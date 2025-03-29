12 Cheaper Alternatives For Wagyu That Don't Lack Flavor

Wagyu is the gold standard in beef – it stands apart from all other meats for its unparalleled tenderness and rich flavor, so much so that in 1997 the Japanese declared the Wagyu cow a national treasure and banned the export of live cattle to other countries. For those in the United States, enjoying Wagyu beef often comes at a hefty cost.

We asked experts Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen, Dennis Turcinovic, owner of Delmonico's, and Jennifer Borchardt, the culinary director at Pre Brands to help us explore cheaper alternatives to Wagyu beef. Gentile began by setting us straight on the definition of Wagyu, telling us, "Wagyu Beef is not a cut of beef, but rather a breed of Japanese cows. 'Was' means Japanese and 'gyu' means cow – so the literal translation is 'Japanese Cow.'" Today's Wagyu cows are the result of over 100 years of cross-breeding, intense industry regulation, and attendance at fattening farms where they are fed a diet of rice straw, maize, barley, whole crop silage, and concentrate — some lucky beasts are even massaged to reduce heat, and fed sake in hot weather.

Wagyu meat has a density of fine marbling throughout. It's this intense fat content and a melting point lower than the human body temperature that gives it its renowned melt-in-the-mouth texture and extreme tenderness. Wagyu is now so sought after that it sells for exorbitant prices in the United States, where a cut of store-bought Japanese Wagyu ribeye can set you back $79, and the same cut in a restaurant like Delmonico's can sell for upwards of $255.