11 Of The Most Expensive Steak Dishes In Las Vegas
Las Vegas has always been a city where excess is expected and constantly celebrated. Nowhere is that more evident than on the menus of the city's steakhouses, where premium beef is served by some of the country's most renowned chefs, in a borderline full-scale production. These steaks are sourced from all over the world with some of the most shocking price tags, but that doesn't stop Vegas visitors from indulging in these seared status symbols — when in Vegas, go big or go home, right? From rare Wagyu flown in from specific Prefectures to massive tomahawk steaks fit for a king, the city's most expensive steak dishes are the perfect example of Las Vegas' old-school grandeur.
When we think of expensive meals, tiny plates often come to mind. The world of fine-dining often entails unidentifiable garnishes and plating that looks like an abstract painting, but steakhouses are the exception. The price of these dishes may have you assuming it will come with sides aplenty, but most of these high-grade steaks are served all by their lonesome, as the beef is the star. Given the price per pound at butcher shops, it's no wonder these nice cuts of steak are up-charged when prepared by award-winning chefs in a city driven by spending money. These steaks are served in dining rooms attached to five-star resorts, seared tableside in literal gold, paired with luxury add-ons like foie gras and truffles, and often designed to be photographed as much as eaten.
That all said, we've tracked down 11 of the most expensive steaks Vegas has to offer. Whether you're chasing the purest flavors in Vegas or looking for a trendy, festive presentation, Sin City has the extravagant steak you're craving.
The Beef Case at Papi Steak, $1,000
Papi Steak is all about the show. In a very Las Vegas way, it's somewhere between a club and a restaurant. Inspired by the original Miami location, the Vegas venue is located smack dab in the Fontainebleau. The $1,000 "Beef Case" is a 55-ounce tomahawk steak served in a literal briefcase made of gold (hence the name) by the staff at Papi Steak. The excitement is definitely contagious, but the performance seems to be a huge part of what you're paying the big bucks for.
The hefty Australian Wagyu steak is presented and branded tableside, with optional add-ons for a five-star surf and turf, like Maine lobster, King Crab Oscar, or the house "Papi Sauce." Australian Wagyu is a bit richer and beefier than Japanese Wagyu, so this splurge should definitely satiate you. If the 55-ounce steak isn't enough, Papi offers some decadent steakhouse sides like whipped potatoes and creamed spinach.
Tomahawk Steak at Carversteak, $315
Like most establishments in Vegas, Carversteak is an experience. Almost like a resort, the restaurant, or "dining concept" as Carversteak describes it, includes multiple private dining rooms, a whiskey room, a knife shop, outdoor areas, and the primary gaudy dining room. Chef Daniel Ontiveros hardly needs an introduction, having worked at multiple three-star Michelin restaurants with legends like Thomas Keller and Joël Robuchon.
The menu has a long list of premium steaks to choose from, but the priciest one comes in at over $300. The ginormous 50-ounce tomahawk steak is made from F-1 Westholme Wagyu, which would leave any steak lover speechless. It's cooked to perfection and served with fire-roasted veggies like shishito peppers and a whole head of garlic. Salt, pepper, and butter are all that a good steak typically needs, but Carver has eight different sauces to pair with your steak, including Point Reyes Blue cheese, chimichurri, and its own CS Steak Sauce. If you're dining with a bigger crowd, you can call ahead and special order the Miyazaki Wagyu Striploin Tomahawk Feast, which might deserve the term feast, but costs a shocking $1,500.
Kagoshima Prefecture Filet Mignon at Prime Steakhouse, $720
The Bellagio Hotel and Casino has created quite a name for itself in ritzy Las Vegas, and the resort's steakhouse is one of the most talked-about fine dining experiences on the Strip. Run by James Beard Award-winning chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Prime Steakhouse offers some of the most exquisite (and expensive) cuts of steak available outside Japan, including premium A5 Wagyu beef. The Kagoshima Prefecture Wagyu filet mignon can be ordered by portion: 6 ounces, 9 ounces, or 12 ounces. The latter is priced at $720, making this fine steak $60 per ounce.
