writing for its excellent sushi presentations.Connecticut's blogs have included it among the state's top sushi places. Chef Sunny Cheng prepares a subtle omakase progression, sashimi, and precision-made signature rolls. Intimate and unobtrusive, the atmosphere encourages attention to taste and texture. Otaru is credited by locals with its balance — neither restrained nor overdone.
(203) 891-6632
21 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: Sakura
Particularly well-known for its all-you-can-eat (AYCE) service style, Sakura Japanese Restaurant in Wilmington is giving customers room to experiment with multiple rolls and varieties of nigiri. Sakura has also been recognized within local business community circles through Yelp community awards. With care for consistency and new ingredients, it has become a staple for families, groups, and everyday diners looking for a mix of options over exclusivity.
(302) 660-8981
4713 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: Edoboy
Edoboy in Orlando redescribes the sushi bar for the modern crowd. As a counter-side style of standing dining, customers receive up to 12 pieces of hand rolls or nigiri in one hour — a nod to economy and efficiency in Japan. It is among the selections given a nod in the Michelin Guide Florida, acclaimed for its care, consistency of rice, and attentive timing. Edoboy, though small, is efficient without sacrificing attention.
728 N Thornton Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Hayakawa
Atlanta's Hayakawa (previously Sushi Hayakawa) has a Michelin one-star rating for fine cuisine. Chef Atsushi Hayakawa creates a kaiseki-style progression that concludes in Hokkaido-style nigiri based on imported seafood and muted seasoning. The Michelin star took Southern attitudes about sushi in Georgia to an elevated level, thus heightening local expectations and stoking renewed interest in the delicate Japanese dining experience.
(770) 986-0010
1055 Howell Mill Rd,Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Sushi Sho
Sushi Sho in Honolulu boasts a intimate Edo-Mae omakase ("Omakase like no other," according to the Michelin guide) bar in the Ritz-Carlton Waikiki Beach, seating only a handful of customers per shift. With a minimum spending requirement of $150 and reservation only accommodations, it's running at a high level of selectivity. The menu features more than 40 fish species, with locally Hawaiian cuts like Maui bonito and baby red snapper appearing often alongside unmistakably island flavorings like yuzu or mustard.
(510) 525-1800
10749 San Pablo, El Cerrito, CA 94530
Idaho: Shogun Sushi
Boise's Shogun Sushi's set and regular menus feature nigiri, sashimi, sushi combos, and cooked Japanese fare. Locally, Shogun is always referred to as "best sushi in town," renowned for its ingredient and rice integrity. In an area that is less populated with sushi, Shogun acts as anchor Japanese restaurant: convenient, predictable, and extensive.
(202) 336-2122
3640 S Findley Ave, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois: Sushi Suite 202
Inside Chicago's Hotel Lincoln, Sushi Suite 202 offers a hidden, reservation-only omakase dining experience. The restaurant features a 17-piece, 75-minute chef's journey served with masterfully prepared cocktails and premium sake. Its a six-seat sushi bar that focuses on intimacy and craftsmanship. It's a little-known gem in comparison to more overt Chicago fine-dining sushi.
(312) 818-1156
1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Indiana: Sakura
In Indiana, Sakura Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar Fort Wayne has offered Japanese fare with a sushi bar option for some time now. It offers sushi, sashimi, tempura, udon, and bento on the menu in a neighborhood they've served for years. It's not incredibly high end, but regulars note that the fish is fresh, sushi servings are generous, and the service is reliable. Its value lies in its endlessly wide selection coupled with a supply of the freshest fish.
(260) 459-2022
5828 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Iowa: Sushiya
Sushiya in North Liberty, Iowa, attempts to be the best neighborhood sushi. The menu includes nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and classic Japanese dishes, with the occasional "by request only" indulgence. Locals rave about its sashimi as especially fresh with clean, precise presentation. In a less-sushi-forward state, Sushiya's appeal is in doing basics right — consistent rice, clean cutting boards, and deference to ingredients. It's an unassuming but credible player on Iowa's sushi scene.
(319) 626-6666
745 Community Dr, North Liberty, IA 52317
Kansas: Yuki Restaurant of Japan
There's a huge menu beyond sushi over at Topeka's Yuki — steaks, teppanyaki, seafood, and homemade sauces. Its sushi bar is frequently praised for swift service, quality flavor balance, and specialty rolls like the Crunch Roll. In rural Kansas,
Yuki offers range so that patrons can enjoy sushi and a show in one location. Yuki advertises its unique, chef-forward presentation, so it's also a bit of a social venue rather than just a sushi bar.
