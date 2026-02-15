10 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Puff Pastry
Whether it's been prepped lovingly from scratch or in the form of handy store-bought sheets, puff pastry is an exceptionally versatile ingredient. Cut, folded, and twisted into various shapes, the dough can help you create a delicious array of sweet and savory bakes, from hearty pies and fruity tarts to sausage rolls and decadent Wellingtons.
When working with puff pastry, it's not uncommon to have a few pieces leftover once you've crafted your doughy masterpiece. If you typically throw these scraps away without second thought, you're missing out on a golden opportunity. Puff pastry is super easy to repurpose, and you don't always need a huge quantity to whip up something tasty. With a little inspiration and a few extra ingredients, you can transform leftover puff pastry into a bonus batch of treats. And, if you don't have time to use the leftovers right away, you can always roll them into a ball, wrap them in plastic wrap, and pop them in the fridge or freezer for later.
With this trusty list of ideas under your belt, you'll have no excuse not to put every last scrap of puff pastry to good use. After all, that golden, flaky texture and buttery taste are far too irresistible to go to waste.
1. Pile it with veggies
If you have a sheet or two of puff pastry going, one of the easiest ways to spruce up the dough is by adorning it with fresh veggies to create a batch of mini savory tarts. Just slice the thinly rolled out pastry into squares, then score a border around the edge of each piece. Now, you can get to work adding your toppings.
We love to start with a layer of zesty lemon and herb-infused cream cheese, but goat cheese or ricotta would be fantastic additions too. Then, you can get creative with a medley of colorful summer vegetables. Asparagus spears, sliced zucchini, and grape tomatoes work beautifully here, or you could experiment with mushrooms, bell peppers, eggplant, or leeks. After a quick brush with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, the tarts are ready for baking until puffed up and golden around the edges. For an Italian-inspired twist, you could always drizzle some vibrant pesto or a sticky balsamic glaze over the tarts before serving.
Another delicious approach is to pile the pastry with caramelized onions. This creates a gloriously jammy, aromatic layer atop the crisp pastry, and the tender strands can be paired with shredded cheeses like Swiss, cheddar, or Parmesan for a moreish sweet-savory contrast.
2. Whip up some cheesy, Mediterranean-inspired puffs
Grab a muffin tin, your leftover puff pastry, and fresh fillings, and you're well on your way to whipping up a batch of mouth-watering Mediterranean-inspired puffs (such as these spinach and sun-dried tomato ones). These savory snacks or appetizers only require 10 minutes of prep time before they're ready to hit the oven, and they're wonderfully versatile, too.
Step one is slicing the rolled-out pastry into small squares. These should fit snugly into the holes of your muffin tin, with the corners hanging out over the edges. For the filling, there are a few different directions you can take. A safe bet is a combo of spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and creamy goat cheese, which can be sauteed together in a skillet with garlic and onion to build a delightfully rich, tangy, and aromatic medley of flavors. However, there are countless other combinations you could try. Some standout picks that'll maintain the Mediterranean theme include cheeses like feta or mozzarella, fresh lemon zest, and herbs such as parsley, dill, and oregano. Sweet roasted red peppers or briny olives would taste incredible here, too.
Once you've mixed up your filling of choice, simply spoon it into the pastry cups, and fold the corners of the pastry over the top to seal everything inside. Brush the tops with egg, and into the oven they go. The resulting flaky bites will be packed with richness and contrasting textures.
3. Make Brussels sprouts infinitely more appealing
Sprouts are the great divider of the vegetable world, and if you're looking for a way to convert the haters, those leftover puff pastry scraps might be the answer. By wrapping the veggies in a layer of golden, buttery pastry, you can make them infinitely more appealing. And, throwing cheese into the mix is a no-brainer.
To make pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts, you'll first roast the washed and trimmed veggies until tender. For a dose of sharp, savory flavor, we then like to toss the warm sprouts with grated Parmesan. The pastry leftovers are sliced into thin strips, which can be wrapped around each sprout and sealed with a brush of egg wash. Then, you'll bake the assembled appetizers to crispy perfection.
