The Absolute Best Sushi You Can Get In Every State

From coast to coast, sushi has grown beyond a foreign novelty in the U.S. into a regional expression. In each state, skilled chefs, suppliers, and curators converge to create sushi that's Japanese in technique whilst catering to regional sensibilities. Even in areas where raw fish is less likely to catch on as a delicacy — like inland cities and landlocked states – sushi bars (with or without red flags) and omakase counters flourish.

United by a dedication to sourcing, knife work, and the subtle marriage of rice, fish, and seasoning, many of the restaurants represented here are critical darlings, local loves, or recipients of formal culinary recognition. Here's where to find the best sushi in each state.

Alabama: Samurai Japan

Sushi rolls with caviar dotcpops / Instagram

Samurai Japan is the best in a state where sushi has yet to make serious inroads. The menu is a wide and solid sushi selection of a la carte sashimi (well cut hokkigai, for example) and specialty rolls, along with Japanese staples like chicken katsu. The recipient of a "Best Food" accolade in 2021 from a local awards circle, it's the kind of everyday sushi local fans rely on.

samuraijapanvh.com

(205) 978-7775

700 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Alaska: Sushi & Sushi

Sushi roll topped with spicy mayo and tempura flakes jkronberg89 / Instagram

Anchorage's Sushi & Sushi (typically titled "Sushi & Sushi Restaurant") carries forward Anchorage's earliest sushi tradition by discovering common ground between Japanese artistry, and Alaskan seafood wealth. It doesn't receive giant national awards or press, but it consistently receives waves of positive reviews from locals and visitors alike. Its longevity and rootedness in local taste render it more memorable in the frontier state.

907sushi.com

(907) 333-9999

639 W International Airport Rd, Anchorage, AK 99518

Arizona: Harumi Sushi & Sake

Harumi Sushi & Sake's purple rice, used in a limited roster of rolls, provides visual flair and a somewhat varied texture to nigiri and hand rolls. Harumi has been featured as "Best Sushi" in the local Phoenix New Times publication. The menu is about a dozen pieces (plus hand rolls), one of Phoenix's more thoughtful chef-driven sushi bargains. Sushi in a desert city doesn't need to be flashy to be wonderful; Harumi demonstrates that, rather, it just needs to be done with some creativity.

harumisushiaz.com

Multiple locations

Arkansas: Junto Sushi

Sushi roll with a side of egg fried rice peystewman / Instagram

Aided by James Beard Award recognition for chef Masa Hamaya, Junto Sushi in Bentonville features an upscale omakase counter experience of seasonal nigiri, sashimi, and bite-sized cooked interludes. Bar seating puts customers close to the chef's hands, inviting discussion and rapport in each slice. Though Junto is relatively new, it has already been feted by local "Best of" guides in Northwest Arkansas.

juntosushi.com

(479) 345-5005

229 S Main Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

California: Sushi Gen

Plated, assorted sashimi platter suruasahtur_x / Instagram

Founded in 1980, Sushi Gen in Los Angeles is known for consistency, flawless nigiri, and a modest yet cozy atmosphere. Its owner, Toshiaki Toyoshima, was lauded by the Japanese Consulate General in Los Angeles for representing Japanese culture in sushi. At Sushi Gen, there's no forced hybridization — instead, the power is in restraint: tuna, uni, and seasonal fish presented simply and impeccably.

sushigen-dtla.com

(213) 617-0552

422 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Colorado: Kawa Ni

Garnished sashimi on a white plate outsidewithjulie_ / Instagram

Denver's Kawa Ni is now a destination for sushi and Japanese cuisine with robust press coverage, having previously been recognized by the Michelin Guide Colorado. Kawa Ni fuses sushi with dishes of izakaya influence, creative combinations, and lively but urban atmosphere. In the culinary context of Colorado (frequently defined by steaks or farm-to-table) Kawa Ni elevates sushi to a destination rather than a side hobby in the state.

kawanidenver.com

(303) 455-2984

1900 W 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211

Connecticut: Sushi Otaru

Salmom nigiri on a white plate topped with green onion noctilist / Instagran

New Haven's Sushi Otaru has established itself in Connecticut culinary writing for its excellent sushi presentations.Connecticut's blogs have included it among the state's top sushi places. Chef Sunny Cheng prepares a subtle omakase progression, sashimi, and precision-made signature rolls. Intimate and unobtrusive, the atmosphere encourages attention to taste and texture. Otaru is credited by locals with its balance — neither restrained nor overdone.