(785) 271-7878
5632 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614
Kentucky: Anko Sushi
Anko Sushi of Louisville is housed within The StrEatery food hall and focuses on omakase and Edo-style prep. Residents refer to it as a hidden gem, reserving special respect for its precise nigiri, thoughtful aging (kombujime), and straight-from-where import of fish via "True World Toyosu Express." Its casual atmosphere hides the seriousness of its sushi: for Kentucky, Anko is a journey towards sushi mastery that rivals more well-known coastal names.
instagram.com/anko.sushi.louisville
(502) 292-7175
304 W Woodlawn Ave, Louisville, KY 40214
Louisiana: Yakuza House
Menu offerings at Metairie's Yakuza House include traditional nigiri, dressed items, rolls, and rotating chef's course. Chef Huy Pham of Yakuza previously gave Southern Living insight into the restaurant's sushi standards, stating, "Our fish comes in from Japan every Tuesday and Thursday, and on the packaging, there is a tab for us to check the temperature throughout the entire delivery." Standout menu items are Sake Toro paired with garlic-almond chili oil, cured egg yolk topped with eel, and seasonal uni, and they've even been named on Yelp's Top 100 Sushi.
(504) 345-2031
2740 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 7000
Maine: Suzuki Sushi
Suzuki's Sushi Bar is often called one of the best sushi spots in Maine thanks to its remarkable freshness and thoughtful sourcing. Chef-owner Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, a James Beard Award nominated talent, works with local fishermen to use daily catches (mackerel, herring, tuna, whelks) bringing the coast right into her sushi, sashimi, nigiri and seasonal specials. The ambiance is cozy yet elegant, with attentive service and beautifully presented plating. Reservations are advised since this place fills up, but patrons typically leave very satisfied.
(207) 596-7447
419 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841
Maryland: Sushi Sono
Sushi Sono, which is in Columbia, Maryland, is renowned for upscale Japanese cuisine and its traditional setting, serving the customers before an expansive view of the water. The restaurant received acclaim from local publications such as Howard Magazine for its quality and service. Sushi Sono offers an array of sushi and sashimi on the menu, including specialty dishes like whole fish sashimi, which is grilled and served with ginger or miso soup.
(410) 997-6131
10215 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD 21044
Massachusetts: O-Ya
For elevated sushi in Massachusetts, O Ya is the gold standard in Boston-and probably the best the state offers. As described in 2022 by Boston Magazine, "O Ya may be the most reliably sublime dining splurge in town." In 2020, Chef Nathan Gould won the StarChefs Boston Rising Stars Award before his hiring at O Ya, anchoring the restaurant's reputation among serious foodies. Luxe and seldom easy to book, it may be, but for sushi lovers in Mass., nothing else really comes close.
(617) 654-9900
9 E St, Boston, MA 02111
Michigan: Ajishin
Tucked away in a quiet plaza off Grand River Avenue, this popular sushi place has built a devoted following on the back of subtlety rather than flash. Customers sing the praises of the knife precision of the cuts and temperature balance between fish and rice as being equal to that of Tokyo's smaller sushi restaurants. Diners have complimented Ajishin as among their favorite sushi experiences ever and note its reliability.
(248) 380-9850
42270 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375
Minnesota: AMA Sushi
AMA Sushi in Edina makes things pleasantly simple: clean flavors, top-shelf fish, and rolls that don't have to scream inventiveness. The chefs let the ingredients shine while balancing authentic Japanese technique with a friendly, neighborhood environment. A Minnesota Monthly and Axios Twin Cities feature noted its peaceful ambiance and low prices, proof that great sushi doesn't have to break the bank. AMA's reliance on product and attention to detail has made it a Twin Cities local favorite among sushi enthusiasts.
