The Absolute Best Sushi You Can Get In Every State

From coast to coast, sushi has grown beyond a foreign novelty in the U.S. into a regional expression. In each state, skilled chefs, suppliers, and curators converge to create sushi that's Japanese in technique whilst catering to regional sensibilities. Even in areas where raw fish is less likely to catch on as a delicacy — like inland cities and landlocked states – sushi bars (with or without red flags) and omakase counters flourish.

United by a dedication to sourcing, knife work, and the subtle marriage of rice, fish, and seasoning, many of the restaurants represented here are critical darlings, local loves, or recipients of formal culinary recognition. Here's where to find the best sushi in each state.