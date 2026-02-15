7 Best Whiskey Bars In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is the city where visitors can feel as though they're stepping into the sort of world that exists only on the big screen, surrounded by elegance, decadence, and extraordinary experiences. Some of the most expensive places to drink in Vegas might leave you with a bar tab equal to a car payment (or several), and it's also very possible to drop hundreds of dollars on steaks at some of Sin City's most extravagant steakhouses. If whiskey is more your thing, we have great news — there are some seriously outstanding whiskey bars here.
Sure, you might be lucky enough to catch some pricey Irish whiskey on the shelves at Costco, but if you'd like to revel in a whiskey menu that's out of this world — and doesn't require you to arm-wrestle other shoppers out of the way — Las Vegas is a great option. Some of the best whiskey bars here have selections that present a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
There are, of course, a lot of great cocktail bars in Las Vegas that should absolutely be on your radar, but how did we select the best? We looked for places with an outstanding whiskey selection as well as an extensive cocktail menu. The best also take pride in being able to create cocktails or recommend whiskey based on each individual's specific tastes. The very best have an unparalleled atmosphere, dedication to providing the best whiskey experiences in the city, and define a trip to Vegas for any whiskey-lover.
Oak & Ivy
You'll hear Oak & Ivy mentioned a lot as a must-stop kind of place for whiskey lovers in particular, and anyone who loves a great craft cocktail in general. It's definitely not what you might expect from a top-tier Las Vegas stop, as it's located in a shipping container that's been turned into one of the hottest little bars around. This place also gets a lot of love for being a step away from the over-the-top Vegas vibe and being a more laid-back sort of place where you'll want to kick back, relax, and enjoy a bit of a reprieve from the chaos of the Strip.
It consistently gets rave reviews for a massive whiskey and bourbon selection, top-tier scotches, and it's one of the go-to places for a stellar whiskey cocktail. The bartenders here also take pride in their ability to make spot-on recommendations and bespoke cocktail creations. Customers say it delivers, and rave about the bar staff's ability to carefully curate cocktails from a shocking variety of everything from liquors to bitters. Also, it's been that way for years.
The staff's whiskey knowledge is unparalleled, and if you're new to the world of whiskey, those behind the bar here get high praise for curating flights to help newcomers find their favorites. In addition, there's also a great selection of things like tequila, beers, ciders, wine, and even kombucha.
(702) 553-2549
Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
Head inside or opt for staying on the patio at Double Helix, and you'll find a whiskey and wine selection that includes more than 350 varieties of the former, and 60 bottles of the latter. The selection has everything from award-winning Japanese, Irish, and cask-finished and -strength whiskey to acquisitions from Wales, India, Taiwan, and Sweden. There are allocated bottles on offer, too, which include (at the time of this writing) options like a 10-year-old Rip Van Winkle and some hard-to-find W.L. Weller. Whiskey fans know that Blanton's is one of those hard-to-find bottles, and it's here.
There's also a lot of outstanding flights, which spotlight themed samples including different Spot whiskey, rye-heavy options, or you could even go for a flight where everything is over 21 years old. It's perfect for newcomers who might want to learn what they like and the differences between types, and that has earned Double Helix fans who say it's a must any time they're in Vegas. Fold in things like happy hour specials and a staff that's more than happy to share extensive whiskey knowledge, and it's a definite hit.
Double Helix also has a menu that includes charcuterie plates and artisanal cheeses, shareable plates like shrimp and nachos, and personal pizzas. The food is just as good as the drinks, and although it can get crowded, it's a casual, fun, friendly vibe.
(702) 473-5415
6599 S Las Vegas Blvd, #150B, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Bar Ginza
The focus of Bar Ginza is Japanese whiskey, but there are a lot of fun — and some familiar — cocktail creations to choose from, too. The vibe here is all wood paneling and black leather, and while it's far from the flash you might expect from Vegas, it's a great place to go if you want to try some Japanese whiskey and learn more about it, too. Staff are more than happy to give suggestions, and you'll walk away feeling like you'd had a pleasant night out with some stellar drinks and picked up some knowledge along the way.
Bar Ginza takes whiskey knowledge seriously and occasionally hosts masterclasses that shine the spotlight on specific distilleries. It's where you can immerse yourself in an entire experience, and you know you're in a bar that takes its drinks seriously when you're greeted with the sight of bartenders chipping ice from massive blocks.
This is the place to go if you'd like to step away from the rush and hustle of the city, and there are some visitors who say this was the highlight of their entire trip to the city — as well as having provided them with their best whiskey experience ever. It's described as one of Las Vegas's many, many hidden gems, with affordable pricing and the option for small pours that help encourage the curious to try a variety of different types of whiskey in a single visit.
1301 S Main St, Suite 170, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Whiskey Down
Whiskey Down might look super-trendy, but it's dress code casual at this mainstay tucked away in the MGM Grand. Here you'll find a whiskey selection that includes more than 50 different types, including some rare bottles. There's also a slew of whiskey cocktails, and no matter what flavor profile you're in the mood for, there's going to be something that catches your eye. Pro tip: Stop in on a Wednesday for a deal on curated whiskey flights.
