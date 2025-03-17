10 Severely Underrated Irish Whiskeys You Need To Try

The world of whiskey can be an intimidating one. There are a seemingly endless number of choices on the shelves, but one of the most reliably good types of whiskey is Irish. Irish whiskey is often said to be one of the best entry points for beginners, but even experienced whiskey connoisseurs will find that the reliably smooth, inevitably complex nature of Irish whiskey means that it's going to continue to be a favorite.

There are some big names in Irish whiskey, and chances are pretty good that you'll find them in any decently stocked home bar. Every bar — home and professional — probably has a bottle or two of Jameson, and there's probably a Powers and a Bushmills in there, too. But if you're sticking to those big names, you're missing out on a ton of great brands. While we have our own wildly underrated favorites, we also wanted to know what the professionals had to say about it.

So, we asked! In order to get some professional insights into some of the most underrated Irish whiskeys that you should definitely be trying, we reached out to a number of mixologists, bartenders, executive chefs, and beverage managers to find out what they recommend. We wanted to know not only what they're buying but what sets their favorite brands apart from the others — and how best to enjoy them. They delivered: So, let's talk about their favorites, and one of our own.