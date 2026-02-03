11 Of The Most Expensive Steak Dishes In Las Vegas

Las Vegas has always been a city where excess is expected and constantly celebrated. Nowhere is that more evident than on the menus of the city's steakhouses, where premium beef is served by some of the country's most renowned chefs, in a borderline full-scale production. These steaks are sourced from all over the world with some of the most shocking price tags, but that doesn't stop Vegas visitors from indulging in these seared status symbols — when in Vegas, go big or go home, right? From rare Wagyu flown in from specific Prefectures to massive tomahawk steaks fit for a king, the city's most expensive steak dishes are the perfect example of Las Vegas' old-school grandeur.

When we think of expensive meals, tiny plates often come to mind. The world of fine-dining often entails unidentifiable garnishes and plating that looks like an abstract painting, but steakhouses are the exception. The price of these dishes may have you assuming it will come with sides aplenty, but most of these high-grade steaks are served all by their lonesome, as the beef is the star. Given the price per pound at butcher shops, it's no wonder these nice cuts of steak are up-charged when prepared by award-winning chefs in a city driven by spending money. These steaks are served in dining rooms attached to five-star resorts, seared tableside in literal gold, paired with luxury add-ons like foie gras and truffles, and often designed to be photographed as much as eaten.

That all said, we've tracked down 11 of the most expensive steaks Vegas has to offer. Whether you're chasing the purest flavors in Vegas or looking for a trendy, festive presentation, Sin City has the extravagant steak you're craving.