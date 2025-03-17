10 Severely Underrated Irish Whiskeys You Need To Try
The world of whiskey can be an intimidating one. There are a seemingly endless number of choices on the shelves, but one of the most reliably good types of whiskey is Irish. Irish whiskey is often said to be one of the best entry points for beginners, but even experienced whiskey connoisseurs will find that the reliably smooth, inevitably complex nature of Irish whiskey means that it's going to continue to be a favorite.
There are some big names in Irish whiskey, and chances are pretty good that you'll find them in any decently stocked home bar. Every bar — home and professional — probably has a bottle or two of Jameson, and there's probably a Powers and a Bushmills in there, too. But if you're sticking to those big names, you're missing out on a ton of great brands. While we have our own wildly underrated favorites, we also wanted to know what the professionals had to say about it.
So, we asked! In order to get some professional insights into some of the most underrated Irish whiskeys that you should definitely be trying, we reached out to a number of mixologists, bartenders, executive chefs, and beverage managers to find out what they recommend. We wanted to know not only what they're buying but what sets their favorite brands apart from the others — and how best to enjoy them. They delivered: So, let's talk about their favorites, and one of our own.
Teeling Small Batch
If we're going to talk favorites, it's Teeling that was overwhelmingly popular with many of the experts we spoke with. Teeling — which is one of the Irish whiskey brands that's certified kosher — has a history that goes back to 1782. After disappearing for a long time, it only made a comeback in 2015. Amby Estevez is a bartender at Caspian's Cocktails and Caviar inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and he told us that for him, it's Teeling's use of both ex-bourbon barrels and Central American rum casks that results in a whiskey that's not only above and beyond, but needs more recognition.
"It's got that signature smooth, mellow flavor profile that we think of when we think of when we think of Irish whiskey, but there's a little more complexity to it ... which you just don't find in other whiskeys. It gives the traditional Irish style a tropical twist, making it true to form and unique at the same time." Estevez says that Teeling Small Batch is amazing just on the rocks but adds that the tropical notes mean that it makes an incredible daiquiri as well.
Jonathan Santos agrees. He's the Regional Manager at GBOD Hospitality Group, representing the Prohibition Liquor Bar in San Diego. He added that for him, Teeling stands out for another reason: "Teeling still has the flavor of the original grains used," he says. That, in turn, means a fuller flavor that is perfect for an old fashioned, a Manhattan, neat, or on the rocks.
Writer's Tears
Writer's Tears is an absolutely phenomenal Irish whiskey that doesn't get nearly as much attention as it should, and we were thrilled when it was suggested by Jairo Pastana, assistant food and beverage manager at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel. "Writer's Tears by Walsh Whiskey attracted my attention from the moment I heard the name. Once I heard the story behind it, and how its creation was influenced [by] recreating the Irish whiskey from the golden era that writers and the poets from the 19th century drank at the time, that was enough reason for me to try it."
Pastana says that the single pot still version is now a staple, and adds that it can stand alone as a whiskey that's easy to drink neat. We agree, and we also agree that Writer's Tears Red Head is outstanding — particularly for anyone who likes the fruit and spice notes that comes with whiskey that's aged in sherry casks.
The Single Pot Still is incredibly complex, aged in bourbon barrels, sherry casks, and finally, in Florio Marsala casks. For Pastana, that — along with a triple distillation — creates a whiskey that's outstanding for its candied sweetness and unparalleled smoothness. There's no need to help this one along with a cocktail, and it's the perfect whiskey for drinking neat ... perhaps by relaxing with a copy of something by Oscar Wilde or Bram Stoker.
The Irishman
Walsh Whiskey actually has two different lines of whiskey, and they're both on our list. Along with Writer's Tears, Walsh is also the distillery behind The Irishman, a recommendation that came to us all the way from County Limerick.
Claudio Zeferino is the resort mixologist at Adare Manor, and told us, "The Irishman Single Malt truly surprised me when I first tried it. ... It's a delight to sip on its own, but also has the strength to not only hold its own in a cocktail, but truly shine." Zeferino added that an old fashioned is the perfect way to showcase the honey and stone fruit sweetness of this whiskey, accenting flavors rather than overpowering them.