The thing about a whiskey bar is that for newcomers to the whiskey world, it can be intimidating. How do you know what you're going to like when the menu is as long as your arm? The staff at Whiskey Down gets high praise for being able to work with customers and help them pick something that's going to please their particular palate, and even those who are trying whiskey for the first time say that this was an experience that gave them an outstanding basis for understanding what they like.
Cocktails are just as carefully recommended and get high praise for being perfectly balanced. Some say heading there just to watch the bartenders work their magic is a great way to spend some time in Vegas. Others appreciate the old-school vibe and being able to kick back on ultra-comfortable couches in a major bonus, too, while still being a stone's throw from the action of the casino.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/whiskey-down.html
(702) 891-1133
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is located in The Cosmopolitan, and it might be one of the most unique whiskey bars around. It's an upscale sort of place with a dress code you'll want to read thoroughly, but with the vibe here, it makes sense. Think Prohibition-era speakeasy, and it's also a literal barbershop where you can book an appointment and enjoy a whiskey cocktail while your look gets an update. Finally, it's also a music venue.
As for the beverages, there's a menu of classic and modern cocktails. There's an equally impressive whiskey selection of standards like bourbon and rye whiskey, along with Japanese, Canadian, and Irish whiskey, along with a decent scotch selection, too.
Trying to pack that much into a single place might leave you giving this a bit of a side-eye: How can they get everything incredibly right? Plenty of people say that they absolutely do, putting together a stellar experience where the live music, service, and whiskey selections are all equally good. Walking in leaves you with the feeling you're stepping into something ultra-exclusive, but the cocktails are still reasonably priced, the service is friendly and unrushed, and as for the barbershop aspect, the barbers here have their regular customers, some of whom plan trips to Vegas just to go here when it's time for a trim.
(702) 698-7434
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den
Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den is a little different for a few reasons, starting with the fact that it's tucked away behind a secret (yet not-so-secret) door in Famous Foods Street Eats. The front is a convenience store-style shop, and behind it is a darkly lit, super-sophisticated sort of place that doesn't precisely advertise itself as a whiskey bar. What's it doing on our list, then? It checks all our required boxes, having a menu with seriously creative cocktails and a wonderful selection of Japanese whiskey in particular.
If there are some rare Japanese whiskey bottles on your whiskey want-list, this might be your place. The regular menu (at the time of this writing) features bottles like an 18-year-old Yamazaki, a 21-year-old Hibiki, and a 23-year-old Makoto, among others. Opt for any of these in a deliciously quiet, unbelievably sultry setting that seems so far removed from the Vegas mainstream that you just might forget where you are, and it's an incredibly fun stop.
The bar staff are lauded as the type that experiences mixology as something of a sixth sense, and you're not going to go wrong letting them do their thing, choose drinks for you, and make something truly special. The resulting whiskey cocktails are top-tier and worth every penny, and they're also the type of cocktails that make you want to relax, savor, and slow down a bit.
zoukgrouplv.com/herekittykitty
(702) 676-7024
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
1923 Prohibition Bar
Anyone wanting to head to the 1923 Prohibition Bar has two locations to choose from: There's one in the Grand Canal Shoppes of The Venetian, and another in Mandalay Bay. As the name suggests, these Prohibition-themed speakeasies are all about the 1920s-era glitz, with regularly scheduled live entertainment and an eye toward classic cocktails like a specialty Old Fashioned.
There's also an impressive whiskey selection, including a nice variety from names like Basil Hayden's, Elijah Craig, Old Forester, and WhistlePig. Ask what's in the vault and the answer will vary, but you're likely to find treasures like Pappy, Blanton's, and Horse Soldier. The cocktails and drinks have people returning for repeat visits, and if you're wondering if you should opt for booking tickets to the burlesque or the magic shows, the answer is an enthusiastic affirmative.
A traditional Old Fashioned is one of the most well-known of the classic whiskey cocktails, and they're a little different here. These Old Fashioneds on the menu get a lot of love from customers who say that the ones being crafted here are among the best in the city, and there are some seriously fun interpretations being served up. Take the Cookie Monster, made with a base of DoughBoy cookie dough whiskey, or the Basil Hayden-based Camp Fire. It's a little mysterious, the mixologists are top-notch, and the snacks are pretty delicious, too!
Multiple locations
Methodology
There are a ton of great, simple whiskey cocktails that you can make at home, but if you want to take things to the next level in a big way, head to the whiskey bars of Las Vegas. In order to make some recommendations as to the best in the city, we looked at those that regular visitors and locals alike reported making repeat visits to. In addition to being highly rated and favorably reviewed online, bars needed to have an impressive selection of whiskey on hand, and a cocktail program that showcased the best of this particular spirit. We also looked for knowledgeable staff known for making personalized recommendations (and cocktails), places that were comfortable, welcoming, and friendly, and bars that had selections of whiskey from around the world. Rare bottles were a must, as was outstanding service.