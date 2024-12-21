The Guinness Storehouse Will Serve Pints With Your Face On Them
Getting your face served on top of a foamy pint isn't an experience just for influencers. For a few extra dollars, the interactive gimmick is accessible to any visitor to Dublin's Guinness Storehouse. In addition to learning how to properly pour a pint of Guinness and walking through an immersive experience that details the beer's history of production, your face (or any other image) can end up on the foam of a smoothly poured pint.
Known as the Guinness STOUTie, images are made with natural and flavorless malt molecules. Launched on International Stout Day, the first Thursday of each November, the first STOUTie was poured in 2018. Arthur Guinness enjoyed the first dark stout in 1759 (sans selfie), and Guinness has since become one of the most popular beers enjoyed worldwide. The beer's black-and-white coloring provides the ideal backdrop for the contrast of sepia-colored faces printed on its foamy head.
The technology to make these photos was developed by a company called Ripples and relies on 3D and Ink-Jet printing mechanics. To get your face on a pint, photos are first taken to be printed. After photos are collected and image-topped beers are handed over, those who opt into this STOUTie experience can enjoy their pints at a dedicated bar that offers great views of the city with less of a crowd than the bar located one floor above.
A drink for the Gram
If you're thinking of visiting in person, know that The Guinness Storehouse can get busy, so it is best to buy tickets and book your visit in advance. The Guinness Storehouse welcomes nearly 2 million visitors each year and is a highlight for many visiting Ireland and enjoying traditional Irish dishes and drinks. The self-guided tour winds through several stories, telling visitors everything you need to know about Guinness, including the brand's history and multi-century existence. A section is devoted to the various iterations of Guinness advertising campaigns, and a white-roomed tasting experience leads guests through tasting notes of the beer. The tour culminates with panoramic views of Dublin from the glass-enclosed bar on top of the building known as the Gravity Bar.
While you can certainly enjoy The Guinness Storehouse without a selfie-topped beer — standard tickets include a free drink at the Gravity Bar – shelling out a few more dollars will have you holding an extra beer with your mug on it, giving you another chance to "split the G" and collect even more content that is sure to generate activity on Instagram. The price of tickets varies depending on when you visit, but expect to pay around $30 for the self-guided experience. You can spend as long as you want once you're inside and ordering pints. If you can't make it to Ireland, treat yourself to a Guinness Gravity Official Beer Pint Glass from Amazon instead, and perfect your own pouring technique at home.