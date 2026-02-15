7 Best Whiskey Bars In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the city where visitors can feel as though they're stepping into the sort of world that exists only on the big screen, surrounded by elegance, decadence, and extraordinary experiences. Some of the most expensive places to drink in Vegas might leave you with a bar tab equal to a car payment (or several), and it's also very possible to drop hundreds of dollars on steaks at some of Sin City's most extravagant steakhouses. If whiskey is more your thing, we have great news — there are some seriously outstanding whiskey bars here.

Sure, you might be lucky enough to catch some pricey Irish whiskey on the shelves at Costco, but if you'd like to revel in a whiskey menu that's out of this world — and doesn't require you to arm-wrestle other shoppers out of the way — Las Vegas is a great option. Some of the best whiskey bars here have selections that present a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

There are, of course, a lot of great cocktail bars in Las Vegas that should absolutely be on your radar, but how did we select the best? We looked for places with an outstanding whiskey selection as well as an extensive cocktail menu. The best also take pride in being able to create cocktails or recommend whiskey based on each individual's specific tastes. The very best have an unparalleled atmosphere, dedication to providing the best whiskey experiences in the city, and define a trip to Vegas for any whiskey-lover.