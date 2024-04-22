Why You Should Always Let Beef Stroganoff Sauce Simmer, Not Boil

It might be tempting to turn up the heat on stroganoff sauce to reduce the pan liquid, but that's a mistake after the sour cream has been added to the sauce. If your mushrooms gave off an unexpected bounty of umami-packed liquid, or your skillet is not wide enough to allow efficient evaporation, you can use medium-high heat to simmer off some of the volume, but hold off on adding the dairy ingredient until the level of sauce is about where you want it to be — saucy, but not soup-like. That's the time to turn your burner to low and whisk in the sour cream.

This is not the recipe to substitute low-fat sour cream or yogurt for the full-fat version, either. The secret to a creamy sauce is the bit of extra fat that helps separate the milk proteins and keep them from clumping. A good tip to remember is that you can add a dollop of creme fraiche to any sour cream-based sauce to prevent clumping, thanks to its higher fat content. Once you've added the sour cream to your pan, keep the heat low. If you want to simmer the sauce to thicken it a bit, watch out that it doesn't become too thick and sticky.