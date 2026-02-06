Valentine's Day Surf And Turf Recipe

When my fiancé and I are choosing a place to eat for special occasions, we almost always settle on a restaurant that can offer us both really excellent steaks and perfectly seared, flaky fish. Neither of us is a picky eater, but we almost never agree on our choice of entree, often craving the opposite of whatever the other is having. This must be a common phenomenon, because restaurants have long offered a perfect, best-of-both-worlds in-between called surf and turf. A little bit of (usually) steak paired with a little bit of seafood (often shellfish), the dish brings two opposite tastes together on one elegant plate. It's a perfect way to enjoy the same meal together — or indulge in multiple luxuries on your own.

Surf and turf is even better when you're preparing it at home. Instead of buying one ribeye and one filet of sea bass, cooking them in separate pans and with different cook times, sauces, and sides, you can cook one meal that works well for both people. The only challenge is making it all work together, combining the delicate flavors of the fish with the rich and meaty steak. To make it easy, I pair seared filet mignon steaks with tender, buttery scallops, joining the two with a sauce made up of crème fraîche and lemon. Topped with caviar for added luxury, this meal is perfectly indulgent and something you can both enjoy — together.