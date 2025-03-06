While some people might choose to avoid certain foods for health reasons, others do so because of religious beliefs. On that note, if you've ever wondered whether you can gift a bottle of whiskey or bourbon (which is technically just a type of whiskey) to a friend or family member who keeps kosher, we have some good news: You can ... though there are some exceptions to consider.

Now, kosher guidelines can be confusing if you aren't familiar. For instance, something that's certified kosher for most of the year may not meet the criteria to be considered kosher for Passover (such as any fermented grains). Though things tend to get a little muddled, some rabbis have been working with certification organizations to ensure there are plenty of kosher-friendly whiskeys and bourbons to be enjoyed throughout most of the year. There's a lot that goes into this process, of course, with rabbis overseeing things like aging, ingredients, and even the cleanliness of bottling facilities. Kosher certifications can even get revoked, which happened in 2015 with Johnnie Walker.

Since there's clearly a lot of individual choice and variability when it comes to kosher products, we're going to look solely at whiskies and bourbons that have been awarded an official certification. We'll discuss some things to look out for, including warning signs that a bottle may not be kosher, as well as what goes on at certain distilleries. Here are 15 bourbons and whiskies that are certified kosher.