sushiotaruct.com

(203) 891-6632

21 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510

Delaware: Sakura

Uramaki roll topped in soy sauce ginagibbonscomic / Instagram

Particularly well-known for its all-you-can-eat (AYCE) service style, Sakura Japanese Restaurant in Wilmington is giving customers room to experiment with multiple rolls and varieties of nigiri. Sakura has also been recognized within local business community circles through Yelp community awards. With care for consistency and new ingredients, it has become a staple for families, groups, and everyday diners looking for a mix of options over exclusivity.

sakurasushide.com

(302) 660-8981

4713 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808

Florida: Edoboy

Nigiri topped with spicy mayo on a long waxy leaf plate helloallie / Instagram

Edoboy in Orlando redescribes the sushi bar for the modern crowd. As a counter-side style of standing dining, customers receive up to 12 pieces of hand rolls or nigiri in one hour — a nod to economy and efficiency in Japan. It is among the selections given a nod in the Michelin Guide Florida, acclaimed for its care, consistency of rice, and attentive timing. Edoboy, though small, is efficient without sacrificing attention.

edoboysushi.com

728 N Thornton Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

Georgia: Hayakawa

Sashimi topped with soy sauce and sea grapes travelgoblin007 / Instagram

Atlanta's Hayakawa (previously Sushi Hayakawa) has a Michelin one-star rating for fine cuisine. Chef Atsushi Hayakawa creates a kaiseki-style progression that concludes in Hokkaido-style nigiri based on imported seafood and muted seasoning. The Michelin star took Southern attitudes about sushi in Georgia to an elevated level, thus heightening local expectations and stoking renewed interest in the delicate Japanese dining experience.

hayakawaatl.com

(770) 986-0010

1055 Howell Mill Rd,Atlanta, GA 30318

Hawaii: Sushi Sho

Single nigiri on a wooden platter davidpauljordan / Instagram

Sushi Sho in Honolulu boasts a intimate Edo-Mae omakase ("Omakase like no other," according to the Michelin guide) bar in the Ritz-Carlton Waikiki Beach, seating only a handful of customers per shift. With a minimum spending requirement of $150 and reservation only accommodations, it's running at a high level of selectivity. The menu features more than 40 fish species, with locally Hawaiian cuts like Maui bonito and baby red snapper appearing often alongside unmistakably island flavorings like yuzu or mustard.

sushi-sho.com

(510) 525-1800

10749 San Pablo, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Idaho: Shogun Sushi

Sushi rolls topped with spicy mayo, tempura flakes and onions Manny Herrera / Facebook

Boise's Shogun Sushi's set and regular menus feature nigiri, sashimi, sushi combos, and cooked Japanese fare. Locally, Shogun is always referred to as "best sushi in town," renowned for its ingredient and rice integrity. In an area that is less populated with sushi, Shogun acts as anchor Japanese restaurant: convenient, predictable, and extensive.

shogunsushi.org

(202) 336-2122

3640 S Findley Ave, Boise, ID 83705

Illinois: Sushi Suite 202

Nigiri topped with shaved truffle cuta_meister / Instagram

Inside Chicago's Hotel Lincoln, Sushi Suite 202 offers a hidden, reservation-only omakase dining experience. The restaurant features a 17-piece, 75-minute chef's journey served with masterfully prepared cocktails and premium sake. Its a six-seat sushi bar that focuses on intimacy and craftsmanship. It's a little-known gem in comparison to more overt Chicago fine-dining sushi.

sushibybou.com

(312) 818-1156

1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Indiana: Sakura

Sushi rolls topped with wasabi mayo samanthawalters1 / Instagram

In Indiana, Sakura Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar Fort Wayne has offered Japanese fare with a sushi bar option for some time now. It offers sushi, sashimi, tempura, udon, and bento on the menu in a neighborhood they've served for years. It's not incredibly high end, but regulars note that the fish is fresh, sushi servings are generous, and the service is reliable. Its value lies in its endlessly wide selection coupled with a supply of the freshest fish.

