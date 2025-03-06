15 Bourbons And Whiskies That Are Certified Kosher
While some people might choose to avoid certain foods for health reasons, others do so because of religious beliefs. On that note, if you've ever wondered whether you can gift a bottle of whiskey or bourbon (which is technically just a type of whiskey) to a friend or family member who keeps kosher, we have some good news: You can ... though there are some exceptions to consider.
Now, kosher guidelines can be confusing if you aren't familiar. For instance, something that's certified kosher for most of the year may not meet the criteria to be considered kosher for Passover (such as any fermented grains). Though things tend to get a little muddled, some rabbis have been working with certification organizations to ensure there are plenty of kosher-friendly whiskeys and bourbons to be enjoyed throughout most of the year. There's a lot that goes into this process, of course, with rabbis overseeing things like aging, ingredients, and even the cleanliness of bottling facilities. Kosher certifications can even get revoked, which happened in 2015 with Johnnie Walker.
Since there's clearly a lot of individual choice and variability when it comes to kosher products, we're going to look solely at whiskies and bourbons that have been awarded an official certification. We'll discuss some things to look out for, including warning signs that a bottle may not be kosher, as well as what goes on at certain distilleries. Here are 15 bourbons and whiskies that are certified kosher.
Buffalo Trace Kosher
Buffalo Trace is a fan favorite for a reason. Simply put, it's a really good bourbon. But even if you know all about Buffalo Trace's history, tasting notes, and how it stacks up against other products from the distillery, you might be surprised to learn its standard bourbon isn't kosher. There is, however, a Buffalo Trace Kosher whiskey offered by the distillery.
Since Buffalo Trace Kosher isn't available all the time, you'll need to watch out for it in stores around Passover if you're hoping to keep a bottle on hand. That's the only time it hits store shelves, after all, meaning you might want to stock up while you can. Furthermore, this bottle isn't your standard Buffalo Trace bourbon.
Buffalo Trace goes a long way to ensure this expression is genuinely kosher, making, aging, and bottling the whiskey under guidance from the Chicago Rabbinical Council. And it's just as good as you'd expect from Buffalo Trace. It's sweet, and heavy on both caramel and vanilla. Although it's a little more expensive and harder to find than a standard bourbon from the distillery, this is still a great bottle.
Basil Hayden Straight Rye
Basil Hayden is a great example of how selecting a kosher whiskey needs to be done carefully, which we're going to explain with help from Star-K. Star-K is a non-profit that researches products from start to finish, noting which food and drink items are kosher-certified to assist consumers. As of this writing, every whiskey we're recommending comes with a Star-K certification, including Basil Hayden Straight Rye — though you'll need to read the fine print.
Like many other whiskies and bourbons, the aging process can remove a liquor's kosher status. Varieties that are described as double-matured or made using a "dual-cask finish" aren't kosher, for example, and neither are varieties made with wine casks. Still, several Basil Hayden bottles are approved as kosher, such as its 10 Year rye whiskey and Straight Malted Rye. Any kosher-practicing individuals who prefer their whiskey to be oak and cinnamon-heavy will find the ladder is an ideal option.
Crown Royal
Crown Royal is one of those brands that's always a safe bet. If you're going to a party and need a bottle to bring, no one's going to complain if you put Crown on the table. It's casual enough to be a suitable libation for all kinds of occasions, and also has a few options if there's someone at the party who's kosher. In fact, Crown Royal original blended whisky, Black, and Reserve are all certified as kosher.
Unfortunately, the list doesn't include all of Crown Royal's flavors or varieties. Its XO is aged in a cognac cask, so it doesn't qualify. Of course, as is often the case, it's the aging process that's the problem. When whiskey is aged in casks previously used for non-kosher spirits, the result is a non-kosher whiskey.
Of course, Crown Royal's kosher options are still darn good, and there aren't likely to be any complaints. Opt for the Black bottle if you're looking for a rich, oak-heavy flavor, and the Reserve for an aged, spicy, and fruit-forward choice (though the original is great, too).
Jameson
Jameson is another great example of how things can get tricky when it comes to kosher whiskey. There are a lot of different options if you're looking at picking up a bottle of Jameson, from the standard OG whiskey to spirits aged in beer casks. Of course, that aging process is the problem with many of Jameson's flavored or aged whiskeys when it comes to kosher certification.
There are some great options in the brand's lineup that are approved, though ... sort of. Jameson's Black Barrel is certified kosher, but it comes with a common footnote: You'll have to check the labels to make sure you're not getting a batch aged in wine, cognac, sherry, or port casks. The same goes for other varieties of Jameson. Although the IPA Caskmates series and Stout Caskmates series is approved as kosher by default, you should always doublecheck the label just to safe, especially when you find something new on the shelf
As for kosher-approved options, we particularly love the Stout Edition, which comes with a delicious richness Guinness fans will appreciate. The original Jameson is kosher, too, and is always an excellent option.
