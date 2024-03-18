The Best Way To Prep Scallops Before You Cook Them

Scallops are a tenderly sweet bivalve that feel like a treat every time you order them at a restaurant. Although you may think that this seafood should only be reserved for special occasion meals, scallops are surprisingly easy to make at home — though there are sometimes a few extra steps required to get them ready for cooking. While frozen scallops come prepped and ready, the fresh ones require some additional preparation beforehand.

Most fresh scallops are sold pre-shucked, but if yours aren't, removing the shell is similar to shucking an oyster. With that out of the way, it's time to remove the abductor muscle. The abductor muscle is the tough, crescent-shaped piece of tissue that hangs off the side of the part of the scallop we eat like a clothing tag. Removing the muscle doesn't require any strength of your own – simply pinch it and pull it off. If you forget to remove it, it's not a problem: The muscle isn't poisonous, it's just much chewier than the rest of the scallop.

Once the muscle has been removed, dry your scallops so you can get that delicious golden brown coating that they're known for. This step depends on which kind of scallop — outside of the two main types, sea scallops and bay scallops – that you get. While dry scallops don't have artificial additives, wet scallops are plumped up with preservatives, which makes them harder to sear. Dry scallops just need to be patted dry, but wet scallops will taste better after the simple step of brining. To do this, simply soak them in salted water for 10 minutes, then rinse and pat them dry before cooking.