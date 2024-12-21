The Guinness Storehouse Will Serve Pints With Your Face On Them

Getting your face served on top of a foamy pint isn't an experience just for influencers. For a few extra dollars, the interactive gimmick is accessible to any visitor to Dublin's Guinness Storehouse. In addition to learning how to properly pour a pint of Guinness and walking through an immersive experience that details the beer's history of production, your face (or any other image) can end up on the foam of a smoothly poured pint.

Known as the Guinness STOUTie, images are made with natural and flavorless malt molecules. Launched on International Stout Day, the first Thursday of each November, the first STOUTie was poured in 2018. Arthur Guinness enjoyed the first dark stout in 1759 (sans selfie), and Guinness has since become one of the most popular beers enjoyed worldwide. The beer's black-and-white coloring provides the ideal backdrop for the contrast of sepia-colored faces printed on its foamy head.

The technology to make these photos was developed by a company called Ripples and relies on 3D and Ink-Jet printing mechanics. To get your face on a pint, photos are first taken to be printed. After photos are collected and image-topped beers are handed over, those who opt into this STOUTie experience can enjoy their pints at a dedicated bar that offers great views of the city with less of a crowd than the bar located one floor above.