Teeling
Teeling's Small Batch whiskey made Tasting Table's list of best whiskeys for an Irish coffee, and there's a good reason for that. This whiskey is a great example of everything that a great Irish whiskey should be. It's aged in a combination of bourbon and rum barrels for a complex profile that's rum-forward, yet seriously delivers on the oaky richness. It's the sort of whiskey that warms you from the inside out. It's perfect for those cool, rainy days that Ireland is so famous for, and is certified kosher, as well.
Teeling has been distilling whiskey for a long, long time — going all the way back to 1782. The ultra-modern distillery in Dublin is still in the hands of the Teeling family as of 2025, and although the same disclaimer exists for Teeling — check the label to ensure no wine casks were used in aging — this is a bottle that's sure to please any crowd.
Sagamore Spirit
Sagamore Spirit keeps things pretty straightforward, and that's great news if you need to pick up a kosher whiskey or bourbon. After all, most of its spirits have been declared kosher certified, with the usual exception of anything finished in port or sherry casks. Since the distillery may have done that in the past, you'll want to look at the label to be safe.
All of the distillery's exclusives and Reserve Series are considered kosher, which at the time of this writing includes bottles like the Bottled in Bond. That 7-year-old spicy-sweet whiskey is a triple-distilled rye that's made by combining two different rye mash bills, and is sure to be a win whether you keep kosher or not. The Small Batch rye is made the same way. In fact, if you're not really fond of rye's distinctive flavor, the 93-proof rye whiskey from this relatively new distillery might be the one to change your mind.
Heaven Hill
To be clear, this entry is a little different. After all, Heaven Hill has a number of different brands under its control, including Old Fitzgerald, Elijah Craig, and Evan Williams. Yet all of these are considered kosher because Heaven Hill is one of the few distilleries to have a kosher certification. It's even regularly inspected to ensure that kosher bourbons and non-kosher products (such as flavored vodkas) are kept completely separate.
Back in 2017, Heaven Hill director of trade relations Larry Kass spoke with the Courier Journal to explain why the distillery went through all the trouble of getting certifications and ensuring a kosher product: "It's a hallmark of quality and careful scrutiny and inspection. Certainly not everything is good for you that's kosher, but it is held to a higher standard in terms of quality control."
It also makes things easier for consumers. As long as it's not finished in wine casks, every bourbon and whiskey produced by Heaven Hill is kosher. So if you need something in a hurry and have no time to research or read labels? Reach for a bottle made at the Heaven Hill distillery.
Knob Creek
Knob Creek is another brand that's reliably good. Whether you're looking for an aged yet reasonable bourbon alternative to the ridiculously expensive Pappy Van Winkle, or a really good bottle to keep on hand when you feel like an old fashioned, Knob Creek won't disappoint. Plus, as long as there's no wine casks involved in the product's aging, both bourbon and rye whiskey from Knob Creek is kosher.
We love it when things are made easy, and Knob Creek definitely makes things easier for consumers eager to purchase a kosher-certified bottle (as long as you doublecheck the label first). Its 7-year-old Straight Rye Whiskey is smooth, with the distinctive flavor of rye alongside a sweetness that's perfect for anyone who prefers bourbon. You're covered for special occasion bottles on the more expensive side, too, with things like the Limited Edition 18-year-old Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It may set you back a bit, but sometimes, you just need to treat yourself.
Jim Beam
One of the most recognizable bottles on any liquor store shelf in the 21st century, Jim Beam has a fascinating history that starts not with liquor, but a farm. It's widely available, generally affordable, reliably good — particularly in your favorite classic French 95 cocktail – and there are plenty of options for Jim Beam that are certified kosher. This starts with its famous white-label Beam.
Now, as we've mentioned, aging and added flavorings makes things tricky when it comes to kosher designations. Fortunately, one of our favorite Jim Beam varieties is on the kosher-safe list: Devil's Cut. The 90-proof bourbon is less sweet than the standard bourbon, instead leaning smoky and oaky.
Additionally, some other Jim Beam varieties have been certified as kosher in the past, but have been discontinued by the distillery. While that's a bummer, it offers some hope that there will be more Beams coming up kosher, so fans should keep an eye on the brand.
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
When we here at Tasting Table put together our list of the best whiskeys for a highball, Bulleit Rye was on the list given its seriously spicy flavors are perfect for mixing with soda water. More than that, it's also certified kosher. As a result, it's a great option for those times when you want something a little more special than usual that's kosher, as well, but don't want to break the bank in the process.