We highly recommend sprinkling some extra Parmesan over the pastry-wrapped sprouts when they're fresh out of the oven, and pairing them with a creamy dip. A maple-mustard mayo is an excellent choice for adding complementary sweetness and tang, but you could also try a sharper blue cheese dip, an aromatic garlic aioli, or even a spicy sriracha mayo.
4. Craft some elegant pinwheels
Pinwheels are a super fun way to make your pastry leftovers shine. These flaky bakes look undeniably fancy, but they're rather easy to prep. You'll need a thinly-rolled rectangle of puff pastry for the base, and the choice of toppings is very much down to you. Depending on the ingredients you have to hand, you can build something loaded with meat and cheese, keep things vegetarian-friendly, or craft an elegant sweet treat.
One of our favorite methods is baking up some muffuletta-style pinwheels. The idea is to spread the pastry with a layer of olive tapenade, then layer on slices of salami, and finish with a sprinkling of Parmesan, for a rich, savory flavor that's reminiscent of the beloved sandwich. To achieve that all-important spiral shape, just roll the pastry into a log, and let it chill briefly before you slice it into rounds ready for egg washing and baking.
If you fancy a sweet and salty filling combo, you could give Monte Cristo pinwheels a try. These feature an unlikely, but totally delicious blend of ham, turkey, Gruyere cheese, strawberry jam, and Dijon mustard, all rolled up into a striking pastry spiral. Or, for a meat-free alternative, try a blend of finely chopped, sauteed mushrooms and herbed cream cheese. You can absolutely go down the dessert route, too. Fillings like Nutella, cinnamon sugar, mashed banana, and finely chopped nuts will work beautifully.
5. Turn it into sweet or savory twists
Leftover puff pastry is also perfect for shaping into crispy twists, and of course, there's plenty of room to incorporate flavorful fillings. This method involves taking two rectangular sheets of pastry, sandwiching them together with ingredients of your choice, and slicing them into long strips. These can then be carefully twisted and baked into a batch of irresistible grab-and-go snacks.
To keep things simple, go for classic cheese twists, sprinkling shredded cheddar, Gruyere, fontina, or Parmesan between the pastry layers, perhaps with a light swipe of tangy Dijon mustard beneath. You could also amp up the savory depth by layering in slices of prosciutto ham or salami. For an elegant hit of nutty, herby flavor, consider filling the pastry with a homemade kale and walnut pesto. This vibrant sauce can be made by blitzing up blanched kale, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil in a food processor until smooth.
Sweet twists are equally as tempting. Nutella is a top-tier choice for enhancing the pastry, and this luscious chocolatey spread becomes gloriously melty as the pastry crisps up in the oven. Cheesecake-inspired twists are also sure to be a hit, and can be achieved by filling the pastry with layers of cream cheese and your favorite fruity jam.
6. Make hand pies
Hand pies are one of the most popular puff pastry creations for good reason. They're perfectly portioned, conveniently portable, and endlessly versatile. Stuff them with fruit, meat, vegetables, or cheese, and you've got a satisfying snack that's crisp on the outside yet rich and tender in the middle.
These flaky treats come in multiple forms, so shape them according to your preferences and how much pastry you have spare. For half-moon-shaped hand pies, cut the pastry into circles before spooning your filling of choice into the center, folding the pastry over, and crimping the edges to seal everything inside. Or, go for a triangle by filling and folding square-shaped pastry pieces corner to corner. Squares look great too, achieved by starting with a rectangular base.
The fun part here is selecting the fillings, and there are so many delicious options to consider. Juicy cherry tomatoes and melty burrata cheese make for a delightfully summery duo, blending freshness and richness in every bite. Sweet potato hand pies are also a must-try, with garlic, herbs, and shredded Gruyere upgrading the hearty mashed potato mixture to no end. Sweet, fruity additions are always a winner, too. Go for a handy can of cherry pie filling, or fill the pies with a from-scratch fried apple mixture, made with warming spices, chewy raisins, and crunchy chopped nuts.
