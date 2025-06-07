Is Australian Wagyu Beef A Good Alternative To Japanese Wagyu?
Despite the fact that the genetic origins of Wagyu beef date back some 35,000 years, this Japanese breed of cattle has become one of the most sought-out, high-end brands of beef in modern cuisine, and sales of Wagyu have exploded since the pandemic. Because Japanese beef is considered the best in the world, it comes with a hefty price tag. There are, however, cheaper alternatives for Japanese Wagyu that don't lack flavor or texture, and Australian Wagyu is one of them. Australian ranchers took advantage of Japanese Wagyu exports in the 1990s, and the result is the largest Wagyu cattle population outside of Japan. Australian Wagyu is a great alternative to Japanese Wagyu. It typically boasts a better price point, and has some of the best quality grading systems in place.
So what are some of the key differences between Australian and Japanese Wagyu? Generally speaking, Japanese Wagyu has more marbling, but this is specific to environmental factors within the regions. Expert Jon Urbana, founder of KOW Steaks, explains that while they're from the same breed, locality is the key to differences in the cattle. "Think of Wagyu like wine — regionality matters. Even if the breed is the same, the end product is influenced by everything from the soil and water to the feed and animal care. Japanese Wagyu is known for its incredibly high marbling, while Australian Wagyu tends to align more with USDA Prime standards," He says. "Both are quality, but the experience is different."
How to select the best Australian Wagyu
What should you look for when buying Wagyu beef? First, appearance is usually a dead giveaway. According to Urbana, while Japanese Wagyu is generally more luxurious and heavily marbled, Australian Wagyu also has a considerable amount of marbling. This fat marbling makes Wagyu more white or pink in color than bright red. All of the fat should be wound within the cut of meat itself, rather than on the exterior of the cut like many American steaks.
Australia has some of the best steak in the world due to stringent quality standards and farming practices, so look for certified Australian Wagyu, which will be graded using the AUS-MEAT system. Authentic Australian Wagyu will come with certification, whether you're ordering online or outsourcing from a butcher or other supplier. Ask your source for details on the Wagyu you want to purchase, being careful to indicate that you want Australian Wagyu. Steer away from Kobe, which, while a breed of Wagyu, is actually American and not Australian. Also make sure you explore the cut of meat you want; not all cuts have the same texture or flavor. Cuts of Wagyu with less fat marbling may be more tender but have a more mild beef flavor. "It all comes down to traceability and taste preference," Urbana notes. "If you want consistency and transparency, buy directly from a trusted ranch or farm. Labels like 'Wagyu' don't guarantee marbling or quality — it varies widely from farm to farm."