sakurafortwayne.com

(260) 459-2022

5828 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Iowa: Sushiya

Nigiri, sashimi, and uramaki rolls on a decorative platter carlsfried / Reddit

Sushiya in North Liberty, Iowa, attempts to be the best neighborhood sushi. The menu includes nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and classic Japanese dishes, with the occasional "by request only" indulgence. Locals rave about its sashimi as especially fresh with clean, precise presentation. In a less-sushi-forward state, Sushiya's appeal is in doing basics right — consistent rice, clean cutting boards, and deference to ingredients. It's an unassuming but credible player on Iowa's sushi scene.

instagram.com/sushiya.nl

(319) 626-6666

745 Community Dr, North Liberty, IA 52317

Kansas: Yuki Restaurant of Japan

Uramaki topped with unagi, soy glaze, and caviar Janice Padilla / Facebook

There's a huge menu beyond sushi over at Topeka's Yuki — steaks, teppanyaki, seafood, and homemade sauces. Its sushi bar is frequently praised for swift service, quality flavor balance, and specialty rolls like the Crunch Roll. In rural Kansas, 

Yuki offers range so that patrons can enjoy sushi and a show in one location. Yuki advertises its unique, chef-forward presentation, so it's also a bit of a social venue rather than just a sushi bar.

yukitopeka.com

(785) 271-7878

5632 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614

Kentucky: Anko Sushi

Assorted nigiri platter on a black plate Edward Sim / Instagram

Anko Sushi of Louisville is housed within The StrEatery food hall and focuses on omakase and Edo-style prep. Residents refer to it as a hidden gem, reserving special respect for its precise nigiri, thoughtful aging (kombujime), and straight-from-where import of fish via "True World Toyosu Express." Its casual atmosphere hides the seriousness of its sushi: for Kentucky, Anko is a journey towards sushi mastery that rivals more well-known coastal names.

instagram.com/anko.sushi.louisville

(502) 292-7175

304 W Woodlawn Ave, Louisville, KY 40214

Louisiana: Yakuza House

Assorted sashimi in a wooden bento box Khoa Vu / Facebook

Menu offerings at Metairie's Yakuza House include traditional nigiri, dressed items, rolls, and rotating chef's course. Chef Huy Pham of Yakuza previously gave Southern Living insight into the restaurant's sushi standards, stating, "Our fish comes in from Japan every Tuesday and Thursday, and on the packaging, there is a tab for us to check the temperature throughout the entire delivery." Standout menu items are Sake Toro paired with garlic-almond chili oil, cured egg yolk topped with eel, and seasonal uni, and they've even been named on Yelp's Top 100 Sushi.

yakuzahouse.com

(504) 345-2031

2740 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 7000

Maine: Suzuki Sushi

Black to-go containers with assorted sushi, sashimi, uramaki, and salad mrsfarrell120 / Instagram

Suzuki's Sushi Bar is often called one of the best sushi spots in Maine thanks to its remarkable freshness and thoughtful sourcing. Chef-owner Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, a James Beard Award nominated talent, works with local fishermen to use daily catches (mackerel, herring, tuna, whelks) bringing the coast right into her sushi, sashimi, nigiri and seasonal specials. The ambiance is cozy yet elegant, with attentive service and beautifully presented plating. Reservations are advised since this place fills up, but patrons typically leave very satisfied.

suzikisushi.com

(207) 596-7447

419 Main St, Rockland, ME 04841

Maryland: Sushi Sono

Black to-go containers with assorted nigiri, sashimi, uramaki, and salad Brian Butler / Instagram

Sushi Sono, which is in Columbia, Maryland, is renowned for upscale Japanese cuisine and its traditional setting, serving the customers before an expansive view of the water. The restaurant received acclaim from local publications such as Howard Magazine for its quality and service. Sushi Sono offers an array of sushi and sashimi on the menu, including specialty dishes like whole fish sashimi, which is grilled and served with ginger or miso soup.

sushisonousa.com

(410) 997-6131

10215 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD 21044

Massachusetts: O-Ya

2 pieces of nigiri on a blue plate lunacat500 / Instagram

For elevated sushi in Massachusetts, O Ya is the gold standard in Boston-and probably the best the state offers. As described in 2022 by Boston Magazine, "O Ya may be the most reliably sublime dining splurge in town." In 2020, Chef Nathan Gould won the StarChefs Boston Rising Stars Award before his hiring at O Ya, anchoring the restaurant's reputation among serious foodies. Luxe and seldom easy to book, it may be, but for sushi lovers in Mass., nothing else really comes close.