At Prime, the filet is served simply, allowing the quality of the Japanese steak to speak for itself. With beef this tender, you don't need to bother with distracting, heavy sauces, but Chef Vongerichten offers a variety of indulgent accompaniments like black truffle butter and foie gras. The succulent steak is prized for its intense marbling and buttery texture. Japanese Wagyu cattle are raised for six to 18 months longer than most beef cattle, so the high price comes as no surprise. Between the strict grading standards and careful handling required, Wagyu is one of the most coveted steak selections, especially when graded A5.
Tasting Through Japan at Bazaar Meat, $232
For anyone not too familiar with Japanese Wagyu beef, José Andrés' "Tasting Through Japan" dining experience at Bazaar Meat is an exhilarating entry. While nowhere near cheap or affordable per se, this tasting menu is a great way to get a small taste of different mouth-watering Wagyu cuts for well under $250. This special tasting menu includes Wagyu from a variety of prefectures, depending on availability, but focuses on four primary varieties: Saitama, Shiga, Kagoshima, and Niigata. The specialty imported cuts are offered by ounce, ranging from $56 to $60. An eager patron could indulge in one ounce of each for a total of $232. While only four ounces of steak, each bite will remind you why you treated yourself.
Bazaar Meat is part of Andrés' acclaimed restaurant empire, and his commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients from around the world is evident in this carefully assembled Wagyu program. Each prefecture represented produces beef with distinct characteristics, equally influenced by diet, climate, and aging techniques. The Snow-Aged Wagyu, for instance, from the Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, is aged in rooms cooled by natural snow, giving the tender meat its unique, signature quality.
BOA Westholme Trio at BOA Steakhouse, $350
BOA Steakhouse brings a sleek, modern sensibility to the Las Vegas steakhouse club, and its Westholme Australian Wagyu Trio is designed for diners who want variety at the highest level. Priced at $350, the trio includes an eight-ounce filet, a 14-ounce New York strip, and an 18-ounce ribeye — all sourced from Westholme, one of Australia's most respected Wagyu producers.
Westholme Wagyu is known for its exceptional marbling and consistency, and the platter allows guests to experience how different cuts express that rich flavor. BOA also serves popular Japanese Wagyu cuts by the ounce, but those tasting menus are far more common than Australian Wagyu samplers. Westholme beef has a 9+ rating, which basically means it's as good as it gets with Australian Wagyu, delivering the apex of marbling. Considering these specialty cuts are typically served individually at a much higher price, the $350 mark isn't bad for a taste of everything.
Japanese Wagyu at SW Steakhouse, $300
SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas is modern by design, but the menu has an old-school elegance. Its Japanese Wagyu offerings are among the most refined in the city, and guests can indulge by the ounce while overlooking the resort's waterfall. Diners can order Yonezawa Gyu Oguni beef from Yamagata Prefecture — available as tenderloin, ribeye loin, or rib cap — starting at $300 for a four-ounce minimum, with additional ounces priced at $75. That means if you're hungry, your high-end steak dinner could reach into the quadruple digits. The high cost reflects the rarity of purebred Japanese Wagyu, its exceptional marbling, and Chef Mark LoRusso's commitment to sourcing the finest beef imaginable.
Availability is limited, and specific cuts vary daily, which is really all part of the appeal. SW Steakhouse's special à la carte Japanese Wagyu menu is only in Vegas, which just adds another layer of exclusivity to the dinner experience. To really max out your dinner budget, you can add indulgences to your plate like buttery Maine lobster, glazed bacon and shallots, shrimp scampi, or foie gras if it's on special. For those seeking an even bigger statement, SW also offers a double cut of tomahawk steak weighing in at roughly 48 ounces, nearing $300.
A5-12 Japanese Purebred Wagyu at Mizumi, $75 Per Ounce
Mizumi, another Wynn Las Vegas standout, approaches Wagyu through the lens of Japanese fine dining. While sushi is at the forefront of award-winning Chef Jeff Ramsey's specialties, his Vegas restaurant also offers A5-12 grade Japanese Purebred Wagyu from Yonezawa in the Yamagata Prefecture, priced at $75 per ounce with a three-ounce minimum. This is some of the highest-graded beef available anywhere in the world, sought out for its one-of-a-kind marbling and almost silken texture.
