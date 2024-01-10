A Little Crème Fraîche Helps Prevent Curdled Chicken Casserole

Creamy chicken casseroles might have a vintage vibe, but comfort food is always in style, especially when you're looking for a convenient one-dish way to get dinner on the table. Whether you're making an old family favorite or trying out a new flavor concept to shake things up a bit, a lumpy, curdled texture is never what you want on the plate. When the recipe calls for sour cream as the main dairy ingredient, you should know that milk proteins start clumping together at higher heat, causing that unwanted curd-like appearance in your casserole.

The easy solution to prevent those lumps is to substitute a bit of crème fraîche for the sour cream in your recipe. Crème fraîche sounds fancy, but it's simply cultured heavy cream — a cousin of yogurt and buttermilk. Its higher fat content means it also contains less milk protein as a percentage of volume, so it can cook at higher temperatures without curdling.