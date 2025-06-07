Is Australian Wagyu Beef A Good Alternative To Japanese Wagyu?

Despite the fact that the genetic origins of Wagyu beef date back some 35,000 years, this Japanese breed of cattle has become one of the most sought-out, high-end brands of beef in modern cuisine, and sales of Wagyu have exploded since the pandemic. Because Japanese beef is considered the best in the world, it comes with a hefty price tag. There are, however, cheaper alternatives for Japanese Wagyu that don't lack flavor or texture, and Australian Wagyu is one of them. Australian ranchers took advantage of Japanese Wagyu exports in the 1990s, and the result is the largest Wagyu cattle population outside of Japan. Australian Wagyu is a great alternative to Japanese Wagyu. It typically boasts a better price point, and has some of the best quality grading systems in place.

So what are some of the key differences between Australian and Japanese Wagyu? Generally speaking, Japanese Wagyu has more marbling, but this is specific to environmental factors within the regions. Expert Jon Urbana, founder of KOW Steaks, explains that while they're from the same breed, locality is the key to differences in the cattle. "Think of Wagyu like wine — regionality matters. Even if the breed is the same, the end product is influenced by everything from the soil and water to the feed and animal care. Japanese Wagyu is known for its incredibly high marbling, while Australian Wagyu tends to align more with USDA Prime standards," He says. "Both are quality, but the experience is different."