o-ya.restaurant

(617) 654-9900

9 E St, Boston, MA 02111

Michigan: Ajishin

Salmon uramaki rolls topped with caviar cosmoballbagg / Instagram

Tucked away in a quiet plaza off Grand River Avenue, this popular sushi place has built a devoted following on the back of subtlety rather than flash. Customers sing the praises of the knife precision of the cuts and temperature balance between fish and rice as being equal to that of Tokyo's smaller sushi restaurants. Diners have complimented Ajishin as among their favorite sushi experiences ever and note its reliability.

ajishin.com

(248) 380-9850

42270 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375

Minnesota: AMA Sushi

Assorted sushi platter of nigiri, uramaki, sashimi, and tempura topped rolls emily_kari / Instagram

AMA Sushi in Edina makes things pleasantly simple: clean flavors, top-shelf fish, and rolls that don't have to scream inventiveness. The chefs let the ingredients shine while balancing authentic Japanese technique with a friendly, neighborhood environment. A Minnesota Monthly and Axios Twin Cities feature noted its peaceful ambiance and low prices, proof that great sushi doesn't have to break the bank. AMA's reliance on product and attention to detail has made it a Twin Cities local favorite among sushi enthusiasts.

instagram.com/amasushiedina

(952) 920-1547

5033 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Mississippi: Edo Japanese Restaurant

Sashimi with lime, ginger, and wasabi pattyroywolf / Instagram

The sushi bar over at Jackson's Edo Japanese Restaurant hums with purpose, and it doesn't go unnoticed — locals rave about the restaurant's octopus. Local chefs in Jackson go so far as to name-drop the restaurant as a favorite they can't recommend enough for locals to check out, with chef Nick Wallace of Nissan Cafe stating to the Clarion Ledger in 2022, "It reminds me of Anchorage because they just treat fish so well there."

edojapaneserestaurantjacksonms.com

(601) 899-8518

5834 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211

Missouri: Sado

Caviar and green onion topped uramaki rolls rachelcody11 / Instagram

Elegant sushi craftsmanship is brought to St. Louis's Hill district by Chef Nick Bognar's Sado through challenging expectations of the local palate. In 2023, a local critic from St. Louis Magazine described one salmon-belly bite here as "the most luxuriant bite of fish that you will ever taste." Even though Missouri lacks a Michelin presence, Sado's craftsmanship and tailor-made omakase offerings make it feel worthy of one.

sado-stl.com

(314) 390-2883

5201 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

Montana: Hooked Sushi

Nigiri and uramaki rolls topped with salmon, jalapeno, and sesame seeds daltonarcteryx / Instagram

The chefs of Bozeman's Hooked Sushi emphasize pristine fish and thoughtful rice preparation. Their summarize their stated fusion objective described as a classic East meets West marriage of flavors and technique. Locals identify it as their go-to sushi bar, complimenting its quality and creativity as the best in town. Hooked's dedication to traditional sushi art in an unlikely place gives it a distinctive place in Montana's food scene.

hookedmt.com

(406) 577-2332

119 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Yoshitomo

Collage of assorted prep for sashimi and nigiri at Yoshimoto t_rohda / Instagram

Yoshitomo's Chef David Utterback (James Beard "Best New Chef" finalist) constructs sushi with spare precision, oscillating between playfulness and restraint in each omakase sequence. The restaurant's approach has received national attention — it was a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant. Furthermore, many locals have mentioned its omakase pacing is unique, allowing diners to truly savor the experience.

yoshitomo.com

(402) 916-5872

6011 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104

Nevada: Kame Omakase

Wooden box containing sashimi ArchAmber / Reddit

Behind a discreet door from the Strip, Kame Omakase offers one of the most intimate sushi dinners in the country. The meal is served as a choreographed sequence of nigiri, each brought forth seconds after being prepared with comparatively generous portions of bluefin to boot. With just a handful of stools and a chef-only system, the restaurant offers omakase to impress the sushi aficionado.

sushikame.com

(702) 771-0122

3616 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

New Hampshire: Kisaki

Spread of sushi rolls, uramaki rolls, and sashimi Sara Kelly / Facebook

In Manchester, Kisaki offers the state a very sushi-focused restaurant. In a 2022, New Hampshire Magazine plainly stated it had "never had bad sushi here," and we haven't found any who disagree. While low-key in its style, the sushi-bar model makes it a destination for New Hampshire sushi enthusiasts, and the best in the state.

