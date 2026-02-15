Before Today's Golden Arches, Old-School McDonald's Logos Looked Very Different

Along with its famous menu, McDonald's is equally recognizable (and memorable) by its iconic golden arches logo. Millions of kids, parents, and other weary travelers have long searched stretches of highway, looking for that legendary logo so that they could pull off the road and have a burger. Yet those famed arches have a history that is almost as topsy-turvy as the trials and tribulations of the McDonald's brothers themselves.

The original golden arch design, developed in 1968, was modeled after a unique architectural feature found on the earlier McDonald's restaurants. These locations featured swooping, neon-lit gold arches, one on each side of the building. Dick McDonald sketched out the initial vague idea in 1952, which was then perfected by architect Stanley Clark Meston and used on the first McDonald's franchise location in Phoenix, Arizona in 1953. Each golden arch was 25 feet tall, and when viewed from a particular angle from the road, came together to form a large "M."

But despite the huge swooping arches on certain McDonald's franchises, the restaurant's logo didn't always feature that design. From 1940 to 1968, it was very different. The old-school McDonald's logos were nowhere near as colorful or eye-catching as the one used today. In fact, if you saw some of them in use now, you might not even associate them with the fast food giant at all. Let's take a trip down memory lane and explore the logos McDonald's used leading up to the development of the restaurant's famed golden arches.