7. Top mini pot pies
If you don't have enough pastry left over for a full-sized, double-crust pie, mini, lid-only pot pies are a fantastic alternative. These keep the prep simple and serve as a lighter option that can easily be transformed into a filling dinner with the addition of sides like mashed potatoes and steamed greens.
Using ramekins makes the portioning a breeze. Just spoon in your chosen pie filling, and top each ramekin with a cut-out circle of puff pastry. Once the pies have baked, each is topped with a layer of flaky, crispy deliciousness that'll contrast the tender fillings beneath brilliantly.
Filling-wise, chicken is a top pick. Opting for pre-cooked shredded or diced chicken is a smart approach, and you can flavor this as you see fit. Loaded with bold, spicy flavor, these curried chicken pot pies are sure to impress, but you could absolutely go with a more traditional chicken pot pie mixture with tender veggies and a milder, garlic and onion-infused cream sauce. Meat-free pot pies can be just as flavorful, and a blend of sauteed mushrooms, lentils, and chopped walnuts makes for an umami-packed and wonderfully wholesome filling.
8. Bake a batch of flaky dessert cups
To turn leftover puff pastry into decadent, bite-sized desserts, try shaping it into pleasing little cups and loading them with sweet fillings. A mini muffin tin is the most effective tool here, and it's a simple case of cutting the pastry into small squares and pressing these into the well-greased muffin holes before you go ahead with the filling and baking steps.
A simple dollop of lemon curd in each pastry cup is enough to create a batch of rich, zesty treats. Or, you could scatter in some diced strawberries and blueberries, and spoon over a creamy vanilla cheesecake mixture made with cream cheese, eggs, and powdered sugar. A cinnamon-spiced, apple pie-style batch would be exceptional too, and there's absolutely no shame in using a canned filling.
Fillings can also be added post-baking if preferred. Think creamy instant pudding (the chocolate or pistachio flavors would be divine), custard, ganache, or even a good old dollop of whipped cream, perhaps paired with a spoonful of strawberry jam for good measure.
9. Transform it into crispy crackers
If ease-of-prep is key, puff pastry crackers won't disappoint. Despite taking mere minutes to create, these light, golden morsels still offer plenty of opportunity for packing in flavor. And, they're another incredibly versatile pick. Cut the pastry into any shapes you wish, adorn these with whichever toppings take your fancy, and serve the crackers alongside your favorite dips for an elevated party snack.
To make the crackers, take a sheet of puff pastry and use a knife or cookie cutters to create your chosen shapes, such as circles, squares, or stars. Brush the pastry shapes with beaten egg, then choose some toppings to sprinkle over. You can't go wrong with cheese, and grated Parmesan or shredded cheddar are both ideal. Dried herbs will taste wonderful too — think basil, oregano, or parsley. Or, you could spice things up with a dash of paprika or cayenne pepper. Everything bagel seasoning is also amazing for adding crunch and toasty, nutty flavor.
Once prepped, the crackers need around 15 minutes in the oven, after which they'll be puffy and golden brown all over. They pair well with all kinds of dips and spreads, from creamy honey mustard to herbed cream cheese and sticky-sweet chili.
10. Make palmiers
Palmiers might look like something straight out of a French bakery, but they're remarkably easy to make yourself. If you have extra puff pastry knocking around, only one other ingredient is required to whip up a batch of these beauties, and you'll soon be in sweet, buttery heaven.
It's the specific rolling technique that makes these pastries look so impressive, but this doesn't have to be daunting at all. Essentially, you'll take a rectangular sheet of pastry and sprinkle it liberally with granulated sugar. Feel free to also throw in spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger if desired. Next comes the shaping. Tightly roll both of the long edges inwards so they meet in the middle. Then, gently press the two rolls together to create that iconic heart shape.
After 30 minutes or so in the fridge, the log can be sliced up, and each palmier is sprinkled with a little more sugar before baking. They'll come out with a deep golden color and gorgeous caramelized taste, and they make for a totally irresistible afternoon snack with a cup of tea or coffee.