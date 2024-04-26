The Absolute Best Cut Of Steak For Tender Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a classic weeknight comfort meal for a reason. This creamy, hardy pasta dish is filling and delicious, and most recipes come together in under 30 minutes. This includes the meaty, creamy, almost fancy beef stroganoff from Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. She elevates this staple dinner by using quick, cooking cuts of tender steak and an elegant cognac-based sauce. Unlike other versions of beef stroganoff, this one does not stew the beef for a long time, so when selecting the cut of meat for this dish you need to be mindful. "The best way to go is buying sirloin strips made for stir-fry, which will cook fast," explains McGlinn.

Using a sirloin or even a ribeye cut of meat is ideal because it cooks quickly, sears easily, and remains tender. A stir-fry cut of steak is even better because you won't have to worry about tough, chewy slices of beef. Stir-fried meat is traditionally thin, smaller pieces, designed to cook evenly with the other ingredients. This adaptability is why it works so well for this stroganoff. Plus, having succulent slices of steak piled on top of your egg noodles makes the meal feel more substantial and like more effort was used when in reality, this dish is relatively simple.