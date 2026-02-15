10 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Puff Pastry

Whether it's been prepped lovingly from scratch or in the form of handy store-bought sheets, puff pastry is an exceptionally versatile ingredient. Cut, folded, and twisted into various shapes, the dough can help you create a delicious array of sweet and savory bakes, from hearty pies and fruity tarts to sausage rolls and decadent Wellingtons.

When working with puff pastry, it's not uncommon to have a few pieces leftover once you've crafted your doughy masterpiece. If you typically throw these scraps away without second thought, you're missing out on a golden opportunity. Puff pastry is super easy to repurpose, and you don't always need a huge quantity to whip up something tasty. With a little inspiration and a few extra ingredients, you can transform leftover puff pastry into a bonus batch of treats. And, if you don't have time to use the leftovers right away, you can always roll them into a ball, wrap them in plastic wrap, and pop them in the fridge or freezer for later.

With this trusty list of ideas under your belt, you'll have no excuse not to put every last scrap of puff pastry to good use. After all, that golden, flaky texture and buttery taste are far too irresistible to go to waste.