Bulleit's foray into rye whiskey has earned it some serious kudos, along with some major awards. One of the things we love about this brand is that you don't have to be a huge fan of rye whiskey to enjoy it. Yes: It's got the distinctive flavor you expect from rye, but it's also ridiculously smooth, with a sweetness that will win over anyone who's not sure about rye whiskey. We also like how incredibly versatile this whiskey is when it comes to drinking. You can sip it straight, but it's affordable enough that you won't feel bad about using it to make a stellar cocktail.
Wild Turkey
Love Wild Turkey? If so, you're definitely not alone. Wild Turkey has roots that go all the way back to the 1850s, after all, and when you've been around for that long, it's safe to say you know what you're doing. For anyone who's observing kosher dietary guidelines, there's a lot to love here, too, as it's easy to find something certified kosher from the brand.
With the usual exception of making sure there's no wine casks involved in the aging process of any special offerings, Wild Turkey's rye whiskey and bourbon varieties have Star-K's approval as kosher. While you definitely can't go wrong with any of Wild Turkey's options, since we're here to make recommendations, that's what we're going to do.
Wild Turkey's 101 Rye is brilliant in a cocktail; it has a spicy rye kick, but you'll still be able to taste the other ingredients, and it absolutely elevates anything you use it in. We also love the Kentucky Spirit Bourbon, which made it onto Tasting Table's list of the best single-barrel bourbons you can buy. The handwritten label is a brilliantly personal touch that all but guarantees a stellar spirit inside, and it doesn't disappoint whether or not you keep kosher.
Bushmills
While Bushmills might not be the bottle you reach for if you want to sip something straight after one of those super-long days — the type that calls for a delicious drink – there's still a place for it at any home bar. It's absolutely fine in a cocktail, and given it's widely available and affordable, we'd never say that you should skip this one if you want a kosher-certified Irish whiskey to mix in an Irish mule, putting a whiskey twist on a classic Moscow mule.
Bushmills has a few different versions that Star-K has certified as kosher, including the original, and the Bushmills Red Bush. It's worth noting that not all Bushmills products are kosher (some are cask-aged, for instance). But if you're interested in keeping a kosher whiskey on hand to use in cocktails, the OG Bushmills is perfectly acceptable.
Are there trendier options out there among kosher-approved spirits? Of course. Is Bushmills sort of your grandfather's whiskey? Probably. But it's been around for a very long time for a reason, and that's because it's reliable.
Kilbeggan
As long as it hasn't been aged in any wine casks, Kilbeggan whiskey is considered kosher. Now, if you've never bothered to try anything from Kilbeggan, you definitely should. Not only is the distillery putting out a reliably good Irish whiskey, but it comes with a neat story, too. It's still made in the town of Kilbeggan, Ireland, after all, and the town boasts a pretty wild whiskey-making history dating back to 1757. After closing in the 1950s (and being turned into a pigsty at one point), the distillery has now been rescued, revitalized, and reborn in the 21st century.
Kilbeggan's Traditional Irish Whiskey is a great bottle to keep on the shelf. It's sweet, malty, and has a touch of the peat that you might associate with some scotches. While the self-proclaimed serious whiskey drinker might look for something a little more complex (and expensive), it's a respectable bottle with a fascinating history, and is ideal for kosher-practicing folks, too.
Jack Daniel's
When it comes to fun liquor trivia, one of the best tidbits might be that Jack Daniel's is distilled in a dry county. Regardless, the iconic distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee is well-known for its distinctive bottle and black label, and we have some good news for fans. After all, the classic Jack Daniels whiskey is among those that have been certified as kosher.
Additionally, fan favorite Gentleman Jack is also on the kosher list. We highly recommend this for anyone looking to keep a bottle of kosher whiskey on hand for special occasions (or, you know, Mondays). Gentleman Jack is a great option that's a step up from Jack Daniel's standard offerings. There's nothing wrong with those options, of course. But occasionally, you're just in the mood for something that can easily stand on its own. This smoother whiskey is nice when sipped neat, and a great option for gifting a friend who keeps kosher.
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark whisky is certified kosher, which is significant for a few reasons. For starters, it's a widely available and affordable option that you can keep in your home bar to drink straight or use in cocktails. There's really no way to go wrong with Maker's Mark, and any time you need a bottle to give as a gift or bring to a dinner party, you can be confident that its standard Kentucky straight bourbon will be well-received.
One of the other things we love about this is that it's one of the best bourbons to use when baking. Consequently, if you're whipping up a bourbon cake or a chocolate bourbon tart and want to keep everything kosher, Maker's Mark is a great option. It's ultra smooth, with plenty of vanilla notes that make it ideal for baking. And if some just happens to fall into your glass while you're cooking, you're not going to be upset in the least.