(952) 920-1547
5033 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mississippi: Edo Japanese Restaurant
The sushi bar over at Jackson's Edo Japanese Restaurant hums with purpose, and it doesn't go unnoticed — locals rave about the restaurant's octopus. Local chefs in Jackson go so far as to name-drop the restaurant as a favorite they can't recommend enough for locals to check out, with chef Nick Wallace of Nissan Cafe stating to the Clarion Ledger in 2022, "It reminds me of Anchorage because they just treat fish so well there."
edojapaneserestaurantjacksonms.com
(601) 899-8518
5834 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211
Missouri: Sado
Elegant sushi craftsmanship is brought to St. Louis's Hill district by Chef Nick Bognar's Sado through challenging expectations of the local palate. In 2023, a local critic from St. Louis Magazine described one salmon-belly bite here as "the most luxuriant bite of fish that you will ever taste." Even though Missouri lacks a Michelin presence, Sado's craftsmanship and tailor-made omakase offerings make it feel worthy of one.
(314) 390-2883
5201 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Hooked Sushi
The chefs of Bozeman's Hooked Sushi emphasize pristine fish and thoughtful rice preparation. Their summarize their stated fusion objective described as a classic East meets West marriage of flavors and technique. Locals identify it as their go-to sushi bar, complimenting its quality and creativity as the best in town. Hooked's dedication to traditional sushi art in an unlikely place gives it a distinctive place in Montana's food scene.
(406) 577-2332
119 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Yoshitomo
Yoshitomo's Chef David Utterback (James Beard "Best New Chef" finalist) constructs sushi with spare precision, oscillating between playfulness and restraint in each omakase sequence. The restaurant's approach has received national attention — it was a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant. Furthermore, many locals have mentioned its omakase pacing is unique, allowing diners to truly savor the experience.
(402) 916-5872
6011 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
Nevada: Kame Omakase
Behind a discreet door from the Strip, Kame Omakase offers one of the most intimate sushi dinners in the country. The meal is served as a choreographed sequence of nigiri, each brought forth seconds after being prepared with comparatively generous portions of bluefin to boot. With just a handful of stools and a chef-only system, the restaurant offers omakase to impress the sushi aficionado.
(702) 771-0122
3616 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Kisaki
In Manchester, Kisaki offers the state a very sushi-focused restaurant. In a 2022, New Hampshire Magazine plainly stated it had "never had bad sushi here," and we haven't found any who disagree. While low-key in its style, the sushi-bar model makes it a destination for New Hampshire sushi enthusiasts, and the best in the state.
(603) 668-8001
641 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Kim's Sushi
A West Orange institution, Kim's Sushi does well on warmth and freshness. The atmosphere is cozy, the service is personalized, and the sushi bar is a symbol of dependability. Locals describe immeasurable service, sharing that few restaurants measure up to Kim's care and attentiveness. Kim's has no official awards but has gained something just as lasting: a devoted following of sushi enthusiasts who recognize craftsmanship by the bite.
(973) 669-2800
456 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052
New Mexico: Sakura Sushi and Grill
Patrons at Albuquerque's Sakura Sushi frequently comment that the sushi is fresh and full of flavor — consistently ranking alongside the very top options in the city. Though the restaurant also lacks national sushi awards, it serves as a local sanctuary for those who appreciate tidy preparation and a policy of sushi first, which is something rare in such a region. For customers seeking a sushi-bar experience out in the desert, Sakura delivers in spite of its geographical circumstances.
(505) 890-2838
6241 Riverside Plaza, Albuquerque, NM 87120
New York: Sushi Nakazawa
Tucked away in the West Village, Sushi Nakazawa offers a precise omakase experience. Under the direction of chef Daisuke Nakazawa, it places an emphasis on conventional sushi craftsmanship and refinement. The venue's single-counter layout and rigid flow reflect its attention to detail. Its combination of precision, sourcing, and closeness have earned it a Michelin star, placing it among the world's and NYC's best sushi experiences. For true sushi aficionados, this isn't a meal — it's a masterclass where every bite is deliberate and purposeful.
(212) 924-2212
23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Waraji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
In Northwest Raleigh, Waraji has carved out a niche in the city's sushi scene by combining a serious sushi bar with one of the Carolinas' biggest sake lists and a special attention to nigiri and sashimi. Diners affirm the sushi bar remains among the few spots in the area offering serious sushi rather than fusion-heavy menus. While there's no blockbuster sushi-award headline, Waraji's consistent recognition in local "best sushi" lists underscores that it's a trusted destination for sushi-first dining in North Carolina.
