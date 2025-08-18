The Pricey Irish Whiskey Spotted At Costco For A Bargain

Not only are Costco's own Kirkland brand liquors some of the best for crafting cocktails, the mega warehouse also often carries high-end booze for heavily discounted prices. Connoisseurs of fine whiskey can often snag amazing deals on top-shelf varieties that would otherwise be out of their price range. The inventory varies from store to store (and Costcos in some states don't sell hard liquor at all), but some of the finer brands we've seen include Johnnie Walker Blue, Springbank, Blood Oath, The Yamazaki, and Lagavulin.

And now, whiskey lovers have spotted a new Irish whiskey offering on Costco's shelves. Shoppers in San Francisco and Carlsbad, CA recently noticed Red Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey for about $150. This celebrated whiskey has also been spotted in the past two years at Costcos in Marysville, CA and throughout Southern California as well as St. Peters, MO at prices ranging from $150-$250. In mom and pop liquor stores and other retail locations, Red Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey typically costs between $200-$300.

One of the most frequent questions shoppers have about Costco liquor is what the selection is from store to store. Because each location carries a different selection of wine and spirits, the best way to find out if your local warehouse sells Red Spot is to call the store, search the website or app, or visit in person. Costco does offer liquor delivery in some states through its partnership with Instacart, and you can enter your address on Costco's same-day delivery storefront to see what your local warehouse has in stock.