kisakisushi.com

(603) 668-8001

641 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

New Jersey: Kim's Sushi

Sushi rolls topped with tempura flakes and sweet chili sauce Erikaiti Kolaiti / Facebook

A West Orange institution, Kim's Sushi does well on warmth and freshness. The atmosphere is cozy, the service is personalized, and the sushi bar is a symbol of dependability. Locals describe immeasurable service, sharing that few restaurants measure up to Kim's care and attentiveness. Kim's has no official awards but has gained something just as lasting: a devoted following of sushi enthusiasts who recognize craftsmanship by the bite.

kimssushinj.com

(973) 669-2800

456 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

New Mexico: Sakura Sushi and Grill

Caviar rolls, uramaki rolls, and sashimi platter LadyAnne Pratte / Facebook

Patrons at Albuquerque's Sakura Sushi frequently comment that the sushi is fresh and full of flavor — consistently ranking alongside the very top options in the city. Though the restaurant also lacks national sushi awards, it serves as a local sanctuary for those who appreciate tidy preparation and a policy of sushi first, which is something rare in such a region. For customers seeking a sushi-bar experience out in the desert, Sakura delivers in spite of its geographical circumstances.

abqsakurasushingrill.com

(505) 890-2838

6241 Riverside Plaza, Albuquerque, NM 87120

New York: Sushi Nakazawa

Salmon nigiri on a black plate Lionel Hawkins / Facebook

Tucked away in the West Village, Sushi Nakazawa offers a precise omakase experience. Under the direction of chef Daisuke Nakazawa, it places an emphasis on conventional sushi craftsmanship and refinement. The venue's single-counter layout and rigid flow reflect its attention to detail. Its combination of precision, sourcing, and closeness have earned it a Michelin star, placing it among the world's and NYC's best sushi experiences. For true sushi aficionados, this isn't a meal — it's a masterclass where every bite is deliberate and purposeful.

sushinakazawa.com

(212) 924-2212

23 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014

North Carolina: Waraji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Sushi rolls and a sashimi platter thecheryllynne / Instagram

In Northwest Raleigh, Waraji has carved out a niche in the city's sushi scene by combining a serious sushi bar with one of the Carolinas' biggest sake lists and a special attention to nigiri and sashimi. Diners affirm the sushi bar remains among the few spots in the area offering serious sushi rather than fusion-heavy menus. While there's no blockbuster sushi-award headline, Waraji's consistent recognition in local "best sushi" lists underscores that it's a trusted destination for sushi-first dining in North Carolina.

warajijapaneserestaurant.com

(919) 783-1883

5910 Duraleigh Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612

North Dakota: Izumi Sushi & Hibachi

Wooden sushi boat full of assorted rolls and sashimi Angie Skarphol Hite / Facebook

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is the favorite destination for sushi fans in Fargo's culinary landscape, who normally have few options. Besides serving up hibachi, its sushi bar stands out for fresh seafood and carefully thought-out roll assembly. Nearly a decade of local "Best Sushi" accolades in the Red River Valley are reflections of that reputation.For North Dakotans, Izumi serves as a filling yet quality All-You-Can-Eat sushi experience based on technique, value, and freshness. 

izumirestaurant.com

(701) 639-7016

5050 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Ohashi

Wooden culinary board with assorted sashimi idgemini / Instagram

Based in North Olmsted, Ohashi imports demanding sushi standards to suburban Ohio, with residents commenting on how especially fresh the fish they serve is. The attraction is the kitchen's focus: no frills — just traditional sushi options and other Japanese staples. For Ohioans looking for a true sushi-bar experience without flying to one of the big coasts, Ohashi is the place. Its local community seems to highly value the continuity and respect for fish and rice.

facebook.com/OhashSushi

(440) 716-0988

24539 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Oklahoma: Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

Wooden board with uramaki topped with caviar and nigiri krisynik1 / Instagram

Located on North Western Avenue in Oklahoma City, Tokyo Japanese Restaurant has been known for some time to provide good sushi in an area of the country where serious sushi bars are not common. Regulars cite attention to detail — fish cut to order, wasabi freshly ground at request, and an omakase-style offering available in addition to the regular menu. A few regulars have commented on their formidable preparation of tuna cheek, as well as being among the only places preparing black cod locally.