(919) 783-1883
5910 Duraleigh Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612
North Dakota: Izumi Sushi & Hibachi
Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is the favorite destination for sushi fans in Fargo's culinary landscape, who normally have few options. Besides serving up hibachi, its sushi bar stands out for fresh seafood and carefully thought-out roll assembly. Nearly a decade of local "Best Sushi" accolades in the Red River Valley are reflections of that reputation.For North Dakotans, Izumi serves as a filling yet quality All-You-Can-Eat sushi experience based on technique, value, and freshness.
(701) 639-7016
5050 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Ohashi
Based in North Olmsted, Ohashi imports demanding sushi standards to suburban Ohio, with residents commenting on how especially fresh the fish they serve is. The attraction is the kitchen's focus: no frills — just traditional sushi options and other Japanese staples. For Ohioans looking for a true sushi-bar experience without flying to one of the big coasts, Ohashi is the place. Its local community seems to highly value the continuity and respect for fish and rice.
(440) 716-0988
24539 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Oklahoma: Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
Located on North Western Avenue in Oklahoma City, Tokyo Japanese Restaurant has been known for some time to provide good sushi in an area of the country where serious sushi bars are not common. Regulars cite attention to detail — fish cut to order, wasabi freshly ground at request, and an omakase-style offering available in addition to the regular menu. A few regulars have commented on their formidable preparation of tuna cheek, as well as being among the only places preparing black cod locally.
(405) 848-6733
7512 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Oregon: Yuubi Sushi
Tucked away on a quiet Beaverton street, Yuubi Sushi has quietly become the region's destination for folks who appreciate craftsmanship more than top-of-the-headline moments. What sets it apart is that Chef Ricky treats each piece of nigiri and sashimi with care for the perfect bite, utilizing dry-aged elements. Local diners on Reddit describe it as a fantastic option for its quality and excellence. Its focus remains squarely on sushi — no volume gimmicks, no oversized roll glitz.
(971) 250-8828
4925 SW Angel Ave ste 110, Beaverton
Pennsylvania: Royal Sushi & Izakaya
Royal Sushi & Izakaya shines the spotlight on a chef-driven sushi bar led by Chef Jesse Ito, where sushi craftsmanship, fresh produce, and service converge. Guests describe the move away from casual izakaya entrance spaces to a distinct sushi bar where timing, advance, and technique matter. In fact, Chef Ito's 8th James Beard Award nomination is a testament on what level of expertise you can expect on your visit here.
(267) 909-9002
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Somo Kitchen & Sushi in Providence's Jewelry District brings fresh energy and sushi concentration to a city better known for Italian bites. The team values quality sourcing and craftmanship; it was described in 2022 by the Rhode Island Monthly as "a take on sushi that's grounded in heritage but translates to a modern palate." Somo is making a name for itself in Rhode Island restaurant circles for being serious about sushi, making it one of the state's few places where the sushi bar is the attraction and not an afterthought.
(401) 383-2307
373 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Konnichiwa
In its Charleston nest, Konnichiwa sets a tone for sushi-lovers seeking something more than roll in a market often controlled by fusion-based offerings. Customers rave about the rolls in particular, making special note of its well-packed rice, fresh sashimi board, and beautiful presentation. In addition to the praise heaped on the quality of the dishes, diners continuously mention the friendly staff and attentive waiters.
instagram.com/konnichiwa_charleston
(843) 718-0444
975 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Oshima Sushi
Oshima Sushi in the center of Sioux Falls earns quiet respect with a sushi-centric approach that emphasizes simple dishes that avoid overly processed elements. Their website boasts a commitment to pure Japanese preparation using high-quality ingredients. Diners frequently call it the best sushi in town, citing the variety and staff service as a major reason why. On Reddit, locals note surprisingly fresh fish, and also that Oshima's weekday "buy-2-get-1 free" roll promotion makes high-quality sushi more affordable.
(605) 338-2118
109 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Maru Sushi & Grill
Maru Sushi & Grill infuses fresh energy into Nashville's sushi landscape with a modern lounge flair. Its website quotes Chef Moon Yang as aspiring to "create food that you eat first with your eyes, then you take in the smells, feel it in the mouth, and then your heart." On social media, visitors commend the dishes, value, and welcoming staff. Even though the location only recently opened its doors, Maru's neighborhood reputation is among Nashville's highest-rated sushi bars.
