The Irish Mule Puts A Whiskey Twist On The Classic Moscow Version

Call it a dressed-up vodka soda or a modern classic, the Moscow mule has stuck around since the 1940s. The refreshing, bubbly beverage may be most known for the iconic copper mug it's traditionally served in; however, it's really the ginger beer that lends it a unique spin. At the time of its creation in Hollywood, ginger beer-based slings were all the rage, and crafty bartenders managed to market the Moscow mule with a Cold War-era moniker alluding to its vodka base.

Yet, there's a reason ginger beer drinks endured past a fad. The fermented, alcohol-free brew forms a spicy backbone for a variety of cocktails, in addition to being delicious on its own. It's inspired a slew of drinks, such as the rum-based dark and stormy and the tequila-based el diablo. The beverage pairs delectably with just about any spirit — and that includes whiskey, too. While the pairing can be crafted into a ginger-inflected highball, you can also use whiskey to create a spin on the mule's formula by making an Irish mule.