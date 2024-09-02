12 Bourbon Alternatives To Pappy Van Winkle, According To A Bartender

Whenever a group of dedicated fans exist — regardless of the subject of their passion — there's always a holy grail. In that sense, bourbon lovers are no different. After all, while each whiskey enthusiast has their own tastes and desires, most agree that one bourbon stands above all others: Pappy Van Winkle. Now, there are numerous reasons why this bourbon — named for Julian "Pappy" Van Winkle Sr. – has attained near-mythical status. But for the most part, Pappy's desirability is largely linked to its rarity.

Even if you're lucky enough to locate a bottle of Pappy – a catch-all term commonly used for two associated brands (Pappy Van Winkle and Old Rip Van Winkle) – the price tag is bound to be eye-watering. In fact, as a whiskey fan who's spent most of their career in the bartending industry, I can count the number of times I've seen a bottle of Pappy on two hands ... and can count the number of times I've tried the whiskey on one.

Considering a single serving of Pappy is apt to cost as much as an entire bottle of top-shelf bourbon (when it's even available), most aficionados have accepted that owning a bottle is unlikely. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent alternatives that should scratch the itch of those looking for a similarly luxurious drinking experience. Here are the 13 best bourbon alternatives to consider instead of Pappy Van Winkle.