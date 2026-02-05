Why Beef Stroganoff Had Such A Hold On Boomers

Given the opportunity, we'll take a pass on liver and onions for dinner tonight ... thanks. Although when it comes to other meat-centric comfort foods of the Boomer generation, more than a few enduring Boomer dinner recipes are still widely beloved today. That's why we're shining the spotlight on one midcentury marvel that (if you ask us) deserves a greater presence in modern foodies' weeknight dinner rotations: Beef stroganoff.

Not unlike pot roast, another Boomer generation classic, beef stroganoff transforms an unglamorous combination of stew meat and mushrooms into an elevated, rich, stick-to-your-ribs, Russian culinary institution. In fact, beef stroganoff's old-school, vintage feel was already centuries old by the time it became a Boomer favorite. The dish is named for the eponymous Stroganov family, nobility tracing back to 15th-century Imperial Russia who served as the viceroys of Siberia as contemporaries of the heralded Romanov family ("Anastasia" Broadway musical fans, rise up).

Several competing theories have emerged regarding its origin. One story posits that the shaved-beef dish was created for Count Grigory Stroganov (1770-1857), a fellow with very few teeth, who was better able to chew the tender morsels. Other theories maintain that the dish was created by the culinary staff of Alexander Grigorievich Stroganov (1795-1891) as easy-to-make fare for serving last-minute dinner guests at the family estate. But notably, the notion of beef mince in cream sauce is a versatile, wide-ranging concept that predates any specific dish bearing the "stroganoff" name.