(615) 712-8115
Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Tatsu
Located in the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum, Tatsu brings an unusual level of sushi artistry to Dallas: the Michelin Guide awarded it a star in the city's first Texas edition, the only Dallas-area sushi restaurant recognized as such in 2024. Headed by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, diners are treated to sushi deeply rooted in Edomae tradition (fish aged or cured), rice adjusted to order, care taken with each roll — which isn't a particularly common sight in Dallas.
(469) 271-7710
3309 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226
Utah: Takashi
Takashi excels by focusing on chef Katsu Yamazaki's approach to nigiri, new cuts, and rice preparation — all presented in a contemporary, streamlined setting. Refined local sushi enthusiasts repeatedly cite the sushi bar as the venue with the best-quality fish and most confident preparation in their vicinity. Takashi's consistency and capacity to deliver serious sushi in a place with fewer direct competitors elevate its status. It's often the name people mention when searching for the best sushi north of the mountain range.
(801) 519-9595
18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Sakura Sushi & Kitchen
A local sushi sanctuary, Sakura Sushi & Kitchen offers its community a sushi-first approach combined with a warm, inviting atmosphere. The family restaurant possesses a limited menu that avoids overwhelming diners, and it emphasizes fish presentation, tidy cuts, and great value that allows the seafood to be the star. Vermont may not be the typical coastal, sushi-specializing town, but Sakura's reputation as one of the state's top family-oriented, sushi-centric destinations is undeniable.
facebook.com/SakuraSushiandKitchen
(802) 288-8052
19 Taft Corners Shopping Ctr, Williston, VT 05495
Virginia: Yume
Yume Sushi uses a modern omakase approach, where the chef prepares sequences according to present produce and fish. So much focus is placed on fresh ingredients, controlled sushi pacing, and a relaxed counter atmosphere that you can trust in what acclaimed chef Saran Kannasute has created. With a rotating seasonal menu and six-seat sushi bar, Yume was even named "Best Sushi in Northern Virginia" for four consecutive years by Northern Virginia Magazine. Yume as a place for those looking for intelligent, thoughtful sushi in the D.C. region.
(703) 269-5064
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA 22213
Washington: Sushi Kashiba
Sushi Kashiba, headed by Shiro Kashiba, is deeply respected across Seattle's sushi community for its reinvigoration of omakase in Seattle at Pike Place. Chef Shiro Kashiba played a defining role in Seattle's sushi history, having opened the city's first sushi counter, and continues to influence its culture. Apart from Kashiba's three James Beard Award nominations, Kashiba's fame, dependability, and place within Seattle sushi history give it a landmark status that very few others share.
(206) 441-8844
86 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Hibachi
Within Huntington, Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse offers a beloved hybrid option. Aside from hibachi and steakhouse food, it features a sushi bar locals say provides a total package dining experience. Hibachi's ability to deliver great sushi in a less saturated market makes it noteworthy and considerably popular to its community, in spite of its lack of national sushi honors.
(304) 746-5560
48 RHL Blvd, South Charleston, WV 25309
Wisconsin: Sushi Muramoto
Muramoto presents a sleek sushi counter wrapped in a lounge-like environment. Local press praises its Negihama roll, with the Isthmus publishing in 2022 that "These rolls are melt-in-your-mouth tender and each piece transfers from chopstick to mouth easily — no spills, no cramming." Muramoto's reputation is founded on respectful technique and willingness to experiment.
(608) 284-9026
546 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53705
Wyoming: King Sushi
Boasting a cabin-like ambience where high-altitude diners can enjoy sushi that not only survives away from the coasts, King Sushi thrives. The eatery is praised for bringing mountain town sophistication to an unfamiliar place. Fish handling and seasonal vegetable procurement all return respect to sushi tradition, far away from Japan. Local recognition and an ability to consistently deliver sushi-level precision in a small market sets this spot apart from others.
(307) 264-1630
75 S King St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
When selecting the best sushi in each state, we considered factors like quality, atmosphere, local reputation, and consistency. We focused on places with a high level of craftsmanship and authentic atmosphere, simultaneously melding together critical reviews from local publications with insider perspectives provided by discussions on social media sites (including Reddit). Only restaurants that led with sushi and had the endorsement of the community via high praise were chosen. The result is a curated list of recommended restaurants that exemplify the best in their approach to sushi.