The Wagyu section of the menu also features Hokkaido Snow Beef imported from Tomakomai City for slightly less at $60 per ounce. The price is driven by both grade and scarcity; A5-12 Wagyu represents the uppermost tier of Japan's grading system and is produced in extremely limited quantities. Unlike the oversized tomahawks found elsewhere on The Strip, Mizumi's Wagyu is about purity rather than spectacle, and bigger isn't always better.
Mishima Reserve Tomahawk Ribeye at Barry's Downtown Prime, $299
Barry's Downtown Prime, located inside Circa Resort & Casino, has a sense of intimacy that's hard to find amid the chaos of the Strip. The team behind Barry's succeeded in evoking that old, cozy steakhouse feel, but definitely with modern-day prices. Barry's 46-ounce Mishima Reserve tomahawk ribeye is priced at $299 and sourced from Mishima Reserve Farms in Seattle, Washington.
Mishima beef is known for blending Japanese Wagyu genetics with American ranching practices, resulting in rich marbling balanced by bold, beef-forward flavor. The cost reflects both the sheer volume of beef and Mishima Reserve's meticulous standards. The steak is served sizzling with flavorful adornments like charred peppers and garlic that make sharing fair and easy. Barry's is committed to high-quality sourcing over gimmicks and theatrics, but don't worry — you're still dining beneath a golden ceiling.
A5 Japanese Wagyu at Primal Steakhouse, $275
Located a few miles off the Strip in the Boulevard Mall, Primal Steakhouse is an unexpected favorite. Primal Steakhouse offers some of the most decadent cuts, with one being the esteemed A5 Japanese Wagyu. A 9-ounce portion is priced at $275, with smaller portions available for those who want a taste without full commitment. The Wagyu is prepared simply, letting the premium steak's marbling grab all the attention, but it is served tableside in true Vegas fashion.
The dining room is dimly lit and lined with medieval-themed decor like daggers, suits of armor, rustic wood, and rich tapestries, but the steaks are still the main event. To jazz up the plate a bit, the menu offers all the classic steakhouse sauces like béarnaise and black peppercorn for just $3 each, which is much less than competitors located right on the Strip.
Chef Angel Lopez spent years working at some of the city's most respected restaurants before opening Primal Steakhouse in 2020. As pricey as the small portions of A5 Wagyu are, Chef Lopez still manages to provide affordable fine dining to Vegas visitors, with a variety of high-value steaks for under $100.
Tomahawk Steak at Golden Steer Steakhouse, $275
Golden Steer Steakhouse offers a 45-ounce tomahawk steak for $275, proving that old-school steakhouses still hold their own in Las Vegas' luxury dining scene. Golden Steer, a Vegas institution since 1958, has the kind of nostalgic charm that money can't manufacture, right off the Strip. The restaurant, which was frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Elvis Presley, has since opened an NYC location, Golden Steer at One Fifth, but the Vegas steakhouse is the true torchbearer.
The hearty tomahawk is served with a perfect sear and, unlike most upscale steakhouses, includes two sides and a salad or cup of soup. The decadent options include all the classic steakhouse sides — baked potato, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, creamed corn — but the mouth-watering steak is often topped with Maitre d'Butter for an extra $5. For a little surf-and-turf action, Golden Steer keeps it classic with its longhorn and lobster tail dish for $255.
Bone-in New York Japanese Wagyu at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, $600
Wolfgang Puck has had a name in the culinary industry since the '70s, from opening his own restaurant in 1982 to establishing three different companies. CUT is Puck's signature steakhouse, with six other locations outside the one and only Las Vegas. CUT by Wolfgang Puck is one of the best, most respected steakhouses in Las Vegas, and its 40-ounce Japanese Wagyu bone-in New York steak, priced at $600, will leave quite the impression.
Puck's culinary philosophy emphasizes impeccable sourcing and precise execution, and this steak is no exception. The bone-in cut brings out deep flavors while drawing focus to the even marbling that defines Japanese Wagyu. The high price reflects the rarity of the beef, the size of the cut, and the restaurant's pedigree. If you have more money to burn, add on a fried egg, wild mushrooms, or one of Puck's seven classic steak sauces.