tokyookc.com

(405) 848-6733

7512 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Oregon: Yuubi Sushi

Plate of assorted uramaki rolls Similar_Bed_4949 / Reddit

Tucked away on a quiet Beaverton street, Yuubi Sushi has quietly become the region's destination for folks who appreciate craftsmanship more than top-of-the-headline moments. What sets it apart is that Chef Ricky treats each piece of nigiri and sashimi with care for the perfect bite, utilizing dry-aged elements. Local diners on Reddit describe it as a fantastic option for its quality and excellence. Its focus remains squarely on sushi — no volume gimmicks, no oversized roll glitz.

yuubisushi.com

(971) 250-8828

4925 SW Angel Ave ste 110, Beaverton

Pennsylvania: Royal Sushi & Izakaya

Small portion of mackerel sashimi steeler7588 / Reddit

Royal Sushi & Izakaya shines the spotlight on a chef-driven sushi bar led by Chef Jesse Ito, where sushi craftsmanship, fresh produce, and service converge. Guests describe the move away from casual izakaya entrance spaces to a distinct sushi bar where timing, advance, and technique matter. In fact, Chef Ito's 8th James Beard Award nomination is a testament on what level of expertise you can expect on your visit here.

royalizakaya.com

(267) 909-9002

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rhode Island: Somo Kitchen & Sushi

Platter of assorted, colorful uramaki rolls crystalbsnrn / Instagram

Somo Kitchen & Sushi in Providence's Jewelry District brings fresh energy and sushi concentration to a city better known for Italian bites. The team values quality sourcing and craftmanship; it was described in 2022 by the Rhode Island Monthly as "a take on sushi that's grounded in heritage but translates to a modern palate." Somo is making a name for itself in Rhode Island restaurant circles for being serious about sushi, making it one of the state's few places where the sushi bar is the attraction and not an afterthought.

somosushiprovidence.com

(401) 383-2307

373 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina: Konnichiwa

Salmon uramaki roll topped with soy sauce and spicy mayo Jessica Hensley / Facebook

In its Charleston nest, Konnichiwa sets a tone for sushi-lovers seeking something more than roll in a market often controlled by fusion-based offerings. Customers rave about the rolls in particular, making special note of its well-packed rice, fresh sashimi board, and beautiful presentation. In addition to the praise heaped on the quality of the dishes, diners continuously mention the friendly staff and attentive waiters.

instagram.com/konnichiwa_charleston

(843) 718-0444

975 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

South Dakota: Oshima Sushi

Nigiri rolls and uramaki topped with fried shredded potato ssamanthajay / Instagram

Oshima Sushi in the center of Sioux Falls earns quiet respect with a sushi-centric approach that emphasizes simple dishes that avoid overly processed elements. Their website boasts a commitment to pure Japanese preparation using high-quality ingredients. Diners frequently call it the best sushi in town, citing the variety and staff service as a major reason why. On Reddit, locals note surprisingly fresh fish, and also that Oshima's weekday "buy-2-get-1 free" roll promotion makes high-quality sushi more affordable.

oshimasiouxfalls.com

(605) 338-2118

109 E 10th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: Maru Sushi & Grill

Restaurant combo of rice, sauteed meat and mushrooms, salad, and uramaki rolls Pam Cathey Buck / Facebook

Maru Sushi & Grill infuses fresh energy into Nashville's sushi landscape with a modern lounge flair. Its website quotes Chef Moon Yang as aspiring to "create food that you eat first with your eyes, then you take in the smells, feel it in the mouth, and then your heart." On social media, visitors commend the dishes, value, and welcoming staff. Even though the location only recently opened its doors, Maru's neighborhood reputation is among Nashville's highest-rated sushi bars.

instagram.com/maru.nashville

(615) 712-8115

Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Texas: Tatsu

Stone sauce, seared fish Emily Huynh / Facebook

Located in the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum, Tatsu brings an unusual level of sushi artistry to Dallas: the Michelin Guide awarded it a star in the city's first Texas edition, the only Dallas-area sushi restaurant recognized as such in 2024. Headed by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, diners are treated to sushi deeply rooted in Edomae tradition (fish aged or cured), rice adjusted to order, care taken with each roll — which isn't a particularly common sight in Dallas.

tatsu-dallas.com

(469) 271-7710

3309 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226

Utah: Takashi

Avovado topped uramaki roll c_allene_s / Instagram

Takashi excels by focusing on chef Katsu Yamazaki's approach to nigiri, new cuts, and rice preparation — all presented in a contemporary, streamlined setting. Refined local sushi enthusiasts repeatedly cite the sushi bar as the venue with the best-quality fish and most confident preparation in their vicinity. Takashi's consistency and capacity to deliver serious sushi in a place with fewer direct competitors elevate its status. It's often the name people mention when searching for the best sushi north of the mountain range.

