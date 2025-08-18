The Pricey Irish Whiskey Spotted At Costco For A Bargain
Not only are Costco's own Kirkland brand liquors some of the best for crafting cocktails, the mega warehouse also often carries high-end booze for heavily discounted prices. Connoisseurs of fine whiskey can often snag amazing deals on top-shelf varieties that would otherwise be out of their price range. The inventory varies from store to store (and Costcos in some states don't sell hard liquor at all), but some of the finer brands we've seen include Johnnie Walker Blue, Springbank, Blood Oath, The Yamazaki, and Lagavulin.
And now, whiskey lovers have spotted a new Irish whiskey offering on Costco's shelves. Shoppers in San Francisco and Carlsbad, CA recently noticed Red Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey for about $150. This celebrated whiskey has also been spotted in the past two years at Costcos in Marysville, CA and throughout Southern California as well as St. Peters, MO at prices ranging from $150-$250. In mom and pop liquor stores and other retail locations, Red Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey typically costs between $200-$300.
One of the most frequent questions shoppers have about Costco liquor is what the selection is from store to store. Because each location carries a different selection of wine and spirits, the best way to find out if your local warehouse sells Red Spot is to call the store, search the website or app, or visit in person. Costco does offer liquor delivery in some states through its partnership with Instacart, and you can enter your address on Costco's same-day delivery storefront to see what your local warehouse has in stock.
What makes Red Spot single pot still Irish whiskey so great?
Red Spot Whiskey is a severely underrated Irish whiskey that you need to try. Spot Whiskey is a small, family-owned Irish whiskey company whose whiskey is distilled in Ireland at the Middleton Distillery. The distillery produces Yellow Spot, Red Spot, Blue Spot, and Green Spot whiskeys. Each one is a single pot still, which is a specific type of Irish whiskey that is created in a single distillery in a pot still using a mix of malted and unmalted raw barley. Since the 1800s, the brand's whiskey has been lauded as some of the finest in production.
Red Spot is the most expensive of the four single pot still Irish whiskeys offered by the brand. Its 15 year whiskey is matured in bourbon, sherry, and marsala casks. This gives the whiskey a round, full, rich, and layered aroma and taste. Some people note hints of spiced apples, cherry, and dark berries as well as caramel, and describe the whiskey as slightly spicy and sweet.
Each variety of Irish whiskey is produced in limited amounts and distributed to retailers around the world, so it is hard to know when Costco will have it in stock or which locations will sell it. If you do come across a bottle, it's worth taking advantage of the discounted price so that you can try it for yourself.