The idea behind The Irishman is as moving as Walsh's nod to Ireland's great writers with Writer's Tears. For The Irishman, the goal was to create a triple-distilled single malt that's an ode to the country's long history of single malt whiskey, and the flagship single malt is entirely barley-based. It's then aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, and while it has the candied fruit and oakiness that tends to be imparted with that aging process, it also has a rich maltiness that's not to be missed.
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew prides itself on its long connection with its hometown, and there's good reason for that. It's been making whiskey in Tullamore since 1829, and the "DEW" is a nod to distiller Daniel E. Williams. Even though it's been around for a long, long time, it doesn't get the same kind of recognition that some other brands do. Several of the experts we spoke with are hoping to help change that, including Elm Street Cask & Kitchen executive chef Mike Lopez.
"Tullamore Dew is the unsung hero of Irish whiskey, a true classic that deserves more recognition," he told us. "It embodies everything that makes Irish whiskey exceptional: Smoothness, complexity, and tradition. Its logo, featuring the friendly and noble Irish wolfhound, reflects the whiskey's welcoming, approachable nature." Although he says that the absolute best way to drink Tullamore is with a single large ice cube — that will slowly chill and water the whiskey, while releasing the complex flavors within — he added that it's also brilliant in a Tully & tonic, with an orange wedge.
Anson Stahl agrees. He's the bartender at the Beacon Grand in San Francisco, and told us that he would also like to see Tullamore get more attention — particularly because it's incredibly smooth. Add in a subtle complexity, and Stahl says this makes an excellent first whiskey for anyone getting into whiskey or Irish spirits. We agree: It made our list of the best whiskies for beginner enthusiasts.
Dunville's
We're heading up into the North for this one, and it's Dunville's. Billing itself as The Spirit of Belfast, Dunville's was first established in 1808. The company fell to ruin after the deaths of two of the family company's brothers, and it was another 80 years before Echlinville Distillery brought the iconic brand back.
Edward de Decker is the area food and beverage general manager for Call Me Pearl, a restaurant at The Rally Hotel in Denver. He told us, "Dunville's PX 12-year-old Single Malt is the kind of whiskey that makes you wonder why it's still flying under the radar. At around $80 to $100, it punches well above its weight, offering a decadent Pedro Ximenez sherry cask influence that rivals bottles twice its price." If you're looking for a bottle to keep on hand for those nights when you're feeling like an indulgent after-dinner drink, this is the one.
He describes it as having flavors of dark chocolate, nutmeg, vanilla, and espresso and adds, "The nose is like stepping into an old-world bakery." It's the perfect mix of a whiskey that pays homage to its heritage while appealing to a modern palate, and while you're going to want to savor it with just a few drops of water, de Decker also says that it can stand out in a cocktail, and add new depth to something like an old fashioned. Try it, he says, "and you'll find yourself wondering why more people aren't talking about Dunville's PX 12."
Knappogue Castle
When it comes to fairy tales, the story of Knappogue Castle definitely sounds like one. Yes, the castle is real, was built in 1467, and was purchased and renovated in 1966. Along with that renovation, the Andrews family also started aging whiskey, a project that continued as Knappogue Castle whiskey. Dennis Day is a mixologist and manager for The Commodore, and he told us that Knappogue Castle — specifically the 12-year-old — is one of his favorite whiskeys.
"Irish whiskey itself is such an underrated mark," he told us. "This whiskey drinks amazingly on the rocks or neat, however, it is in cocktails where it shines." He even gave us a recommendation: the Naked and Famous. Yes, it's usually a mezcal-based cocktail, but Day says to drop the mezcal, use Knappogue Castle instead, then finish with Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, and lime. Simple, straightforward, and delicious. "Chef's kiss!" he says.
And that's appropriate. "Knappogue" means "hill of the kiss," and it's also worth noting that Knappogue is a single malt. It's made solely with malted barley as the grain, and it's particularly good if you're the type that doesn't care for a heavy, smoky, peaty flavor. There is no peat used in the process, which means you're getting more of a clean, smooth whiskey.
Roe & Co
For many visitors to Ireland, Guinness is a must-visit. (Stop at the Guinness Storehouse for a pint, and you can even have your face printed in the foam! What a world we live in.) If you've been there, you may have noticed a pear tree that stands near the brewery, and that tree — along with a windmill tower — is all that's left of the original distillery built by George Roe. Roe was an industry pioneer, and it's his nameon the ultra-modern Roe & Co. whiskey.
Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager of the FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver says that this distillery is absolutely living up to the legacy. It's all being done under the guidance of master distiller Lora Hemy, and Burkhalter says, "Few adventurous options incorporate techniques from Spain's Jerez region, but the blended and bold Irish single malt whiskey makes Roe & Co shine."
Roe & Co is doing something called biological cask maturation, and it's typically used in making fortified wines. Yeast creates a protective layer between the alcohol and the air, and the yeast that's used interacts with the alcohol in different ways. Burkhalter says that the result is a whiskey that's both sweet and spicy without being overpowering on either front. Whether neat or in a spirit-forward cocktail, Burkhalter says, "Whether you're a casual sipper or a seasoned enthusiast, Roe & Co delivers a whiskey that feels both timeless and exciting, perfect for any occasion."
Spot Whiskeys
There's a practical reason for the name "Spot Whiskey." It's a reference to the distillery's old practice of marking barrels with a spot of color to indicate age, and it stuck. Several of the experts we spoke to shared their favorites. For bartender Adrienne Milledge at ENTYSE, it's Red Spot. Why? Complexity: Red Spot is a 15-year-old that has spent time aging in bourbon, sherry, and Marsala casks for an unprecedented, fruity, spicy, toasty flavor. Similarly, mixologist and manager at The Commodore Dennis Day prefers Green Spot, a 7- to 10-year-old that's been aged in bourbon and sherry casks for a spicy kick.
Then, there's 12-year-old Yellow Spot, which spends some time aging in Malaga casks. The Yellow is the choice of Eli Hansen, the bartender at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. Hansen told us that the complexity of Yellow Spot means you're going to want to drink it neat or with a single large ice cube, and because it's so unique, it's great for inclusion in a whiskey tasting.
There's a fun footnote to this one, too. The distillery behind the Spots is Mitchell & Son, and the family business actually started as a 19th-century bakery in Dublin. How did they make the jump into whiskey? Irish pubs were — for a long time — a man's world. The Mitchell family bakery skirted that convention, allowing men and women to sit and drink whiskey together. They got away with it because women were served their whiskey in teacups.
Limavady
Juyoung Kang is the head of beverage at Doberman, an exclusive cocktail bar in Las Vegas. Boasting a selection of more than 100 spirits, it's safe to say that competition is tough but Kang told us that Limavady Single Barrel stands out from the rest of the whiskeys for its unique profile of warm fruit and spice, vanilla overtones, and a touch of citrus and grass as well. Complex is putting it lightly!
Kang also has a lot of respect for the history of this particular whiskey as well. Limavady's master distiller is Darryl McNally, who started out sweeping the floor in distilleries and is now one of the most award-winning distillers in whiskey. Interestingly, he's also the descendant of Limavady's original distiller, which makes his quest to reinvent the brand a particularly poignant one. And in case you're wondering about the name and why this brand has a dog theme going on, it's a tribute to the local and ancient legend of a devoted dog who leaped across a river to warn his clan of an impending attack.
The only thing better than a stellar whiskey is one with an incredible history, and Limavady checks all the boxes. Enjoy this one straight, on ice, or in a cocktail that isn't going to overpower all those wonderful flavors. Kang suggests an Old Fashioned, your favorite version of a whiskey sour, or a Gold Rush.
Connemara
Now, we'd like to add a suggestion of our own, which we were shocked that none of the experts we talked to suggested. That's Connemara, and we're going to say right now that it's not for everyone. Why? It's made with the help of peat, which imparts a very distinct smokiness to the whiskey. For anyone who loves a peat-heavy Islay scotch, Connemara whiskey could be the best thing since sliced bread.
Connemara has an original, a 12-year-old, and a cask strength, and if you've ever wondered what it's like to sit in a pub on a chilly winter's night with a peat fire burning in the fireplace, sit down with a glass of this. Imagine the door to the pub swings open, and you get a whiff of fresh, salty air from off the ocean and of the damp earthiness that hangs in the air. That's what is in this glass.
The use of peat in the whiskey industry goes back to the 18th century, when it was used for drying grains. Today, it really makes this whiskey stand out from the rest (as far as we're concerned), and it's uniquely Irish. (Incidentally, if you find yourself wanting to know exactly what peat smells like, you can order Irish Turf/Peat Incense on Amazon.) Because of its peatiness, it can change the taste of a cocktail a lot. Try it neat first, and remember that smoky whiskey is some of the best to pair with steak.