takashisushi.com

(801) 519-9595

18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: Sakura Sushi & Kitchen

Sushi and uramaki rolls and bowl of miso soup tamarafeinstein / Instagram

A local sushi sanctuary, Sakura Sushi & Kitchen offers its community a sushi-first approach combined with a warm, inviting atmosphere. The family restaurant possesses a limited menu that avoids overwhelming diners, and it emphasizes fish presentation, tidy cuts, and great value that allows the seafood to be the star. Vermont may not be the typical coastal, sushi-specializing town, but Sakura's reputation as one of the state's top family-oriented, sushi-centric destinations is undeniable.

facebook.com/SakuraSushiandKitchen

(802) 288-8052

19 Taft Corners Shopping Ctr, Williston, VT 05495

Virginia: Yume

Sashimi on metallic plate topped with caviar and gold flakes Robert Polillo / Facebook

Yume Sushi uses a modern omakase approach, where the chef prepares sequences according to present produce and fish. So much focus is placed on fresh ingredients, controlled sushi pacing, and a relaxed counter atmosphere that you can trust in what acclaimed chef Saran Kannasute has created. With a rotating seasonal menu and six-seat sushi bar, Yume was even named "Best Sushi in Northern Virginia" for four consecutive years by Northern Virginia Magazine. Yume as a place for those looking for intelligent, thoughtful sushi in the D.C. region.

singleplatform.com/yume-sushi

(703) 269-5064

2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA 22213

Washington: Sushi Kashiba

Tableside nigiri, omakase-style Griffan Spanner / Facebook

Sushi Kashiba, headed by Shiro Kashiba, is deeply respected across Seattle's sushi community for its reinvigoration of omakase in Seattle at Pike Place. Chef Shiro Kashiba played a defining role in Seattle's sushi history, having opened the city's first sushi counter, and continues to influence its culture. Apart from Kashiba's three James Beard Award nominations, Kashiba's fame, dependability, and place within Seattle sushi history give it a landmark status that very few others share.

sushikashiba.com

(206) 441-8844

86 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101

West Virginia: Hibachi

White plate of assorted sashimi Ron Sanchez / Facebook

Within Huntington, Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse offers a beloved hybrid option. Aside from hibachi and steakhouse food, it features a sushi bar locals say provides a total package dining experience. Hibachi's ability to deliver great sushi in a less saturated market makes it noteworthy and considerably popular to its community, in spite of its lack of national sushi honors.

facebook.com/OriginalHibachi

(304) 746-5560

48 RHL Blvd, South Charleston, WV 25309

Wisconsin: Sushi Muramoto

Uramaki rolls topped with tempura flakes Molly Downs / Facebook

Muramoto presents a sleek sushi counter wrapped in a lounge-like environment. Local press praises its Negihama roll, with the Isthmus publishing in 2022 that "These rolls are melt-in-your-mouth tender and each piece transfers from chopstick to mouth easily — no spills, no cramming." Muramoto's reputation is founded on respectful technique and willingness to experiment.

menus.muramoto.biz

(608) 284-9026

546 N Midvale Blvd, Madison, WI 53705

Wyoming: King Sushi

Couple of hand rolls karen.seward / Instagram

Boasting a cabin-like ambience where high-altitude diners can enjoy sushi that not only survives away from the coasts, King Sushi thrives. The eatery is praised for bringing mountain town sophistication to an unfamiliar place. Fish handling and seasonal vegetable procurement all return respect to sushi tradition, far away from Japan. Local recognition and an ability to consistently deliver sushi-level precision in a small market sets this spot apart from others.

kingsushijh.com

(307) 264-1630

75 S King St, Jackson, WY 83001

Methodology

When selecting the best sushi in each state, we considered factors like quality, atmosphere, local reputation, and consistency. We focused on places with a high level of craftsmanship and authentic atmosphere, simultaneously melding together critical reviews from local publications with insider perspectives provided by discussions on social media sites (including Reddit). Only restaurants that led with sushi and had the endorsement of the community via high praise were chosen. The result is a curated list of recommended restaurants that exemplify the best in their approach to sushi.

